

NFL Week 14 Scores 2016: A Recap of the Exciting Action

The NFL Week 14 of the 2016 season brought about some thrilling matches that left fans on the edge of their seats. From exciting comebacks to unexpected upsets, this week had it all. In this article, we will go through the scores and highlights of the most significant games, along with some interesting facts and tricks related to the specific sports topic. Furthermore, we will answer some common questions that fans often have about the NFL and provide some final thoughts on the week’s action.

Scores and Highlights:

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: The Cowboys continued their impressive season with a 10-7 victory over the Giants. Their rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott once again showed their dominance, with Prescott throwing for 159 yards and a touchdown, and Elliott rushing for 107 yards. The Giants’ defense put up a fight, but ultimately fell short.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: The Steelers defeated the Bills in a high-scoring affair, 27-20. Le’Veon Bell’s exceptional performance was the highlight of the game, as he rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers’ defense also stepped up, forcing two interceptions and limiting the Bills’ offense.

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: In a thrilling game that went into overtime, the Seahawks emerged victorious with a 38-10 comeback win over the Packers. Russell Wilson had a stellar performance, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. The Seahawks’ defense also played a crucial role in the victory, forcing five turnovers.

4. New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens: The Patriots secured a hard-fought 30-23 win against the Ravens. Tom Brady’s masterful performance was the key to their victory, as he threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns. The Patriots’ defense also played a significant role, intercepting Joe Flacco once and limiting the Ravens’ offense.

5. Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams: The Falcons dominated the Rams with a convincing 42-14 victory. Matt Ryan continued his MVP-worthy season, throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons’ defense also shone, intercepting Jared Goff twice and limiting the Rams’ offense to just 14 points.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Dallas Cowboys had a remarkable season in 2016, finishing with a 13-3 record. This was largely due to the exceptional play of their rookie duo, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns, while Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

2. Le’Veon Bell’s performance against the Bills was one for the record books. His 236 rushing yards set a franchise record for the Pittsburgh Steelers, surpassing the previous mark of 223 yards set by Willie Parker in 2006.

3. The Seattle Seahawks’ comeback win against the Green Bay Packers was one of the greatest comebacks in franchise history. They were trailing 31-24 with just over five minutes remaining in the game but managed to tie the score and force overtime. Russell Wilson’s four touchdown passes in the game were also a career-best for him.

4. Tom Brady’s performance against the Baltimore Ravens marked his 450th career touchdown pass, making him just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to achieve this feat. He joined the elite company of Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees.

5. The Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams was significant as it secured their spot in the playoffs. This was their first playoff appearance since the 2012 season and a testament to their high-powered offense, which led the league in scoring that year.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who won the most games in NFL Week 14 of the 2016 season?

The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons were the teams that emerged victorious in Week 14.

2. Which quarterback had the most passing yards in Week 14?

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks had the most passing yards in Week 14, throwing for 350 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

3. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 14?

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most rushing yards in Week 14, accumulating an impressive 236 yards against the Buffalo Bills.

4. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in Week 14?

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Which team had the largest margin of victory in Week 14?

The Atlanta Falcons had the largest margin of victory in Week 14, defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a convincing 42-14.

6. Who had the most interceptions in Week 14?

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense had the most interceptions in Week 14, forcing five turnovers against the Green Bay Packers.

7. How many touchdowns did Dak Prescott throw in Week 14?

Dak Prescott threw one touchdown in Week 14 against the New York Giants.

8. Which game had the most points scored in Week 14?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game had the most points scored in Week 14, with a total of 47 points.

9. Who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14?

Doug Baldwin scored the game-winning touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

10. How many field goals did Stephen Gostkowski make in Week 14?

Stephen Gostkowski made three field goals in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens.

11. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 14?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the most receiving yards in Week 14, accumulating 142 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

12. Which team had the most sacks in Week 14?

The Atlanta Falcons had the most sacks in Week 14, recording six sacks against the Los Angeles Rams.

13. Who had the highest passer rating in Week 14?

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers had the highest passer rating in Week 14, with a rating of 150.8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

14. How many turnovers did the Buffalo Bills commit in Week 14?

The Buffalo Bills committed three turnovers in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

15. Who had the most tackles in Week 14?

Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most tackles in Week 14, recording 13 tackles against the Buffalo Bills.

Final Thoughts:

NFL Week 14 of the 2016 season provided fans with incredible moments and performances that will be remembered for years to come. From the Dallas Cowboys’ continued dominance to the Atlanta Falcons’ resurgence, this week showcased the talent and determination of the teams involved. The performances of rookies like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, as well as veterans like Tom Brady and Le’Veon Bell, demonstrated the incredible depth and skill in the league. As the season continued to unfold, fans eagerly anticipated the playoffs and the thrilling matchups that lay ahead.



