

Nioh 2: It Seems As Though It Wants Something

Nioh 2, developed by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo, is an action role-playing game that has taken the gaming community by storm. Released on March 13, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Nioh 2 builds upon its predecessor’s success and delivers an even more challenging and immersive experience. In this article, we will delve into the world of Nioh 2 and explore its intriguing gameplay, along with providing some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Prequel to the Original: Nioh 2 is a prequel to the original Nioh game released in 2017. It takes place during the late 1500s, in the Sengoku period of Japan, where you play as a half-human, half-yokai protagonist known as a “Shiftling.” This unique perspective allows players to uncover the origins of the Yokai realm and witness the events that shaped the Nioh universe.

2. Deep Character Customization: One of the standout features of Nioh 2 is its robust character customization system. Players have an array of options to create their unique Shiftling warrior, including choosing their gender, facial features, hairstyle, and even the Yokai form. This level of detail allows gamers to truly personalize their experience and become fully immersed in the game’s world.

3. Yokai Shifting: The core mechanic in Nioh 2 is the ability to transform into a Yokai, which grants players enhanced abilities and devastating attacks. By harnessing the power of their Yokai form, players can unleash a variety of supernatural skills to overcome challenging encounters. This dynamic gameplay element adds depth and strategy to combat scenarios, making each encounter an exhilarating experience.

4. Challenging Gameplay: Nioh 2 is renowned for its difficulty level, and it is not a game for the faint of heart. The intense combat system requires precision, timing, and tactical decision-making. Each enemy encounter poses a significant threat, and even the smallest mistake can lead to a swift demise. However, overcoming these challenges provides an unmatched sense of accomplishment, making Nioh 2 a rewarding experience for dedicated players.

5. Extensive Weapon Variety: Nioh 2 offers an extensive arsenal of weapons for players to master, ranging from traditional katana and spears to more exotic choices like dual hatchets and tonfa. Each weapon has its own unique moveset, allowing players to find their preferred playstyle and develop strategies based on their weapon of choice. Experimenting with different weapons adds replay value and keeps the gameplay fresh and exciting.

Tricks to Master Nioh 2:

1. Ki Pulse: Mastering the Ki Pulse mechanic is crucial to success in Nioh 2. After attacking or dodging, press the R1 button to replenish your Ki (stamina) at the perfect time. This technique allows you to maintain a high level of aggression while conserving your resources.

2. Yokai Abilities: As a Shiftling, you have access to Yokai abilities that can turn the tide of battle. Experiment with different Yokai skills and find the ones that complement your playstyle. Utilizing these abilities strategically can make even the toughest enemies more manageable.

3. Guardian Spirits: Guardian Spirits play a significant role in Nioh 2, offering passive bonuses, unique abilities, and even the ability to transform into Yokai. Experiment with different Guardian Spirits to find the one that suits your playstyle and provides the most advantageous bonuses.

4. Utilize Co-op: If you find yourself struggling, don’t hesitate to summon help from other players through the game’s co-op system. Team up with friends or join random players to tackle challenging missions together. Coordinating with others can make the game more enjoyable and help overcome difficult encounters.

5. Learn from Yokai: Instead of solely viewing Yokai as adversaries, observe their attacks and learn their patterns. This knowledge can be invaluable in combat, allowing you to exploit their weaknesses and develop effective strategies.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Is it necessary to play the original Nioh before playing Nioh 2?

While playing the original Nioh provides additional context and enhances the overall experience, Nioh 2 can be enjoyed as a standalone game without any prior knowledge of the series.

2. How long is the gameplay of Nioh 2?

The main story campaign of Nioh 2 can take between 40 to 60 hours to complete, depending on the player’s skill level and exploration choices. However, the game’s replayability and additional content can extend the gameplay significantly.

3. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting the game?

Yes, Nioh 2 allows players to alter their character’s appearance at any time by visiting the Hut at the starting point.

4. Are there any difficulty options in Nioh 2?

Nioh 2 offers multiple difficulty options, allowing players to choose the level of challenge that suits their preference. However, the game is known for its challenging nature regardless of the chosen difficulty.

5. Are there any multiplayer features in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 features both cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes. Players can join forces to tackle challenging missions together or engage in PvP battles to test their skills against other players.

6. Can I respec my character’s skill points?

Yes, in Nioh 2, players have the option to respec their character’s skill points by visiting the Blacksmith and using a Book of Reincarnation.

7. Are there any new weapon types introduced in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 introduces new weapon types such as the Switchglaive, a versatile weapon that can switch between high and low stances, and the Splitstaff, a staff that can be used for quick strikes or long-range attacks.

8. Can I summon AI-controlled allies in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 allows players to summon AI-controlled allies known as Benevolent Graves to aid them in battle. These allies can provide support and help overcome challenging encounters.

9. Is there a New Game Plus mode in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 features multiple New Game Plus modes, allowing players to replay the game with their existing character, carrying over their progress, equipment, and abilities.

10. Are there any additional content or expansions available for Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 has received several DLC expansions, offering new story chapters, weapons, and challenging missions for players to dive into and expand their Nioh 2 experience.

11. Can I create multiple characters in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 allows players to create multiple characters, providing the opportunity to experience the game from different perspectives and experiment with different playstyles.

12. Can I customize the difficulty settings in Nioh 2?

While there are preset difficulty options, Nioh 2 does not allow players to customize the difficulty settings individually. However, the multiple difficulty levels provide ample challenge for players of different skill levels.

13. Are there any missable items or quests in Nioh 2?

Yes, Nioh 2 features several missable items and quests that require careful exploration and completion of specific objectives. Paying attention to the environment and thorough exploration can help uncover hidden treasures.

14. Can I replay missions in Nioh 2?

Yes, players can replay completed missions in Nioh 2 to farm for resources, experience, or test their skills against challenging enemies. This feature allows players to refine their strategies and build their character further.

15. Are there any secret areas or hidden bosses in Nioh 2?

Nioh 2 is filled with secret areas, hidden bosses, and challenging optional encounters for players to discover. Exploring every nook and cranny of the game’s world can lead to exciting discoveries and rewarding battles.

Final Thoughts:

Nioh 2 is a game that demands dedication, skill, and perseverance. Its immersive world, challenging combat, and deep customization options make it a standout title in the action role-playing genre. With its intriguing storyline, intense gameplay, and a plethora of interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions, Nioh 2 truly seems as though it wants something from players – their utmost determination and desire to conquer its unforgiving challenges. So, gear up, embrace the power of the Yokai, and embark on an unforgettable journey through feudal Japan.



