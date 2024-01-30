

NFL Week 15 Scores 2016: An Exciting Roundup of Games

The NFL Week 15 of the 2016 season was filled with thrilling matchups, unexpected upsets, and outstanding performances. From underdog victories to record-breaking plays, this week had it all. In this article, we will dive into the scores, interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about NFL Week 15 in 2016.

Scores of NFL Week 15 in 2016:

1. Kansas City Chiefs 21 – 13 Oakland Raiders

2. New York Giants 17 – 6 Detroit Lions

3. New England Patriots 16 – 3 Denver Broncos

4. Tennessee Titans 19 – 17 Kansas City Chiefs

5. Atlanta Falcons 41 – 13 San Francisco 49ers

6. Pittsburgh Steelers 24 – 20 Cincinnati Bengals

7. Dallas Cowboys 26 – 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Detroit Lions 20 – 17 Chicago Bears

9. Green Bay Packers 30 – 27 Chicago Bears

10. Indianapolis Colts 34 – 6 Minnesota Vikings

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff berth with their victory over the Oakland Raiders. This marked their second consecutive playoff appearance after a 13-year drought.

2. The New York Giants’ defense dominated the Detroit Lions, holding them to just six points. This was the first time the Lions failed to score a touchdown in a game since 2009.

3. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots overcame the Denver Broncos’ formidable defense, winning the game 16-3. This victory marked Brady’s 179th career win, surpassing Peyton Manning for the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history.

4. The Atlanta Falcons crushed the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 41-13. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, further solidifying his MVP campaign.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals had a heated rivalry, and their Week 15 matchup was no exception. With 14 seconds left in the game, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught a pass and extended his arms over the goal line to secure a dramatic victory.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most dominant defensive performance in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

The New York Giants had the most dominant defensive performance, holding the Detroit Lions to just six points and no touchdowns.

2. Who broke the record for the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots broke the record, surpassing Peyton Manning, with his 179th career win.

3. How did the Kansas City Chiefs secure a playoff berth in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a playoff berth by defeating the Oakland Raiders. This marked their second consecutive playoff appearance after a 13-year drought.

4. Who had a standout performance in the Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had a standout performance, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

5. What was the most memorable play of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

The most memorable play was when Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown caught a pass with 14 seconds left in the game and extended his arms over the goal line to secure a dramatic victory.

6. Which team had the most surprising upset in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

The Tennessee Titans had the most surprising upset, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 19-17.

7. How many touchdown passes did Tom Brady throw in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

Tom Brady did not throw any touchdown passes in that game. The Patriots won with a score of 16-3.

8. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

The Atlanta Falcons had the highest-scoring game, defeating the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 41-13.

9. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most rushing yards, accumulating 93 yards on the ground.

10. Which team had the most lopsided victory in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

The Dallas Cowboys had the most lopsided victory, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 26-20.

11. How many interceptions did Eli Manning throw in the New York Giants’ victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

Eli Manning did not throw any interceptions in that game. The Giants won with a score of 17-6.

12. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the most receiving yards, totaling 139 yards in the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

13. Which team had the most sacks in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers had the most sacks, recording four sacks in their game against the Chicago Bears.

14. Who had the longest field goal in Week 15 of the 2016 NFL season?

Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots had the longest field goal, kicking a 45-yard field goal against the Denver Broncos.

15. How many touchdowns did Aaron Rodgers throw in the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 15 of the 2016 season?

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in that game. The Packers won with a score of 30-27.

Final Thoughts:

NFL Week 15 in 2016 was an exciting round of games, showcasing the resilience, skill, and determination of the teams and players. From surprising upsets to record-breaking performances, football fans were treated to a thrilling weekend. The scores, interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding this week provided a deeper understanding and appreciation for the games that unfolded on the field. As the season progressed, anticipation grew for the playoffs, where the stakes would become even higher.



