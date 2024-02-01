

NFL Scores Week 4, 2017: A Recap of Exciting Matches

The fourth week of the NFL season in 2017 brought a wave of thrilling games, surprising upsets, and remarkable performances. From nail-biting finishes to high-scoring shootouts, football fans were treated to a smorgasbord of action-packed encounters. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of NFL Scores Week 4, 2017, providing interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering some common questions about the specific sports topic.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Rookie Quarterbacks Shined: Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season showcased the exceptional skills of rookie quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans’ first-round pick, stole the spotlight with five touchdown passes against the Tennessee Titans. Watson’s performance marked the first time a rookie quarterback had thrown for five touchdowns since 1961. He finished the game with a stunning 283 passing yards and a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This breakout game solidified Watson’s place as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

2. Dramatic Overtime in Arizona: The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers provided fans with a thrilling overtime showdown during Week 4 of the 2017 season. With less than a minute remaining in overtime, the Cardinals’ kicker, Phil Dawson, sealed the victory with a 30-yard field goal. The game ended 18-15 in favor of Arizona, but what made this match particularly interesting was the fact that both teams struggled to score touchdowns throughout the game. Instead, the outcome relied heavily on field goals, displaying the importance of special teams in tight contests.

3. The Rams’ Offensive Explosion: The Los Angeles Rams made a statement in Week 4 of the 2017 season, demonstrating their offensive prowess against the Dallas Cowboys. Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams put up an astonishing 35 points in the first half alone. This offensive explosion set an NFL record for the most points scored in a first half by a road team. The Rams’ high-powered offense continued to dominate, securing a convincing 35-30 victory over the Cowboys.

4. The Upset in Foxborough: The New England Patriots, known for their consistent success, faced an unexpected defeat in Week 4 of the 2017 season. The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Cam Newton, traveled to Foxborough and left with a 33-30 victory. This marked the first time since 2012 that the Patriots had lost consecutive home games. The upset highlighted the competitiveness of the NFL, proving that any team can rise to the occasion and challenge even the most dominant franchises.

5. Detroit’s Historic Comeback: In an unforgettable game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions showcased their resilience and fighting spirit during Week 4 of the 2017 season. Trailing 14-7 with just over two minutes remaining, the Lions orchestrated an extraordinary comeback. Matthew Stafford, the Lions’ quarterback, orchestrated a magnificent drive that culminated in a touchdown pass with 23 seconds left on the clock. The Lions’ subsequent two-point conversion secured a stunning 14-7 victory. This remarkable comeback marked the first time in NFL history that a team had won a game with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who had the most passing touchdowns in Week 4, 2017?

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans threw for five touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in Week 4.

2. Which team scored the most points in Week 4, 2017?

The Los Angeles Rams scored an impressive 35 points in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Who had the highest passer rating in Week 4, 2017?

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in his outstanding performance against the Tennessee Titans.

4. Did the New England Patriots lose in Week 4, 2017?

Yes, the New England Patriots suffered a defeat against the Carolina Panthers, losing 33-30.

5. Who orchestrated a historic comeback in Week 4, 2017?

The Detroit Lions orchestrated a historic comeback against the Minnesota Vikings, winning the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final 30 seconds.

6. How many points did the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers score in their overtime game?

The game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers ended 18-15 in favor of the Cardinals, with both teams struggling to score touchdowns throughout the match.

7. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 4, 2017?

The Kansas City Chiefs led the league in rushing yards in Week 4, 2017, with 168 yards.

8. Who was the leading receiver in Week 4, 2017?

Jarvis Landry of the Miami Dolphins was the leading receiver in Week 4, 2017, with 95 receiving yards.

9. Did any rookie quarterbacks have significant performances in Week 4, 2017?

Yes, Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans had a breakout game, throwing for five touchdowns and solidifying his place as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league.

10. How many interceptions did Tom Brady throw in Week 4, 2017?

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots threw two interceptions in their game against the Carolina Panthers.

11. Did any games in Week 4, 2017, go into overtime?

Yes, the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers went into overtime and ended in an 18-15 victory for the Cardinals.

12. Which team had the most sacks in Week 4, 2017?

The Cincinnati Bengals led the league in sacks during Week 4, 2017, with six sacks.

13. How many teams remained undefeated after Week 4, 2017?

Three teams remained undefeated after Week 4, 2017: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Detroit Lions.

14. Did any kickers have exceptional performances in Week 4, 2017?

Yes, Phil Dawson of the Arizona Cardinals kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal in overtime, securing an 18-15 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

15. Who had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 4, 2017?

Ty Montgomery of the Green Bay Packers and Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams both had two rushing touchdowns, tying for the most in Week 4, 2017.

Final Thoughts:

Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season provided football fans with a captivating display of skill, determination, and unpredictable outcomes. From rookie quarterbacks making their mark to historic comebacks and surprising upsets, the games were filled with excitement and unforgettable moments. This week demonstrated the competitive nature of the NFL, where any team can rise to the occasion and challenge even the most dominant franchises. As we look back on NFL Scores Week 4, 2017, it serves as a reminder of the beauty and unpredictability of the sport we all love.



