Ny Giants Wide Receivers 2015



The 2015 season was an eventful one for the New York Giants and their wide receivers. Led by star quarterback Eli Manning, the Giants’ receiving corps showcased their talent and made significant contributions to the team’s success. In this article, we will delve into the performance of the Giants’ wide receivers in 2015, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks about their game. Additionally, we will answer common questions related to the topic, providing fans with a comprehensive understanding of the team’s receiving unit.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Odell Beckham Jr.’s One-Handed Catch: One of the most iconic moments of the 2015 season was Odell Beckham Jr.’s jaw-dropping one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys. This circus catch instantly went viral and catapulted Beckham into the national spotlight. This remarkable feat showcased his exceptional athleticism and hand-eye coordination.

2. Rueben Randle’s Red Zone Prowess: Rueben Randle, known for his ability to find the end zone, emerged as a reliable target for Eli Manning in the red zone. In the 2015 season, Randle recorded a team-high eight touchdown receptions, demonstrating his knack for scoring in crucial situations.

3. Dwayne Harris’ Special Teams Impact: While primarily known as a wide receiver, Dwayne Harris also made a significant impact on special teams. Harris returned a punt for a touchdown against the New York Jets, showcasing his explosiveness and versatility.

4. The Emergence of Geremy Davis: Geremy Davis, a rookie wide receiver in 2015, showed promise and potential. Although his statistics may not have stood out, Davis displayed strong blocking skills and contributed to the team’s success in run-heavy formations.

5. Larry Donnell’s Injury: Larry Donnell, the starting tight end for the Giants, suffered a neck injury during the 2015 season that ultimately cut his campaign short. This injury forced the Giants’ wide receivers to step up and fill the void left by Donnell’s absence.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading receiver for the Giants in 2015?

The leading receiver for the Giants in 2015 was Odell Beckham Jr., who recorded 96 receptions for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns.

2. How many touchdown receptions did Rueben Randle have in 2015?

Rueben Randle had eight touchdown receptions in the 2015 season.

3. Which wide receiver made the iconic one-handed catch in 2015?

Odell Beckham Jr. made the iconic one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2015.

4. How did Dwayne Harris contribute to the team in 2015?

Dwayne Harris not only played as a wide receiver but also made significant contributions on special teams, including a punt return for a touchdown.

5. What set Geremy Davis apart from other rookie wide receivers?

Geremy Davis showcased his blocking skills and contributed to the team’s success in run-heavy formations, providing a unique skill set among rookie wide receivers.

6. How did the Giants cope with Larry Donnell’s injury?

The Giants’ wide receivers were forced to step up and fill the void left by Larry Donnell’s injury, taking on increased responsibilities in the passing game.

7. Who was the backup tight end for the Giants in 2015?

In the absence of Larry Donnell, the Giants relied on Will Tye as their primary backup tight end.

8. Did Odell Beckham Jr. break any records in 2015?

Yes, Odell Beckham Jr. set the record for the most receiving yards in the first two seasons of a career, surpassing Randy Moss’ previous record.

9. How did the Giants’ wide receivers perform in crucial moments?

The Giants’ wide receivers, particularly Odell Beckham Jr. and Rueben Randle, showed their ability to perform in crucial moments by making key receptions and scoring touchdowns.

10. What was the Giants’ overall record in the 2015 season?

The Giants finished the 2015 season with a record of 6-10, missing out on the playoffs.

11. Who was the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2015?

Ben McAdoo served as the Giants’ offensive coordinator in the 2015 season.

12. Were there any notable injuries among the Giants’ wide receivers in 2015?

While Larry Donnell suffered a season-ending neck injury, the Giants’ wide receivers remained relatively healthy throughout the season.

13. How did the Giants’ wide receivers perform against division rivals?

The Giants’ wide receivers had some standout performances against their division rivals, making crucial plays and contributing to victories.

14. Did the Giants have any notable wide receiver additions during the 2015 season?

No, the Giants did not make any significant wide receiver additions during the 2015 season.

15. How did the Giants’ wide receivers fare in terms of drops and penalties?

While drops and penalties are inevitable in any season, the Giants’ wide receivers had a relatively average performance in these areas in 2015.

Final Thoughts:

The New York Giants’ wide receivers in the 2015 season showcased an impressive array of skills and made significant contributions to the team’s success. From Odell Beckham Jr.’s iconic one-handed catch to Rueben Randle’s red zone prowess, the Giants’ receiving corps displayed their talent and played a crucial role in the team’s offensive schemes. Despite missing the playoffs, the Giants’ wide receivers provided fans with thrilling moments and established themselves as a formidable unit. As fans look back on the 2015 season, they can appreciate the talent and excitement brought forth by the Giants’ wide receivers.



