

NFL Week 11 Scores 2016: A Recap of the Exciting Games

The NFL season is always an exhilarating time for football fans, and Week 11 of the 2016 season was no exception. With several thrilling matchups and unexpected outcomes, this week provided plenty of excitement for fans across the nation. In this article, we will take a closer look at the scores and outcomes of Week 11 games, along with some interesting facts and tricks from the week. We will also provide answers to common questions related to the NFL Week 11 scores, and conclude with some final thoughts on the specific sports topic.

Week 11 of the NFL season in 2016 featured a total of 14 games, with some of the league’s top contenders facing off against each other. Here are the scores and outcomes of some of the most notable games from that week:

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens: The Cowboys continued their impressive season, defeating the Ravens 27-17. This win extended their winning streak to nine games, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the league.

2. New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers: In a game that was highly anticipated due to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s return after serving a four-game suspension, New England dominated the 49ers with a final score of 30-17.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: The Steelers showcased their offensive prowess in a blowout victory against the struggling Browns, winning 24-9. This game marked the Browns’ eleventh consecutive loss of the season.

4. Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The Seahawks managed to come out on top in a closely contested game against the Eagles, winning 26-15. This victory helped solidify the Seahawks’ position as contenders in the NFC.

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: In one of the most exciting games of the week, the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Buccaneers 19-17. This win showcased the Chiefs’ ability to perform under pressure and maintain their position as one of the top teams in the AFC.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts and tricks from NFL Week 11 scores in 2016:

1. The Dallas Cowboys’ win against the Baltimore Ravens marked their first victory against the Ravens since 2008. This win was crucial for the Cowboys, as it helped solidify their position as one of the top teams in the league.

2. Tom Brady’s return to the New England Patriots proved to be successful, as he threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers. This performance showcased Brady’s ability to bounce back after a suspension and lead his team to victory.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ win against the Cleveland Browns extended their winning streak against the Browns to 11 games. This dominance over their divisional rival highlighted the stark difference in the performance of the two teams.

4. The Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles marked their seventh consecutive win against the Eagles. This win showcased the Seahawks’ ability to consistently perform well against the Eagles, regardless of the location of the game.

5. The Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers marked their fifth consecutive victory. This win showcased the Chiefs’ ability to consistently perform well under pressure and maintain their position as one of the top teams in the AFC.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions and answers related to the NFL Week 11 scores in 2016:

1. Q: Which team had the most convincing win in Week 11?

A: The Dallas Cowboys had the most convincing win, defeating the Baltimore Ravens by a margin of 10 points.

2. Q: How did Tom Brady perform in his return to the New England Patriots?

A: Tom Brady had an outstanding performance, throwing for 280 yards and four touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers.

3. Q: Did the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their dominance over the Cleveland Browns?

A: Yes, the Steelers extended their winning streak against the Browns to 11 games with a 24-9 victory.

4. Q: How many consecutive wins do the Seattle Seahawks have against the Philadelphia Eagles?

A: The Seahawks have won seven consecutive games against the Eagles.

5. Q: Did the Kansas City Chiefs maintain their winning streak against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

A: Yes, the Chiefs won their fifth consecutive game by defeating the Buccaneers 19-17.

6. Q: Which team had the most surprising loss in Week 11?

A: The Baltimore Ravens’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys was quite surprising, considering the Ravens’ strong performance throughout the season.

7. Q: How did the San Francisco 49ers perform against the New England Patriots?

A: Despite putting up a fight, the 49ers could not overcome the Patriots’ dominance and lost by a score of 30-17.

8. Q: Did the Cleveland Browns manage to end their losing streak?

A: No, the Browns’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers extended their losing streak to 11 games.

9. Q: Did the Philadelphia Eagles put up a tough fight against the Seattle Seahawks?

A: Yes, the Eagles played a competitive game against the Seahawks, but ultimately fell short with a final score of 26-15.

10. Q: How did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers perform against the Kansas City Chiefs?

A: The Buccaneers put up a strong fight against the Chiefs, but were narrowly defeated with a final score of 19-17.

11. Q: Which teams had the most exciting game in Week 11?

A: The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the most exciting game, with the Chiefs winning by just two points.

12. Q: Did any teams secure their playoff spots in Week 11?

A: While no teams secured their playoff spots in Week 11, several teams solidified their positions as strong contenders.

13. Q: Which teams had the closest game in Week 11?

A: The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the closest game, with the Chiefs winning by just two points.

14. Q: Did any players set records in Week 11?

A: While no records were set in Week 11, several players had outstanding performances that contributed to their team’s victories.

15. Q: Which team had the most impressive comeback in Week 11?

A: The New England Patriots had an impressive comeback, with Tom Brady leading them to victory after serving a four-game suspension.

In conclusion, NFL Week 11 scores in 2016 provided fans with a range of exciting games and surprising outcomes. From the Cowboys’ continued dominance to Tom Brady’s impressive return, this week showcased the talents and abilities of some of the league’s top teams and players. As the season progressed, teams solidified their positions as playoff contenders and displayed their ability to perform under pressure. Overall, Week 11 was yet another thrilling chapter in the NFL season, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next week of games.



