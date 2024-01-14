No Manʼs Sky How To Change Ship Color



No Man’s Sky is an incredibly vast and immersive game that allows players to explore an infinite universe filled with countless planets, creatures, and resources. One of the many exciting features of the game is the ability to customize your ship, including changing its color. In this article, we will explore how to change ship color in No Man’s Sky, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions about No Man’s Sky at the end of the article.

How to Change Ship Color in No Man’s Sky:

1. Acquire a new ship: To change the color of your ship, you first need to find a new ship to acquire. Ships can be obtained through various means, such as purchasing them from other NPCs, finding crashed ships, or even trading with alien species.

2. Find a space station: Locate a space station in the star system where you currently are. Space stations can be easily identified by their massive structures and rotating rings. Dock your ship at the space station to proceed.

3. Locate the starship customization terminal: Once inside the space station, head towards the back of the station where the starships are typically parked. Look for a terminal resembling a holographic globe. This terminal is used for customizing your ship’s appearance.

4. Interact with the terminal: Approach the starship customization terminal and interact with it by pressing the appropriate button prompt. This will open up the ship customization menu.

5. Choose the desired customization: Within the customization menu, you will find various options to modify your ship’s appearance. Look for the option to change the ship’s color. Select it to proceed.

6. Select a new color: Once you’ve chosen the ship color option, you will be presented with a range of colors to choose from. Use the cursor or controller to navigate through the available options and select the color that suits your preference.

7. Apply the changes: After selecting the color, confirm your choice to apply the changes to your ship. The customization menu will close, and your ship will now sport the new color you selected.

Interesting Facts about No Man’s Sky:

1. Procedural generation: No Man’s Sky utilizes procedural generation, a technology that creates and populates the game’s vast universe with planets, creatures, and resources on the fly. This means that each player’s experience is unique and virtually limitless.

2. Size of the universe: The universe in No Man’s Sky is so massive that it would take billions of real-world years for players to explore every planet. The game’s developers estimated that there are over 18 quintillion (18,000,000,000,000,000,000) unique planets to discover.

3. Multiplayer features: While No Man’s Sky initially launched without multiplayer functionality, subsequent updates introduced multiplayer elements, allowing players to meet, interact, and explore the universe together.

4. Base building: Players can establish their own bases on planets they discover, creating a home away from home. Bases can be customized, expanded, and used for various purposes, such as farming, research, or storage.

5. Alien languages: No Man’s Sky features a variety of alien species, each with their own unique languages. Players can learn these languages by interacting with aliens, allowing them to better communicate and trade with different species.

6. Exocraft vehicles: In addition to ships, players can also acquire and customize ground-based vehicles called exocraft. These vehicles provide faster mobility on planets, allowing players to explore vast terrains more efficiently.

Common Questions about No Man’s Sky:

1. Can I play No Man’s Sky offline?

Yes, No Man’s Sky can be played offline, allowing you to explore the universe and complete missions without an internet connection.

2. Can I change my ship’s appearance other than just its color?

Yes, besides changing the ship’s color, you can also customize other aspects of your ship, such as its shape, wings, decals, and more.

3. Can I encounter other players in the game?

Yes, No Man’s Sky introduced multiplayer features in subsequent updates, allowing players to meet and explore the universe together.

4. Is there an end to the game?

No, No Man’s Sky is an open-ended game without a traditional narrative end. The objective is to explore, discover, and enjoy the vastness of the universe.

5. Can I visit planets discovered by other players?

Yes, players can visit planets discovered by other players. However, the likelihood of encountering already explored planets is low due to the game’s vastness.

6. Can I customize my character’s appearance?

Yes, you can customize your character’s appearance, including their suit, helmet, and overall outfit, as well as change their appearance at any time.

7. Are there hostile creatures in the game?

Yes, some planets may host hostile creatures that can attack you. It is important to be prepared with weapons and protective gear when exploring unknown territories.

8. Can I build my own fleet of ships?

Yes, as you progress in the game, you can acquire and own multiple ships, building your own fleet for various purposes.

9. Can I swim or dive underwater?

No, currently, No Man’s Sky does not have underwater exploration or swimming mechanics.

10. Can I ride creatures in the game?

No, riding creatures is not a feature in No Man’s Sky. However, you can scan, observe, and interact with the diverse creatures you encounter.

11. Can I name planets or creatures I discover?

Yes, players have the ability to name the planets, creatures, and even star systems they discover, leaving their mark on the universe.

12. Can I play No Man’s Sky with friends who are on a different gaming platform?

No, cross-platform play is not supported in No Man’s Sky. Players can only interact with others on the same gaming platform.

13. Can I play No Man’s Sky in virtual reality?

Yes, No Man’s Sky supports virtual reality gameplay, providing an even more immersive experience for players.

14. Can I trade resources with other players?

Yes, players can trade resources, ships, and even bases with other players, encouraging collaboration and cooperation.

15. Are there any story missions or quests in the game?

Yes, No Man’s Sky features a series of story missions and quests that players can choose to follow, providing a sense of direction and progression.

In conclusion, No Man’s Sky offers players an incredible universe to explore and customize. Changing your ship’s color is just one of the many ways to personalize your gameplay experience. With its vastness, multiplayer features, and endless possibilities, No Man’s Sky continues to captivate players around the world.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.