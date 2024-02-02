

NFL Week 4 2015 Scores: A Recap of Exciting Matches

The NFL Week 4 of the 2015 season was filled with thrilling games, unexpected outcomes, and record-breaking performances. Fans across the country were on the edge of their seats as their favorite teams battled on the gridiron. In this article, we will take a look back at the scores of that week and delve into some interesting facts and tricks related to the specific sports topic. Additionally, we will answer some common questions that fans may have had during that eventful week.

Scores and Highlights:

1. New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills: The Giants defeated the Bills in a close game with a final score of 24-10. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a standout performance, catching five passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

2. Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans: The Falcons emerged victorious with a dominant 48-21 win over the Texans. Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, while running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: In a nail-biting match, the Colts narrowly defeated the Jaguars 16-13. Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri was the hero of the game, kicking a 27-yard field goal in overtime for the win.

4. Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Panthers showcased their strength with a convincing 37-23 victory over the Buccaneers. Quarterback Cam Newton had an exceptional game, throwing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown.

5. New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins: The Jets secured a 27-14 win against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall played a crucial role in the victory, catching seven passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Performance: In the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman tied an NFL record by scoring three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games.

2. Rookie Success: Marcus Mariota, the Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback, had a phenomenal game against the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 35-33 victory.

3. Defensive Dominance: The Denver Broncos’ defense had a sensational game against the Minnesota Vikings. They recorded seven sacks and intercepted Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater three times, paving the way for a 23-20 victory.

4. Upset Alert: The Oakland Raiders stunned the Chicago Bears with a 22-20 win. It was their first win over the Bears since 2007, and quarterback Derek Carr played a crucial role, throwing for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Close Calls: Several games in Week 4 went into overtime, showcasing the competitiveness of the teams. The Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles all secured their victories in overtime.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons had the highest-scoring game with a 48-21 victory over the Houston Texans.

2. Who was the standout player of Week 4?

Devonta Freeman, the running back for the Atlanta Falcons, was the standout player with three rushing touchdowns, tying an NFL record.

3. How many games in Week 4 went into overtime?

Three games went into overtime in Week 4: Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants, and Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Which team suffered the biggest upset in Week 4?

The Chicago Bears suffered the biggest upset in Week 4, losing to the Oakland Raiders 22-20.

5. Did any rookies have exceptional performances in Week 4?

Yes, Marcus Mariota, the rookie quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, had a phenomenal game with 367 passing yards and two touchdowns.

6. Who had the most passing yards in Week 4?

Blake Bortles, the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, led the league in passing yards for Week 4 with 298 yards.

7. Which team had the lowest-scoring game in Week 4?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the lowest-scoring game with 23 points in their defeat against the Carolina Panthers.

8. Did any teams secure their first win of the season in Week 4?

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their first win of the season in Week 4 with a 23-20 victory over the Washington Redskins.

9. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 4?

The New York Jets had the most rushing yards in Week 4, accumulating 207 yards in their win against the Miami Dolphins.

10. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 4?

Rob Gronkowski, the tight end for the New England Patriots, led the league in receiving yards for Week 4 with 113 yards.

11. How many teams remained undefeated after Week 4?

After Week 4, there were five undefeated teams: New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers.

12. Who had the most tackles in Week 4?

Telvin Smith, the linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars, led the league in tackles for Week 4 with 15.

13. Which team had the most sacks in Week 4?

The Denver Broncos had the most sacks in Week 4, recording seven sacks against the Minnesota Vikings.

14. Did any games end in a tie in Week 4?

No, there were no ties in Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season.

15. How many teams had a bye week in Week 4?

Four teams had a bye week in Week 4 of the 2015 NFL season: New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, and Cleveland Browns.

Final Thoughts:

NFL Week 4 of the 2015 season provided fans with thrilling matches, unexpected outcomes, and standout performances. From Devonta Freeman’s record-tying rushing touchdowns to Marcus Mariota’s rookie brilliance, the week showcased the exceptional talent and competitiveness of the league. The games that went into overtime added an extra layer of excitement, while the upsets and surprise victories kept fans on their toes. As we look back on Week 4, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the NFL and the joy it brings to fans across the country.



