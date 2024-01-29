

NFL Scores Week 7 2015: A Recap of Exciting Games and Surprising Outcomes

The NFL season is always full of excitement, and Week 7 of the 2015 season was no exception. With thrilling matchups and unexpected results, fans were treated to a week of intense football action. In this article, we will dive into the scores, facts, and tricks of Week 7 and provide answers to some common questions that fans often have. So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive the highlights of that eventful week.

Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season took place from October 25th to October 26th. Let’s start by looking at the scores of some of the most intriguing games from that week:

1. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: The Patriots edged past the Jets in a tightly contested game, winning 30-23. Tom Brady’s exceptional performance, throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns, proved to be the difference-maker.

2. Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: In an unexpected turn of events, the Lions upset the Vikings with a 28-19 victory. Detroit’s defense was instrumental in this win, forcing three turnovers that led to crucial points.

3. Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The Bills dominated the Jaguars with a convincing 34-31 win. Running back LeSean McCoy stole the show, rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: The Steelers showcased their offensive firepower, defeating the Chiefs 23-13. Quarterback Landry Jones, filling in for an injured Ben Roethlisberger, threw for 209 yards and a touchdown to secure the victory.

5. New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys suffered a heartbreaking loss against their division rivals, the Giants, in a nail-biting 27-20 game. Eli Manning threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns to seal the victory for New York.

Now that we have a glimpse of the scores, let’s delve into five interesting facts and tricks from Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season:

1. Tom Brady’s Unbeatable Streak: With the victory against the Jets, Tom Brady extended his unbeaten streak against divisional opponents to an incredible 22 games, setting a new NFL record.

2. Todd Gurley’s Explosive Rookie Season: In Week 7, Todd Gurley, the rookie running back for the St. Louis Rams, rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. This performance marked his third consecutive game with over 125 rushing yards, solidifying his status as one of the league’s brightest stars.

3. Antonio Brown’s Record-Breaking Game: Wide receiver Antonio Brown had a historic game in Week 7, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 11 receptions and 195 receiving yards in two consecutive games.

4. Aaron Rodgers’ Game-Winning Hail Mary: In a stunning turn of events, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an unforgettable 61-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers to secure a victory against the Detroit Lions.

5. Historic Low-Scoring Game: In an unusual defensive struggle, the Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tennessee Titans with a score of 10-7. This game marked the first time since 1993 that the Falcons won a game with only ten points.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans often have about Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season:

1. Who was the top scorer of Week 7?

The top scorer of Week 7 was Tom Brady, who threw for two touchdowns and scored a rushing touchdown against the Jets.

2. Which player had the most rushing yards in Week 7?

The player with the most rushing yards in Week 7 was Todd Gurley, who rushed for 128 yards for the St. Louis Rams.

3. Did any game go into overtime in Week 7?

No, there were no games that went into overtime during Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season.

4. Who recorded the most interceptions in Week 7?

Several players recorded interceptions in Week 7, but Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions had the most interceptions with two.

5. Which team had the largest margin of victory in Week 7?

The largest margin of victory in Week 7 was by the Buffalo Bills, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by 20 points.

6. Were there any significant injuries in Week 7?

Yes, unfortunately, there were a few notable injuries during Week 7. Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, suffered a sprained MCL, and Jamaal Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs running back, tore his ACL.

7. How many passing yards did Aaron Rodgers have in Week 7?

Aaron Rodgers threw for 248 yards in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

8. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 7?

Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most receiving yards in Week 7, accumulating 284 yards against the Oakland Raiders.

9. Which team had the most sacks in Week 7?

The Dallas Cowboys had the most sacks in Week 7, recording seven sacks against the New York Giants.

10. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in Week 7?

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

11. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 7?

The St. Louis Rams had the most rushing yards in Week 7, accumulating 203 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns.

12. Did any team score a defensive touchdown in Week 7?

Yes, the Green Bay Packers scored a defensive touchdown in Week 7 against the San Diego Chargers.

13. How many field goals were made during Week 7?

There were a total of 47 field goals made during Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season.

14. Which team had the most penalties in Week 7?

The Oakland Raiders had the most penalties in Week 7, accumulating 17 penalties against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Who had the most total tackles in Week 7?

Luke Kuechly of the Carolina Panthers had the most total tackles in Week 7, recording 17 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In conclusion, Week 7 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with thrilling games, surprising outcomes, and remarkable individual performances. From Tom Brady’s unbeatable streak to historic moments like Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary pass, the week was filled with excitement. We hope this trip down memory lane has reignited your passion for the NFL and reminded you of the unforgettable moments that make this sport so special.



