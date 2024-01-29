Oakland Raiders 2015 Draft Picks



The Oakland Raiders had an impressive 2015 NFL Draft, where they made some key selections that would go on to shape the future of their franchise. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Raiders’ draft picks from that year, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering common questions about their selections.

1. Amari Cooper – Wide Receiver:

The Raiders selected Amari Cooper with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft. Cooper had an immediate impact, becoming the first Raider since 2005 to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. His exceptional route-running skills and ability to create separation made him a favorite target for quarterbacks Derek Carr and later, Marcus Mariota.

2. Mario Edwards Jr. – Defensive End:

In the second round, the Raiders picked Mario Edwards Jr., a talented defensive end from Florida State University. Edwards Jr. showcased his versatility by playing both defensive end and defensive tackle for the Raiders. He provided a strong presence on the defensive line and contributed to the team’s improved pass rush.

3. Clive Walford – Tight End:

With their third-round pick, the Raiders selected Clive Walford, a tight end from the University of Miami. Walford brought a much-needed receiving threat at the tight end position. Though his career with the Raiders was hampered by injuries, he showed glimpses of his potential and became a reliable target in the red zone.

4. Jonathan Feliciano – Offensive Guard:

Jonathan Feliciano was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round. Feliciano displayed his versatility by playing both guard and center during his time with the team. While he never became a full-time starter, his ability to step in when needed provided valuable depth along the offensive line.

5. Ben Heeney – Linebacker:

The Raiders selected Ben Heeney in the fifth round, adding depth to their linebacker corps. Heeney’s sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts made him a valuable asset on special teams and as a backup linebacker. Though his time with the Raiders was short-lived, he made an impact during his tenure.

Tricks and Interesting Facts:

1. The Raiders’ selection of Amari Cooper marked the first time since 2010 that they used their first-round pick on an offensive player. The previous four drafts saw the Raiders focus primarily on defense.

2. Amari Cooper became the first Raider since Jerry Rice in 2002 to record more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He achieved this feat in his rookie year, solidifying his place as an offensive weapon.

3. Mario Edwards Jr. was a key contributor to the Raiders’ improved pass rush, helping the team record its highest sack total since 2002. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses was crucial to the Raiders’ success on defense.

4. Clive Walford’s 2015 season marked the most productive year for a rookie tight end in Raiders’ history, as he recorded 28 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns. His size and athleticism made him a promising target for the Raiders’ quarterbacks.

5. Despite being a later-round pick, Ben Heeney led the Raiders in special teams tackles during his rookie season. His tenacity and willingness to contribute in various roles made him a fan favorite.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Did the Raiders’ 2015 draft picks contribute significantly to the team’s success?

Yes, several of the Raiders’ 2015 draft picks, including Amari Cooper and Mario Edwards Jr., made significant contributions to the team’s success.

2. How did Amari Cooper’s career with the Raiders progress after his rookie season?

Cooper continued to be a key player for the Raiders, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in two of his first four seasons with the team. However, he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2018 season.

3. How long did Mario Edwards Jr. play for the Raiders?

Edwards Jr. played for the Raiders for three seasons before being waived in 2018. He then went on to play for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

4. Did Clive Walford’s injuries affect his career with the Raiders?

Unfortunately, Walford’s career with the Raiders was hampered by injuries. He missed significant playing time due to various ailments, which limited his impact on the field.

5. Did Jonathan Feliciano become a starting offensive lineman for the Raiders?

While Feliciano never became a full-time starter for the Raiders, he provided valuable depth along the offensive line and could step in when needed.

6. Were there any notable achievements for the Raiders in the 2015 season?

The 2015 season marked the Raiders’ first winning season since 2002, finishing with a record of 7-9. It was a significant step forward for the franchise.

7. Did any of the 2015 draft picks receive accolades or awards during their time with the Raiders?

Amari Cooper was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016 for his outstanding performances. Mario Edwards Jr. and Clive Walford, while not earning individual awards, made significant contributions to the team’s success.

8. How did the Raiders’ 2015 draft class compare to other teams in the league?

The Raiders’ 2015 draft class was highly regarded, with many experts praising their selections. It was considered one of their most successful drafts in recent years.

9. How did the Raiders’ 2015 draft picks impact the team’s offensive and defensive strategies?

Amari Cooper’s addition gave the Raiders a dynamic receiving threat, while Mario Edwards Jr. bolstered the pass rush on defense. Both players played crucial roles in shaping the team’s strategies.

10. Were there any missed opportunities or regrets in the Raiders’ 2015 draft?

While every draft has its hits and misses, the Raiders’ 2015 draft class was generally considered successful. The only regret might be Clive Walford’s injury struggles, which limited his impact.

11. Did any of the 2015 draft picks continue their careers with other teams?

Amari Cooper, Mario Edwards Jr., and Clive Walford all continued their careers with other teams after their tenure with the Raiders.

12. How did the 2015 draft class contribute to the Raiders’ overall rebuild?

The 2015 draft class was a significant part of the Raiders’ rebuild, helping establish a foundation for future success. Their contributions helped the team become competitive once again.

13. Did any of the 2015 draft picks become team leaders or captains?

While none of the 2015 draft picks became team captains, they all contributed positively to the team’s culture and dynamics during their time with the Raiders.

14. How did the success of the 2015 draft class impact the Raiders’ subsequent drafts?

The success of the 2015 draft class gave the Raiders confidence in their drafting abilities and helped shape their future draft strategies.

15. What legacy did the 2015 draft class leave behind for the Raiders?

The 2015 draft class left behind a legacy of talent and success. Their contributions helped the Raiders lay a foundation for future success and marked the beginning of a new era for the franchise.

In conclusion, the Oakland Raiders’ 2015 draft class was a significant turning point for the franchise. The team made some key selections, including Amari Cooper, Mario Edwards Jr., Clive Walford, Jonathan Feliciano, and Ben Heeney, who all made contributions to the team’s success in various ways. These draft picks brought new talent, skills, and depth to the Raiders’ roster, helping the team become competitive once again. While some players moved on to other teams, their impact on the Raiders’ rebuild cannot be understated. The 2015 draft class left a lasting legacy for the Raiders, setting the stage for future success and providing fans with hope for a brighter future.



