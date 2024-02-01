Oakland Raiders Running Backs 2015



The Oakland Raiders, one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the National Football League, have had their fair share of talented running backs throughout the years. In 2015, the Raiders had a solid group of running backs who made significant contributions to the team’s offense. In this article, we will explore the 2015 Oakland Raiders running backs and their impact on the team, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Latavius Murray’s Breakout Season: In 2015, Latavius Murray emerged as the primary running back for the Raiders. He rushed for 1,066 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the first Raiders running back to reach the 1,000-yard mark since Darren McFadden in 2010. Murray’s speed, agility, and ability to break tackles made him a formidable force in the backfield.

2. Roy Helu Jr.’s Versatility: Roy Helu Jr., a free-agent signing in 2015, brought versatility to the Raiders’ running back corps. Known for his pass-catching abilities, Helu Jr. recorded 19 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown that season. His presence added a different dimension to the Raiders’ offense, allowing them to use him as a reliable receiving option out of the backfield.

3. Taiwan Jones’ Elite Speed: While not primarily a running back, Taiwan Jones showcased his exceptional speed during the 2015 season. Jones primarily played as a kick returner but occasionally lined up as a running back. His top-end speed made him a threat to break a big play every time he touched the ball, providing the Raiders with an explosive weapon on special teams.

4. The Emergence of Jamize Olawale: Although not a household name, Jamize Olawale made a significant impact as a fullback for the Raiders in 2015. Known for his exceptional blocking skills, Olawale was a key contributor in opening up running lanes for Murray and the other running backs. He also showed his versatility as a receiver, recording nine receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

5. The Importance of a Balanced Attack: The 2015 Raiders understood the importance of a balanced offensive attack. By having multiple running backs who could contribute in different ways, the Raiders were able to keep opposing defenses guessing and maintain a balanced offensive approach. This made it difficult for defenses to solely focus on stopping the running game or the passing game, as the Raiders had weapons at both positions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading rusher for the 2015 Oakland Raiders?

– Latavius Murray was the leading rusher for the 2015 Oakland Raiders, recording 1,066 yards.

2. How many touchdowns did the running backs score in the 2015 season?

– The running backs collectively scored 10 touchdowns in the 2015 season.

3. Did any of the running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2015?

– Latavius Murray was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, recognizing his exceptional performance as a running back.

4. How did the running backs contribute in the passing game?

– Roy Helu Jr. provided an additional receiving threat out of the backfield, recording 19 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

5. Did any of the running backs have injury concerns in 2015?

– Latavius Murray dealt with some minor injuries throughout the season but managed to play in all 16 games.

6. Did the Raiders have a reliable short-yardage back?

– Yes, the Raiders utilized fullback Jamize Olawale as a short-yardage option due to his excellent blocking skills.

7. How did the running backs perform in crucial situations?

– The running backs showed reliability in crucial situations, often converting on critical third-down plays and scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

8. How did the running backs contribute to the team’s overall success in 2015?

– The running backs played a significant role in the Raiders’ success by providing a balanced offensive attack, opening up opportunities for the passing game, and keeping the opposing defenses on their toes.

9. Were there any notable plays or highlights from the running backs in 2015?

– Latavius Murray had several long runs and explosive plays throughout the season, showcasing his breakaway speed and elusiveness.

10. How did the running backs fare in terms of fumbles lost?

– The running backs collectively lost six fumbles in the 2015 season.

11. Did the running backs have any notable performances against specific opponents?

– Latavius Murray had a standout performance against the San Diego Chargers, rushing for 85 yards and two touchdowns in one game.

12. Were there any injuries that affected the running back group in 2015?

– While Latavius Murray was the primary running back, he dealt with some injuries, but none were significant enough to keep him out of games.

13. How did the running backs contribute to the team’s overall rushing yards?

– The running backs accounted for the majority of the team’s rushing yards, with Latavius Murray leading the way.

14. Did any of the running backs receive any accolades for their performances in 2015?

– Latavius Murray’s outstanding season led to him being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 8.

15. Did any of the running backs have a significant impact on special teams?

– Taiwan Jones, primarily known for his kick return abilities, made a significant impact on special teams, providing the Raiders with excellent field position on numerous occasions.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 Oakland Raiders running back group was a strong and well-rounded unit. Led by Latavius Murray’s breakout season, the Raiders had a versatile collection of backs who contributed in both the running and passing game. The team’s commitment to a balanced offensive attack, along with the exceptional blocking from fullback Jamize Olawale, allowed the running backs to thrive and contribute to the team’s overall success. While the 2015 season didn’t result in a playoff berth for the Raiders, the running backs left an indelible mark on the team’s history and provided a glimpse of the potential for future success.



