

NFL Week 11 Picks 2015: Predictions, Facts, and Tricks

The NFL season is in full swing, and as we enter Week 11, the race for the playoffs intensifies. Every game becomes crucial for teams looking to secure a spot in the postseason. In this article, we will provide our predictions for Week 11 games and share some interesting facts and tricks related to the NFL.

Predictions:

1. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers: The Chiefs are on a roll, and their defense will prove too much for the Chargers. Chiefs win.

2. New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons: The Patriots, led by the ever-reliable Tom Brady, will outmatch the Falcons’ defense. Patriots win.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions: The Steelers’ offense, with Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, will overpower the Lions’ defense. Steelers win.

4. Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks: In a battle of two powerhouse teams, the Packers will have the home-field advantage, giving them an edge over the Seahawks. Packers win.

5. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The Cowboys, even without star quarterback Dak Prescott, will rely on their strong running game to defeat the Eagles. Cowboys win.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Fact: The Kansas City Chiefs have won their last four games by at least 10 points. This dominance highlights their strong defense and explosive offense.

2. Fact: The New England Patriots have won their last five games against the Atlanta Falcons. This history indicates the Patriots’ consistent performance against the Falcons.

3. Fact: The Pittsburgh Steelers have the best overall record against the Detroit Lions, winning 16 out of their 24 matchups. This historical advantage might favor the Steelers in Week 11.

4. Fact: The Green Bay Packers have won their last three home games against the Seattle Seahawks. Their familiarity with Lambeau Field could give them an advantage in this matchup.

5. Fact: The Dallas Cowboys have a strong rushing attack, averaging 160.8 yards per game. This statistic showcases their ability to control the game on the ground, even without their starting quarterback.

Tricks:

1. Analyze team statistics: Before making your picks, consider each team’s offensive and defensive rankings, their recent performances, and any injuries or suspensions that may impact the game.

2. Pay attention to home-field advantage: Some teams perform significantly better when playing at home. Take this into account when making your predictions.

3. Watch for weather conditions: Inclement weather can heavily influence the outcome of a game. Keep an eye on the forecast and consider how it may affect each team’s playing style.

4. Follow expert opinions: While it’s essential to form your own analysis, consulting expert opinions can provide valuable insights that you may have overlooked.

5. Bet responsibly: Gambling on NFL games can be thrilling, but it’s important to set limits and bet responsibly. Always remember that there’s an element of unpredictability in sports.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: What are the key matchups to watch in Week 11?

A: The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense against the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense and the Green Bay Packers’ offense against the Seattle Seahawks’ defense are two key matchups to watch.

2. Q: Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season?

A: The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl based on their strong performances throughout the season.

3. Q: Which team has the best record in the NFL so far?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs are tied for the best record in the NFL, both with an impressive 8-1 record.

4. Q: Who is the leading candidate for the NFL MVP award?

A: Currently, the leading candidates for the NFL MVP award are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

5. Q: Are there any notable injuries affecting Week 11 games?

A: Yes, several key players are injured, including Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. Their absence may impact the outcome of their respective games.

6. Q: Which team has the best defense in the NFL?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the best defense in the NFL, allowing the fewest yards and points per game.

7. Q: Can the Philadelphia Eagles still make the playoffs?

A: While the Eagles have had a challenging season, they are still in contention for a playoff spot. Their performance in the upcoming weeks will be crucial.

8. Q: How many teams make the playoffs in each conference?

A: In each conference, six teams make the playoffs, consisting of the four division winners and two wild card teams.

9. Q: Who holds the record for the most touchdowns in a single season?

A: The record for the most touchdowns in a single season is held by Peyton Manning, who threw 55 touchdowns in the 2013 season.

10. Q: Which team has the longest active winning streak?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold the longest active winning streak in the NFL with eight consecutive wins.

11. Q: Who is the all-time leading rusher in NFL history?

A: Emmitt Smith holds the record for the most rushing yards in NFL history, with 18,355 yards over his career.

12. Q: Can teams with losing records still make the playoffs?

A: Yes, teams with losing records can still make the playoffs if they win their division. However, this is relatively rare.

13. Q: How are tie games resolved in the NFL?

A: If a game ends in a tie, both teams are awarded a half-win and a half-loss. Ties are relatively infrequent in the NFL.

14. Q: Which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

A: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots hold the record for the most Super Bowl wins, with six titles each.

15. Q: What is the NFL’s overtime rule?

A: In regular-season games, if the score is tied at the end of regulation, there is a 10-minute sudden-death overtime period. If no team scores during this period, the game ends in a tie.

Final Thoughts:

As we head into Week 11, the NFL season becomes even more exciting. Every game counts, and teams are fighting for their playoff lives. By considering the facts, tricks, and predictions discussed in this article, you can better analyze the upcoming matchups and make informed choices for your NFL Week 11 picks. Enjoy the games and may the best team win!



