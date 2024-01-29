

Title: NY Jets Mock Draft 2017: Building a Promising Future

Introduction:

The NFL Draft is an exciting time for football enthusiasts as teams strategize and make crucial decisions on which players to select. In 2017, the New York Jets were faced with the challenge of rebuilding their roster and finding talented prospects to shape their future. In this article, we will delve into the NY Jets’ mock draft for 2017, highlighting interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding the Jets’ draft choices.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Jets’ 2017 draft class was their largest in over a decade, with a total of nine selections. This allowed them to address multiple positions and increase their chances of finding impactful players.

2. The Jets had the sixth overall pick in the first round, which they used to select Jamal Adams, a highly touted safety from LSU. Adams quickly became a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense, showcasing his exceptional skills and leadership abilities.

3. In the second round, the Jets focused on bolstering their offense by selecting wide receiver ArDarius Stewart from Alabama and tight end Jordan Leggett from Clemson. Both players brought versatility and playmaking ability to the team.

4. A notable steal for the Jets came in the fifth round when they selected Chad Hansen, a wide receiver from California. Hansen had an impressive college career and showcased his potential during his limited opportunities with the Jets, becoming a fan favorite.

5. The Jets also prioritized addressing their struggling pass rush by selecting Dylan Donahue and Jordan Jenkins in the fifth and third rounds, respectively. Donahue unfortunately faced off-field issues, but Jenkins emerged as a reliable contributor for the team.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Who did the NY Jets select with their first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

A: The Jets selected Jamal Adams, a safety from LSU, with the sixth overall pick.

2. Q: Did any of the Jets’ draft picks become immediate starters?

A: Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, a safety from Florida selected in the second round, both became immediate starters for the Jets’ defense.

3. Q: How did wide receiver ArDarius Stewart perform in his rookie season?

A: Stewart faced some injury setbacks during his rookie season, which limited his impact on the field.

4. Q: Are there any late-round steals from the Jets’ 2017 draft class?

A: Chad Hansen, a wide receiver from California selected in the fourth round, emerged as a late-round steal for the Jets.

5. Q: Did the Jets address their offensive line needs in the draft?

A: Although the Jets did not select any offensive linemen in the 2017 draft, they focused on addressing other key positions.

6. Q: Which position did the Jets prioritize in the draft?

A: The Jets focused on acquiring talent for their secondary, pass rush, and wide receiver positions.

7. Q: Did any of the Jets’ draft picks earn Pro Bowl recognition?

A: As of now, only Jamal Adams has earned a Pro Bowl selection from the Jets’ 2017 draft class.

8. Q: Were there any notable undrafted free agents the Jets signed following the draft?

A: The Jets signed a few undrafted free agents, including cornerback Xavier Coleman and wide receiver Gabe Marks, who showed promise during their time with the team.

9. Q: Did the Jets trade any draft picks in 2017?

A: Yes, the Jets traded their 2017 fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

10. Q: How did the Jets’ draft class impact their performance in the 2017 season?

A: The draft class played a significant role in reshaping the Jets’ roster, with several players making immediate contributions.

11. Q: Who was the Jets’ most impressive defensive rookie in 2017?

A: Jamal Adams stood out as the Jets’ most impressive defensive rookie, showcasing his exceptional skills, versatility, and leadership on the field.

12. Q: Did any of the Jets’ draft picks struggle to adjust to the NFL?

A: Dylan Donahue, a fifth-round selection, faced off-field issues and was unable to make a significant impact on the field during his time with the Jets.

13. Q: How did the Jets’ draft class compare to other teams’ draft classes in 2017?

A: The Jets’ draft class was well-regarded and considered one of the stronger classes in the league, primarily due to the early success of Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

14. Q: Did the Jets’ 2017 draft class contribute to their long-term success?

A: While some players didn’t pan out as expected, the Jets’ 2017 draft class laid the foundation for the team’s future success, with key contributors emerging.

15. Q: How did the Jets’ draft strategy in 2017 align with their overall team needs?

A: The Jets successfully addressed several team needs, focusing on their secondary, pass rush, and offense, which allowed them to build a balanced roster.

Final Thoughts:

The NY Jets’ 2017 draft class played a crucial role in rebuilding the team’s roster and setting the foundation for their future success. While some players exceeded expectations, others fell short. Nonetheless, the Jets’ draft strategy aligned with their team needs and showcased their commitment to building a competitive and well-rounded team. With the right development and continued draft success, the Jets have the potential to become a force in the NFL once again.



