

NFL Scores Week 8 2018: A Recap of Exciting Games and Highlights

The NFL season is in full swing, and Week 8 did not disappoint with thrilling matchups, surprising upsets, and standout performances. In this article, we will delve into the scores, interesting facts, tricks, and answer common questions about Week 8 in the 2018 NFL season.

Week 8 Scores and Highlights:

1. New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings: The Saints emerged victorious in a high-scoring game, defeating the Vikings 30-20. Drew Brees, the Saints’ quarterback, threw for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Alvin Kamara rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: The Eagles dominated the Jaguars, winning 24-18. Carson Wentz had a stellar performance, throwing for 286 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to victory.

3. Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams: In a highly anticipated game, the Rams remained undefeated with a 29-27 win over the Packers. Aaron Rodgers put up an impressive fight, throwing for 286 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: The Seahawks triumphed over the Lions with a final score of 28-14. Russell Wilson showcased his skills, passing for 248 yards and three touchdowns, contributing to Seattle’s success.

5. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: The Patriots dominated the Bills, winning 25-6. Tom Brady proved his greatness once again, throwing for 324 yards and one touchdown.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Rams’ win over the Packers in Week 8 marked their eighth consecutive victory of the season. This impressive streak highlights their dominance and potential Super Bowl aspirations.

2. Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leading passer in Week 8, surpassing Peyton Manning’s record of 71,940 career passing yards. Brees achieved this remarkable feat during the Saints’ game against the Vikings.

3. The New England Patriots have won 13 consecutive AFC East titles, the longest streak in NFL history. Their victory over the Bills in Week 8 solidified their position as the dominant force in their division.

4. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ young quarterback, continues to amaze fans and analysts alike. In Week 8, Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, further solidifying his case as an MVP candidate.

5. The Cleveland Browns secured their second win of the season in Week 8, defeating the Denver Broncos 17-16. This victory marked their first road win since 2015, ending a 25-game winless streak away from home.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who had the highest passing yards in Week 8?

Answer: Drew Brees, with 120 passing yards.

2. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 8?

Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs, with 126 rushing yards.

3. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in Week 8?

Answer: Tom Brady threw one touchdown pass in Week 8.

4. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 8?

Answer: Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs, with 117 receiving yards.

5. Which game had the highest total score in Week 8?

Answer: The New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings game, with a total score of 50 points.

6. Which team secured their first road win in Week 8?

Answer: The Cleveland Browns.

7. How many interceptions did Aaron Rodgers throw in Week 8?

Answer: Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw any interceptions in Week 8.

8. Which team had the most sacks in Week 8?

Answer: The Pittsburgh Steelers, with six sacks.

9. Who had the longest rushing touchdown in Week 8?

Answer: Latavius Murray of the Minnesota Vikings, with a 34-yard rushing touchdown.

10. How many field goals did the Chicago Bears make in Week 8?

Answer: The Chicago Bears made two field goals in Week 8.

11. Who had the most tackles in Week 8?

Answer: Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks, with 14 tackles.

12. Which team had the most penalty yards in Week 8?

Answer: The Oakland Raiders, with 155 penalty yards.

13. How many fumbles were lost in Week 8?

Answer: There were 12 fumbles lost in Week 8.

14. Who had the highest completion percentage in Week 8?

Answer: Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears, with a 76.7% completion rate.

15. Which team had the most time of possession in Week 8?

Answer: The New Orleans Saints, with 37 minutes and 16 seconds.

Final Thoughts:

Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season provided fans with exhilarating games, record-breaking performances, and unexpected outcomes. From Drew Brees becoming the all-time leading passer to the Rams’ continued dominance, this week showcased the diverse talent and competitiveness of the league.

As the season progresses, teams will continue to battle for playoff spots, and individual players will strive to leave their mark on the NFL. Week 8 was just a glimpse of the excitement and intensity that the NFL has to offer, and fans can look forward to many more thrilling moments in the weeks to come.



