

NFL Week 11, 2015 Picks: Expert Predictions and Insight

The NFL season is in full swing, and as we enter Week 11, the excitement is building up. With only a few weeks remaining before the playoffs, every game becomes crucial for teams vying for a spot in the postseason. In this article, we will provide expert predictions and insight into the key matchups of Week 11 in 2015.

Before we dive into the picks, let’s start with some interesting facts and tricks that can help you make more informed predictions:

1. Home-field advantage: Historically, home teams have a higher winning percentage in the NFL. While the exact numbers vary from season to season, it is generally accepted that playing at home gives teams an edge. However, it’s important to note that this advantage can be diminished when teams face long travel distances or play in extreme weather conditions.

2. Weather conditions matter: Speaking of extreme weather conditions, they can significantly impact the outcome of a game. Cold temperatures, heavy rain, or strong winds can make passing and kicking more difficult, favoring teams with strong running games and solid defense. Keep an eye on the weather forecast when making your picks.

3. Momentum is key: NFL teams can go on winning streaks or experience slumps. Momentum can play a significant role in a team’s performance, especially when it comes to confidence and morale. Look for teams that have been performing well recently and consider their momentum when making your predictions.

4. Injuries can be game-changers: Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football, and they can have a significant impact on a team’s performance. Key players being sidelined or playing through injuries can affect a team’s ability to execute their game plan effectively. Stay updated on injury reports and consider their impact when making picks.

5. Head-to-head matchups: Some teams have historically performed better against certain opponents. Analyzing head-to-head matchups can provide valuable insights into how teams might fare against each other. Look for trends and patterns in past games when making your predictions.

Now, let’s move on to 15 common questions about NFL Week 11, 2015, along with their answers:

1. Which teams have the best records going into Week 11?

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers both have unbeaten records, with 9-0 each.

2. What are the key matchups to watch in Week 11?

Some of the notable matchups in Week 11 were Patriots vs. Bills, Panthers vs. Redskins, and Cowboys vs. Dolphins.

3. Who are the top performers so far in the season?

Tom Brady (Patriots) and Cam Newton (Panthers) have been leading the league in quarterback performance, while Adrian Peterson (Vikings) and Devonta Freeman (Falcons) have been standout running backs.

4. Are there any significant injuries that might impact the games in Week 11?

Yes, several key players were dealing with injuries going into Week 11, including Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Andrew Luck (Colts), and Marshawn Lynch (Seahawks).

5. Which teams have the toughest schedules in Week 11?

The New York Jets and the New York Giants faced tough opponents in Week 11, with the Jets playing the Houston Texans and the Giants facing the New England Patriots.

6. Will any teams secure a playoff spot after Week 11?

It is unlikely that any teams will secure a playoff spot after Week 11, but the Patriots and Panthers are poised to clinch a spot soon if they maintain their winning streaks.

7. Can the Oakland Raiders pull off an upset against the Detroit Lions?

The Raiders have shown promise this season, but the Lions were the favorites in this matchup due to their stronger overall performance.

8. Which teams have the best chance of winning their respective divisions?

The Patriots, Panthers, and Cincinnati Bengals were the frontrunners in their divisions going into Week 11.

9. Are there any underdogs worth considering in Week 11?

The St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered underdogs in their Week 11 matchups, but they had the potential to surprise with strong performances.

10. Can the Dallas Cowboys turn their season around?

The Cowboys were struggling in 2015 due to several key injuries, including Tony Romo and Dez Bryant. Their chances of turning the season around were slim.

11. Which games are expected to be high-scoring affairs in Week 11?

The matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts was expected to be high-scoring, as both teams possessed potent offenses but struggled defensively.

12. Will the Green Bay Packers bounce back from their recent slump?

The Packers were going through a rough patch in Week 11, but their talented roster and experienced coaching staff made it likely that they would bounce back.

13. Can the Kansas City Chiefs continue their winning streak?

The Chiefs were on a hot streak heading into Week 11, and their strong defense and efficient offense made it plausible for them to extend their winning streak.

14. Which teams were likely to have a bye week in Week 11?

The Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers were on their bye week in Week 11.

15. Will there be any surprises in Week 11?

Surprises are common in the NFL, and it’s hard to predict them accurately. However, the nature of the sport makes it exciting, as any team can rise to the occasion and upset the favorites.

In conclusion, NFL Week 11 in 2015 brought forth some intriguing matchups and storylines. With teams fighting for playoff spots and key players battling injuries, the unpredictability of the game was on full display. By considering factors like home-field advantage, weather conditions, momentum, injuries, and head-to-head matchups, you can make more informed predictions. However, as with any sport, the outcome is never guaranteed, and surprises are bound to happen. Enjoy the excitement and unpredictability of the NFL season!



