NFL Yards From Scrimmage 2017: A Comprehensive Analysis

In the fast-paced game of football, yards from scrimmage play a crucial role in determining a team’s success and a player’s individual performance. It is an essential metric used to measure the effectiveness of both offensive and defensive units in the National Football League (NFL). In this article, we will delve into the intriguing world of NFL yards from scrimmage in the 2017 season, exploring interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions surrounding this critical aspect of the game.

Interesting Facts:

1. Todd Gurley Dominates: In 2017, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was an unstoppable force, leading the league in yards from scrimmage with an impressive total of 2,093 yards. Gurley exhibited exceptional skills both as a rusher and a receiver, showcasing his versatility and impact on the game.

2. Running Backs Reign Supreme: The top five players in terms of yards from scrimmage in the 2017 season were all running backs. Following Todd Gurley, we had Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers), LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), and Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints). This highlights the continued importance of the running back position in the modern NFL.

3. Rookie Sensations: The 2017 season witnessed the emergence of several rookie running backs who made an immediate impact on their teams. Alvin Kamara (1,554 yards from scrimmage) and Kareem Hunt (1,782 yards from scrimmage) stood out among their peers, showcasing their immense talent and providing a glimpse into the future of the league.

4. The Rise of Receivers: While running backs dominated the top spots in yards from scrimmage, wide receivers also made their presence felt. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) were the only non-running backs to crack the top ten, highlighting their ability to contribute both as receivers and on end-arounds or jet sweeps.

5. Defensive Excellence: Yards from scrimmage are not solely limited to offensive players. Defensive units also play a crucial role in limiting opponents’ productivity. In 2017, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the lowest yards from scrimmage allowed, holding their opponents to an average of just 286.1 yards per game. Their stellar defense played a significant role in their deep playoff run that season.

Tricks to Maximize Yards From Scrimmage:

1. Utilize Screen Passes: Screen passes can be an effective way to gain yards from scrimmage, especially against aggressive defenses. By allowing the offensive line to create space and blockers to set up, the screen pass enables running backs or receivers to exploit gaps and gain significant yardage.

2. Implement Creative Play Designs: Coaches and offensive coordinators can devise innovative plays that incorporate misdirection, pre-snap motion, or deceptive formations. These elements can confuse the defense, creating opportunities for players to gain extra yards after the catch or run.

3. Establish a Balanced Offensive Attack: A balanced offensive approach, combining both running and passing plays, keeps the defense guessing and prevents them from focusing solely on one aspect of the game. This approach opens up opportunities for various players to contribute to yards from scrimmage.

4. Incorporate Versatile Players: Players who possess versatility, such as running backs with good receiving skills or wide receivers with the ability to line up in the backfield, can create mismatches and gain additional yards from scrimmage. Coaches should exploit these players’ unique abilities to maximize offensive production.

5. Efficient Clock Management: By effectively managing the clock and ensuring sustained drives, teams can accumulate more yards from scrimmage. Keeping the opposing offense off the field limits their opportunities, thereby giving the offense more chances to gain yards and score.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What are yards from scrimmage in the NFL?

Yards from scrimmage represent the total number of yards gained by an offensive player from the line of scrimmage, including both running and receiving yards.

2. How is yards from scrimmage calculated?

Yards from scrimmage are calculated by adding the total rushing yards and receiving yards of a player.

3. Why are yards from scrimmage important?

Yards from scrimmage provide a comprehensive measure of a player’s total offensive contribution. It helps evaluate the effectiveness of both running backs and receivers in gaining yards and impacting the game.

4. Who holds the record for the most yards from scrimmage in a single season?

Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans holds the record for the most yards from scrimmage in a single season, accumulating 2,509 yards in 2009.

5. Can defensive players contribute to yards from scrimmage?

No, yards from scrimmage only take into account the offensive production of players.

6. Does a player’s position impact their yards from scrimmage?

Yes, a player’s position, primarily running back and receiver, significantly influences their yards from scrimmage. Running backs typically accrue more rushing yards, while receivers excel in receiving yards.

7. Is yards from scrimmage a good indicator of a player’s overall performance?

While yards from scrimmage provide valuable insights into an offensive player’s productivity, they should not be the sole metric used to determine performance. Factors like efficiency, touchdowns, and impact on the game should also be considered.

8. Can a player have negative yards from scrimmage?

Yes, if a player loses yards on a play, it will be subtracted from their total yards gained, potentially resulting in negative yards from scrimmage.

9. Does the number of yards from scrimmage impact a player’s salary or contract negotiations?

Yes, yards from scrimmage can be a crucial factor in contract negotiations, as it demonstrates a player’s value and impact on the game. Players with higher yards from scrimmage often command higher salaries.

10. Are there any strategies to limit yards from scrimmage for opposing teams?

Defensive strategies, such as focusing on shutting down star players, implementing effective run-stopping schemes, and tight coverage on receivers, can help limit yards from scrimmage for opposing teams.

11. Can weather conditions affect yards from scrimmage?

Yes, severe weather conditions, such as heavy rain, snow, or strong winds, can impact a player’s ability to gain yards from scrimmage. Slippery conditions may lead to more fumbles and affect passing accuracy.

12. Are there any records for yards from scrimmage in a single game?

Yes, the single-game record for yards from scrimmage is held by Los Angeles Rams running back, Derrick Henry, who amassed 408 yards in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

13. How does a player’s yards from scrimmage impact their Hall of Fame candidacy?

A high number of yards from scrimmage can certainly bolster a player’s Hall of Fame case, as it reflects their consistent productivity and impact on the game. However, other factors, such as championships, awards, and longevity, also play a significant role.

14. Are there any notable players who consistently excelled in yards from scrimmage throughout their careers?

Yes, some players who consistently excelled in yards from scrimmage include Jerry Rice, Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, and Marshall Faulk. These players consistently ranked near the top in career yards from scrimmage.

15. Has the average yards from scrimmage per game increased over the years?

Yes, the average yards from scrimmage per game have increased over the years due to the evolution of offensive schemes, rule changes, and the emphasis on passing. The game has become more explosive, leading to higher offensive production.

Final Thoughts:

NFL yards from scrimmage is a vital metric that encapsulates the offensive performance of players and teams. It serves as a comprehensive measure of a player’s impact on the game, taking into account both rushing and receiving yards. From the dominance of running backs to the rise of versatile playmakers, the 2017 season witnessed some remarkable performances in yards from scrimmage. By employing creative play designs, utilizing versatile players, and optimizing clock management, teams can maximize their offensive production and accumulate more yards from scrimmage. As the game continues to evolve, yards from scrimmage will remain a key statistic in assessing a player’s worth and contribution to their team’s success.

