

NFL Week 4 Scores 2015: A Recap of Exciting Matches

The NFL Week 4 scores in 2015 brought us some thrilling matchups that left fans on the edge of their seats. From unexpected upsets to impressive performances, this week had it all. In this article, we will dive into the scores and highlights of this memorable week, along with some interesting facts and tricks. Furthermore, we will answer some common questions that fans may have had during that time. So, let’s jump right into the action!

The week kicked off with a Thursday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens came out victorious with a final score of 23-20, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker. This game set the tone for the rest of the week, promising close and exciting matchups.

Interesting Fact 1: The Baltimore Ravens became the first team in NFL history to win on a 50+ yard field goal with no time remaining in regulation.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Houston Texans in a high-scoring affair. The Falcons’ offense, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, put on a show, defeating the Texans 48-21. Ryan threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Devonta Freeman rushed for 68 yards and three touchdowns. The Falcons’ explosive performance showcased their offensive prowess.

Interesting Fact 2: The Atlanta Falcons’ 48 points tied the franchise record for most points scored in a single game.

In another exciting matchup, the New York Jets took on the Miami Dolphins. The Jets’ defense dominated the game, sacking Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times and intercepting him once. The Jets won the game 27-14, improving their record to 3-1. This victory solidified the Jets’ status as a serious contender in the AFC.

Interesting Fact 3: The New York Jets’ defense held the Miami Dolphins to just 226 total yards, showcasing their dominance on that side of the ball.

The Carolina Panthers continued their undefeated streak as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-23. Quarterback Cam Newton had a stellar performance, throwing for 124 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers’ balanced offense and stout defense proved too much for the Buccaneers to handle.

Interesting Fact 4: The Carolina Panthers’ victory marked their first 4-0 start to a season since 2003, when they went on to reach the Super Bowl.

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated matchup. The Chiefs’ defense put on a show, intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice and sacking him three times. However, the Packers’ offense proved too strong, as they ultimately won the game 38-28. Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

Interesting Fact 5: Aaron Rodgers became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for five touchdowns in back-to-back games without an interception.

Now, let’s move on to some common questions that fans may have had during NFL Week 4 in 2015:

1. Which team had the biggest upset in Week 4?

Answer: The St. Louis Rams upset the Arizona Cardinals with a final score of 24-22.

2. How many teams remained undefeated after Week 4?

Answer: There were five remaining undefeated teams after Week 4: the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, and Carolina Panthers.

3. Who had the most passing yards in Week 4?

Answer: Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers had the most passing yards in Week 4 with 358 yards.

4. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 4?

Answer: The Atlanta Falcons led the league in rushing yards in Week 4 with 191 yards.

5. Who was the top receiver in Week 4?

Answer: Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants had the most receiving yards in Week 4 with 121 yards.

6. Which game had the most total points scored?

Answer: The Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans game had the most total points scored with a combined 69 points.

7. Who had the most sacks in Week 4?

Answer: The Denver Broncos led the league in sacks in Week 4 with seven sacks.

8. Which team had the most turnovers in Week 4?

Answer: The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied for the most turnovers in Week 4 with five turnovers each.

9. Who had the longest field goal in Week 4?

Answer: Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens kicked the longest field goal in Week 4 with a 52-yarder.

10. Which team had the most interceptions in Week 4?

Answer: The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers tied for the most interceptions in Week 4 with two interceptions each.

11. Who had the longest touchdown pass in Week 4?

Answer: Blake Bortles of the Jacksonville Jaguars threw the longest touchdown pass in Week 4, connecting with Allen Hurns for an 80-yard touchdown.

12. Which team had the most total yards in Week 4?

Answer: The Atlanta Falcons led the league in total yards in Week 4 with 524 yards.

13. Who had the most touchdowns in Week 4?

Answer: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers had the most touchdowns in Week 4, throwing for five touchdowns.

14. Which team had the fewest points scored against them in Week 4?

Answer: The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers tied for the fewest points scored against them in Week 4 with 14 points each.

15. Who had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 4?

Answer: Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons had the most rushing touchdowns in Week 4, scoring three touchdowns.

In conclusion, NFL Week 4 scores in 2015 provided fans with a thrilling display of talent and excitement. From close games to record-breaking performances, this week had it all. The Baltimore Ravens’ historic win, the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive explosion, and the Carolina Panthers’ continued dominance were just a few highlights from this action-packed week. As fans, we can only hope for more memorable moments in future NFL seasons.



