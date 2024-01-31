

NFL Week 17 Scores 2017: A Look Back at the Exciting Season Finale

The NFL Week 17 scores in 2017 marked the end of another thrilling regular season in the National Football League. As teams fought for playoff spots or position, fans were treated to a weekend filled with intense matchups and exciting moments. In this article, we will take a closer look at the scores from that week, highlight five interesting facts and tricks, answer 15 common questions related to the specific sports topic, and conclude with some final thoughts on the season finale.

Week 17 Scores:

1. New England Patriots 26, New York Jets 6

2. Atlanta Falcons 22, Carolina Panthers 10

3. Tennessee Titans 15, Jacksonville Jaguars 10

4. Cincinnati Bengals 31, Baltimore Ravens 27

5. Pittsburgh Steelers 28, Cleveland Browns 24

6. Indianapolis Colts 22, Houston Texans 13

7. Philadelphia Eagles 6, Dallas Cowboys 0

8. Kansas City Chiefs 27, Denver Broncos 24

9. Buffalo Bills 22, Miami Dolphins 16

10. New Orleans Saints 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

11. Minnesota Vikings 23, Chicago Bears 10

12. Los Angeles Rams 34, San Francisco 49ers 13

13. Seattle Seahawks 26, Arizona Cardinals 24

14. Los Angeles Chargers 30, Oakland Raiders 10

15. San Diego Chargers 30, New York Jets 10

16. Washington Redskins 18, New York Giants 10

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, securing the top seed in the NFC. Despite losing their star quarterback Carson Wentz to a season-ending injury, the Eagles showed resilience and depth to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. The New England Patriots clinched the number one seed in the AFC with their victory over the New York Jets. This marked the seventh consecutive season that the Patriots earned a first-round bye, a truly remarkable feat in the modern era of the NFL.

3. The Los Angeles Chargers, formerly known as the San Diego Chargers, ended their season on a high note by defeating the Oakland Raiders. This victory kept their playoff hopes alive, but they ultimately fell short of securing a postseason berth due to tiebreakers.

4. The Minnesota Vikings dominated the NFC North division throughout the season and capped it off with a win against the Chicago Bears. Their strong defense and balanced offense made them a formidable team heading into the playoffs.

5. The Buffalo Bills broke their 17-year playoff drought with a win over the Miami Dolphins. Bills fans celebrated the long-awaited return to the postseason, showcasing the loyalty and dedication of their fanbase.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the best record in the NFL in the 2017 regular season?

The Philadelphia Eagles finished with the best record in the NFL at 13-3.

2. How many seasons did the Buffalo Bills go without making the playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills had a 17-year playoff drought before making it to the postseason in 2017.

3. Who won the AFC East division in 2017?

The New England Patriots won the AFC East division in 2017.

4. Which team had the worst record in the NFL in the 2017 regular season?

The Cleveland Browns finished with the worst record in the NFL at 0-16.

5. Who led the NFL in passing yards in the 2017 regular season?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led the league in passing yards with 4,577.

6. Who had the most rushing yards in the 2017 regular season?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt finished the season as the leading rusher with 1,327 yards.

7. Which team had the most points scored in the 2017 regular season?

The New England Patriots led the league in scoring with 458 points.

8. Who won the NFC North division in 2017?

The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North division in 2017.

9. How many teams make the playoffs in each conference?

Six teams from each conference make the playoffs, totaling 12 teams.

10. What is the significance of home-field advantage in the playoffs?

Home-field advantage gives a team the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd, which can provide a boost in morale and create a hostile environment for the opposing team.

11. How are tiebreakers determined in the NFL?

Tiebreakers in the NFL are determined based on a series of criteria, including head-to-head records, divisional records, conference records, and strength of schedule.

12. What is the purpose of Week 17 in the NFL?

Week 17 in the NFL serves as the final week of the regular season, where teams compete for playoff spots or better seeding. It is often a crucial week with high-stakes matchups.

13. Can a team with a losing record make the playoffs?

Yes, it is possible for a team with a losing record to make the playoffs if they win their division. The division winners in each conference automatically qualify for the playoffs, regardless of their overall record.

14. How many teams have gone undefeated throughout an entire NFL season?

Only one team has achieved a perfect undefeated season in the NFL: the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

15. Who holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories by a head coach?

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories by a head coach, with six championships to his name.

Final Thoughts:

The NFL Week 17 scores in 2017 provided a thrilling conclusion to the regular season, with playoff spots and positions on the line. The interesting facts and tricks highlighted the resilience of teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and the long-awaited success of the Buffalo Bills. As fans eagerly anticipate the next season, the memories of these intense matchups and exciting moments will forever be etched in NFL history.



