No Manʼs Sky How To Build On Freighter



No Man’s Sky: How to Build on Your Freighter and 6 Interesting Facts

No Man’s Sky, developed by Hello Games, is an expansive open-world space exploration game that allows players to venture into the never-ending universe. One of the exciting features of the game is the ability to own a freighter, a massive capital ship that serves as your mobile base. In this article, we will delve into the intricacies of building on your freighter and also share six interesting facts about No Man’s Sky.

Building on your freighter in No Man’s Sky opens up endless possibilities for customization and expansion. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to build on your freighter:

1. Acquiring a Freighte:

To own a freighter, you must encounter a random freighter battle while exploring space. Once you’ve successfully fended off the attacking pirates, the freighter’s captain will invite you aboard and offer the ship at a discounted price. Alternatively, you can choose to decline and search for another freighter in a different system.

2. Accessing the Building Menu:

Once you own a freighter, you can access the building menu by interacting with the Freighter Management Terminal, which is usually found near the entrance of the bridge. This terminal allows you to manage and customize your freighter.

3. Building Parts:

To build on your freighter, you’ll need to obtain specific building parts. These can be acquired by completing missions for the NPCs on your freighter or by purchasing them from the Construction Research Station aboard your capital ship.

4. Placing Building Parts:

After obtaining the required building parts, open the building menu and select the desired part. You can then place it within the designated building area on your freighter. Rotate and adjust the position of the part to suit your preferences.

5. Expanding Your Freight:

To increase the available building space on your freighter, you can purchase additional cargo slots. Each purchased slot will expand the building area, allowing you to create larger and more intricate structures.

6. Sharing Your Freight:

No Man’s Sky allows multiplayer interaction, including the ability to visit and explore other players’ freighters. Friends can join your game and assist in building and customizing your freighter, creating a collaborative experience.

Now that you know how to build on your freighter, let’s explore some intriguing facts about No Man’s Sky:

1. Procedural Generation:

No Man’s Sky boasts an impressive procedural generation system that creates a seemingly infinite number of unique planets, creatures, and star systems. This system ensures that each player’s experience is entirely unique.

2. The Center of the Galaxy:

Within the game’s universe lies the elusive center of the galaxy. Reachable through countless star systems, this mysterious location rewards players with new challenges, rare resources, and breathtaking sights.

3. Alien Languages:

No Man’s Sky features a complex alien language system. Players can learn alien dialects by interacting with various species, allowing them to communicate and trade more effectively.

4. Exocraft Vehicles:

In addition to starships, players can construct and pilot exocraft vehicles on the planets they explore. These ground-based vehicles provide enhanced mobility and allow for faster traversal across vast landscapes.

5. Community Events:

Hello Games regularly hosts community events, where players can participate in shared objectives and unlock unique rewards. These events encourage collaboration and add a sense of community to the game.

6. VR Support:

No Man’s Sky is compatible with virtual reality (VR) platforms, allowing players to immerse themselves in the game’s vast universe like never before. VR support offers a more immersive and interactive experience for players seeking a heightened level of exploration.

Now, let’s address some common questions players often have about No Man’s Sky:

1. Can I build multiple bases?

Yes, you can build multiple bases on different planets. Bases can serve as resource hubs, refueling stations, or simply as personal sanctuaries.

2. Can I explore beyond the galaxy’s edge?

No, currently, players cannot venture beyond the galaxy’s edge. However, the game’s universe is so vast that reaching the edge would take an incredibly long time.

3. Are there space battles?

Yes, space battles occur randomly as you explore the galaxy. Engaging in these battles can yield valuable resources and rewards.

4. Can I customize my starship?

Yes, you can customize and upgrade your starship. From changing the appearance to enhancing its capabilities, customization options are available.

5. Can I play with friends?

Yes, No Man’s Sky supports multiplayer gameplay. You can join your friends’ games or invite them to join yours.

6. Can I build underwater bases?

No, currently, the game does not support building underwater bases. However, you can explore underwater environments and discover unique aquatic lifeforms.

7. Can I own multiple freighters?

No, players can only own one freighter at a time. However, you can upgrade to a larger and more advanced model.

8. Can I farm resources?

Yes, you can set up farms on planets to cultivate resources, allowing for a steady supply of valuable materials.

9. Are there different ship classes?

Yes, ships are categorized into different classes, each offering unique advantages and capabilities. Find the class that suits your playstyle and objectives.

10. Can I terraform planets?

No, currently, players cannot terraform planets. However, you can manipulate the environment to some extent by constructing structures and altering terrain.

11. Can I build on planets?

Yes, you can build bases and structures on planets. Customizing your base allows for a personalized experience and a place to store resources.

12. Can I encounter other players in the vast universe?

While the chances of randomly encountering another player are incredibly slim due to the vastness of the universe, you can increase the probability by joining multiplayer sessions or visiting the hub regions designated by the community.

13. Can I name discovered planets and species?

Yes, discovering new planets and species allows you to name them as you see fit. Leave your mark on the universe with unique names and descriptions.

14. Can I trade with alien species?

Yes, trading with alien species is a crucial aspect of gameplay. Different species offer unique resources and technologies, encouraging players to engage in interstellar commerce.

15. Can I complete the game?

No Man’s Sky does not have a traditional ending. The game focuses on exploration, discovery, and personal goals, allowing players to continue their journey indefinitely.

No Man’s Sky provides an unparalleled space exploration experience, where the possibilities are limited only by your imagination. With the ability to build on your freighter and the endless wonders of the universe, there is always something new to discover in this vast, procedurally generated universe.





