

NFL Top Defense 2016 Rankings: A Closer Look at the Dominant Defensive Units

When it comes to football, defense is often an overlooked aspect of the game. While flashy offenses and high-scoring games tend to steal the spotlight, it is the defense that often determines the outcome of a match. The 2016 NFL season witnessed some exceptional defensive units that stood out from the rest. In this article, we will delve into the top defenses of that year, exploring their rankings, interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions related to the topic.

Top Defense Rankings 2016:

1. Seattle Seahawks:

The Seahawks were known for their “Legion of Boom” secondary, which featured stars like Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor. With a stingy pass defense, they were able to hold opposing quarterbacks to a league-low passer rating of 78.8.

2. Denver Broncos:

Led by Von Miller, the Broncos’ defense was a terrifying force to reckon with. Their pass rush was relentless, recording an impressive 52 sacks throughout the season. They ranked first in total yards allowed per game, giving up a mere 283.1 yards on average.

3. Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs’ defense had a knack for creating turnovers. They led the league in interceptions with 18 and had a turnover differential of +16, which played a crucial role in their success. Eric Berry, Marcus Peters, and Justin Houston were key contributors to their stellar performance.

4. New York Giants:

The Giants boasted an exceptional run defense that allowed only 88.6 rushing yards per game, the second-best in the league. Their defensive line, featuring the likes of Olivier Vernon, Damon Harrison, and Jason Pierre-Paul, put immense pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

5. Arizona Cardinals:

The Cardinals’ defense had a balanced approach, excelling in both run and pass defense. They allowed the fewest yards per game through the air (210.3) and had an impressive 48 sacks on the season. Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu were instrumental in their success.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Seahawks’ defense was so dominant that they held their opponents to single-digit scores in six games that season, a remarkable feat in today’s high-scoring NFL.

2. Von Miller, the heart and soul of the Broncos’ defense, was named the Super Bowl 50 MVP for his performance against the Carolina Panthers. He recorded 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six tackles in that game.

3. The Chiefs’ defense was known for their ability to score points. They had an impressive eight defensive touchdowns that year, helping their team secure victories.

4. The Giants’ defense was particularly effective against star wide receivers. They held Dez Bryant, A.J. Green, and Antonio Brown to a combined total of just 139 receiving yards in their matchups against them.

5. The Cardinals’ defense forced five turnovers in a single game against the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing their ability to dominate and control games.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How are the NFL defensive rankings determined?

The NFL defensive rankings are determined by various factors, including total yards allowed per game, points allowed per game, and turnover differentials. These statistics help evaluate the effectiveness of a defense.

2. Which team had the best overall defense in 2016?

Based on the rankings, the Seattle Seahawks had the best overall defense in 2016, with their suffocating pass defense and ability to limit opponents’ scoring.

3. Who was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016?

Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 for his outstanding performance, which included 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception.

4. Which team had the most interceptions in 2016?

The Kansas City Chiefs led the league in interceptions in 2016, with a total of 18. Their secondary, featuring Marcus Peters and Eric Berry, played a significant role in this achievement.

5. How did the top-ranked defenses fare in the playoffs?

In the 2016 NFL playoffs, three out of the top five defenses mentioned earlier made it to the postseason. The Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Divisional Round, while the New York Giants were eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

6. Did any of the top defenses win the Super Bowl in 2016?

Yes, the Denver Broncos, with their dominant defense, went on to win Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. Their defense played a pivotal role in the victory, holding the Panthers to just 10 points.

7. What strategies did the top defenses employ to be successful?

These top defenses relied on a combination of strong individual performances, disciplined teamwork, effective pass-rushing, and the ability to create turnovers. They were also known for their intricate defensive schemes and exceptional coaching.

8. How did the top defenses fare against top quarterbacks in 2016?

The top defenses generally performed well against top quarterbacks in 2016. They were able to disrupt their rhythm, apply pressure, and limit their passing yards. However, elite quarterbacks still found ways to make plays, showcasing their talent and resilience.

9. Which defensive player had the most impact in 2016?

Von Miller of the Denver Broncos had the most significant impact on defense in 2016. He consistently disrupted offenses with his pass-rushing ability, forcing quarterbacks into mistakes and creating turnovers.

10. How did the top defenses compare to previous seasons?

The top defenses of 2016 were among the best in recent years. They showcased a combination of skill, athleticism, and strategic play, reminiscent of the dominant defenses of the past.

11. Were there any surprising defensive performances in 2016?

Yes, the Atlanta Falcons’ defense was a pleasant surprise in 2016. Despite not being ranked among the top five, they improved significantly throughout the season and played a vital role in the Falcons’ journey to the Super Bowl.

12. Did any rookies make an impact on these top defenses?

Yes, several rookies made significant contributions to these top defenses. Joey Bosa of the San Diego Chargers and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons were two notable rookies who stood out with their impressive performances.

13. How did the top defenses fare against the run?

The top defenses were generally successful against the run, limiting opponents’ rushing yards and forcing them into passing situations. Their strong defensive lines and disciplined linebackers played a crucial role in stifling the run game.

14. How did the top defenses perform in close games?

The top defenses thrived in close games, often stepping up and making decisive plays. Their ability to limit opponents’ scoring and create turnovers gave their respective teams a significant advantage in close matchups.

15. Did the top defenses have any weaknesses?

While the top defenses were exceptional overall, they still had some weaknesses. The Seahawks’ defense struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and the Chiefs’ pass defense occasionally had lapses. However, their strengths far outweighed their weaknesses.

Final Thoughts:

The top defenses of the 2016 NFL season were a sight to behold. From the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” to the Broncos’ dominant pass rush, these units brought excitement and intensity to the game. They showcased the importance of defense in a league often focused on high-scoring offenses. As the saying goes, “Defense wins championships,” and these top defenses of 2016 certainly proved that to be true.



