Ny Giants Running Backs 2015



The New York Giants have a rich history of exceptional running backs, and the 2015 season was no exception. In this article, we will delve into the performance of the Giants’ running backs during that season, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about their play. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions related to the team’s running back corps, and finally, share some final thoughts on their performance.

Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Dynamic Duo: In 2015, the Giants boasted a dynamic duo in their backfield. Rashad Jennings and Andre Williams shared the workload, providing a balanced attack. Jennings showcased his versatility, excelling in both rushing and receiving yards, while Williams was a powerful force, often bulldozing through defenders.

2. Jennings’ Versatility: Rashad Jennings proved to be a versatile threat in the Giants’ offense. Apart from his rushing abilities, he displayed reliable hands, catching 29 passes for 296 yards on the season. This made him a valuable asset in both the ground and aerial game.

3. Williams’ Power Running: Andre Williams brought a powerful running style to the Giants in 2015. Standing at 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds, he was a difficult player to bring down. Williams often relied on his strength and physicality to gain extra yards, making him a tough matchup for opposing defenses.

4. Pass Protection Prodigies: Both Jennings and Williams were excellent in pass protection, a crucial skill for running backs. They displayed the ability to recognize blitz packages and effectively pick up blocks, ensuring quarterback Eli Manning had enough time to make plays downfield.

5. Red Zone Efficiency: The Giants’ running backs excelled in the red zone during the 2015 season. Their combination of power running, agility, and pass-catching ability made them formidable threats near the goal line. This allowed the Giants to convert more scoring opportunities and put points on the board.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Giants in 2015?

Rashad Jennings led the Giants in rushing yards during the 2015 season, accumulating 863 yards on 195 carries.

2. How many touchdowns did Andre Williams score in 2015?

Andre Williams found the end zone seven times in 2015, all on rushing touchdowns.

3. Did the Giants have any other running backs who made an impact in 2015?

Orleans Darkwa also made a notable impact in the Giants’ backfield in 2015. He showcased his versatility as a runner and receiver, contributing to the team’s offensive success.

4. What was the Giants’ overall rushing ranking in the league in 2015?

The Giants ranked 18th in the league in rushing yards in 2015, with a total of 1,609 yards.

5. How many fumbles did Rashad Jennings have in 2015?

Jennings had two fumbles in the 2015 season, losing one of them.

6. Did the Giants have a successful running game in terms of yards per carry?

The Giants averaged 4.0 yards per carry in 2015, which was slightly below the league average.

7. Were the Giants’ running backs involved in the passing game?

Yes, both Jennings and Williams were involved in the passing game. Jennings caught 29 passes for 296 yards, while Williams had only two receptions for 12 yards.

8. How many games did Rashad Jennings start in 2015?

Jennings started nine out of the fourteen games he played in 2015.

9. Did Andre Williams see an increase in playing time compared to the previous season?

Williams’ playing time increased in 2015 compared to his rookie season. He played in all 16 games, starting in seven of them.

10. Were the Giants’ running backs durable throughout the season?

Jennings dealt with a few injuries during the 2015 season, causing him to miss two games. However, Williams remained healthy and played all 16 games.

11. Did the Giants rely heavily on their running game in 2015?

The Giants had a balanced offensive attack in 2015, but they did rely on their running game at times. They ranked 14th in the league in rushing attempts, indicating a moderate reliance on their ground game.

12. How did the Giants’ running backs perform in terms of yards after contact?

Both Jennings and Williams excelled in yards after contact, showcasing their ability to break tackles and gain extra yardage. They consistently fought through initial contact and kept their legs driving.

13. Did the Giants’ running backs struggle with ball security?

While both running backs had a few fumbles, their ball security was generally solid. They prioritized protecting the football and worked on securing it tightly while navigating through traffic.

14. Were the Giants’ running backs involved in the passing game on third downs?

Yes, both Jennings and Williams were involved in passing situations, including third downs. Their pass-catching abilities and pass protection skills made them reliable options for the quarterback in critical situations.

15. How would you assess the overall performance of the Giants’ running backs in 2015?

Overall, the Giants’ running backs performed admirably in the 2015 season. They showcased a combination of power running, agility, and versatility, contributing to the team’s offensive success. While their performance may not have been among the league’s elite, they were reliable contributors to the Giants’ offense.

Final Thoughts

The New York Giants’ running backs in 2015 displayed a well-rounded skill set, combining power running, pass-catching ability, and effective pass protection. Jennings and Williams formed a dynamic duo that presented a challenge for opposing defenses. Although they may not have reached the upper echelons of the league’s running backs, they were crucial contributors to the Giants’ offense. With their versatility and contributions in the red zone, they played an important role in the team’s success during the 2015 season.



