Octopath Traveler How To Play Other Characters

Octopath Traveler is a popular role-playing game (RPG) developed by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch. One of the game’s unique features is its eight different playable characters, each with their own distinct abilities and storylines. In this article, we will explore how to effectively play as other characters in Octopath Traveler, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about this gameplay aspect.

1. Cyrus the Scholar: Cyrus is a knowledgeable scholar who excels in both offensive and supportive magic. To make the most of his abilities, focus on learning and utilizing elemental weaknesses of enemies. This will allow you to deal massive damage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

2. Olberic the Warrior: Olberic is a formidable warrior with high physical attack power and defense. He can provoke enemies to draw their attacks, protecting your other party members. Use Olberic to tank damage and protect more vulnerable characters, while dealing heavy blows with his powerful sword skills.

3. Primrose the Dancer: Primrose is a seductive dancer skilled in manipulating foes and allies. Her unique ability, Allure, allows her to summon NPCs to assist in battles. Use this skill strategically to create diversions, confuse enemies, or strengthen your party with additional allies.

4. Tressa the Merchant: Tressa is a resourceful merchant with the ability to purchase items from NPCs. Make the most of this skill by constantly checking NPCs for unique and powerful equipment. Tressa can also generate money during battles, so use her abilities to accumulate wealth for your party.

5. Alfyn the Apothecary: Alfyn is a compassionate apothecary who can concoct various healing items and remedies. His abilities are crucial for keeping your party healthy and curing status ailments. Take advantage of Alfyn’s concoctions to restore HP and cure ailments efficiently during battles.

6. Therion the Thief: Therion is a nimble thief with the ability to pick locks and steal items from NPCs. Use Therion’s skills to obtain valuable equipment and items that can give your party an edge in battles. Additionally, his powerful dagger attacks can deal significant damage to enemies.

7. H’aanit the Hunter: H’aanit is a skilled hunter who can capture and summon monsters to aid her in battle. Explore the game’s vast world to locate and challenge different monsters. Capturing unique creatures will grant H’aanit special abilities and powerful attacks to use against enemies.

Now that we’ve explored the unique abilities and playstyles of each character, let’s delve into some interesting facts and tricks about Octopath Traveler:

1. Synergize Abilities: Combining the abilities of different characters can lead to powerful combos. For example, using Cyrus’ fire spell to break an enemy’s shield, then following up with Olberic’s sword attack can deal massive damage.

2. Steal Wisely: When using Therion’s steal ability, pay attention to the percentage chance of success. Higher-value items usually have lower success rates, so consider saving before attempting a steal to increase your chances.

3. Analyze Weaknesses: Cyrus’ ability to analyze enemies is invaluable. Use this skill at the start of battles to identify enemy weaknesses, then exploit them with the appropriate character’s abilities.

4. Utilize Supportive Magic: Cyrus and Primrose are excellent at supporting the party with their magical abilities. Use Cyrus’ spells to boost your party’s elemental defense, or have Primrose cast buffs to enhance their attack and defense stats.

5. Break Shields Strategically: Breaking an enemy’s shield is crucial for dealing significant damage. Coordinate your party’s attacks to break shields, and try to save powerful abilities for when the enemy’s shield is broken for maximum effect.

6. Explore Thoroughly: Octopath Traveler rewards thorough exploration. Talk to NPCs, search every nook and cranny, and interact with the environment to find hidden treasures, side quests, and valuable information.

7. Balance Your Party: While it’s tempting to stick to your favorite characters, it’s important to have a balanced party. Ensure you have characters that cover different roles, such as a healer, a tank, and characters with strong offensive abilities.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about playing as other characters in Octopath Traveler:

1. Can I switch between characters freely?

Yes, you can switch between characters at any time during your gameplay. This allows you to experience each character’s unique storyline and abilities.

2. Can I level up all the characters evenly?

While it’s possible to level up all eight characters evenly, it can be time-consuming. It’s more efficient to focus on a core team of four characters and rotate the others as needed.

3. Are some characters better suited for certain quests?

Yes, some characters have story chapters that are more challenging than others. It’s advisable to level up and gear up your characters appropriately before attempting challenging quests.

4. Can I recruit all the characters in one playthrough?

Yes, you can recruit all eight characters in a single playthrough. However, each character’s story chapters are separate, so you will need to progress through each character’s individual storyline.

5. Can I mix and match abilities from different characters?

No, each character has their own unique abilities that cannot be transferred to other characters. This encourages players to strategize and experiment with different party compositions.

6. Are there any hidden characters in Octopath Traveler?

No, there are no hidden characters in Octopath Traveler. The eight characters available at the start of the game are the only playable characters.

7. How do I unlock advanced jobs for my characters?

To unlock advanced jobs, you must complete the four chapter 2 storylines of your chosen characters. Afterward, you can venture to the Shrine of the Sage and undertake a challenging battle to obtain advanced jobs for your characters.

8. Can I change a character’s job later in the game?

Yes, you can change a character’s job later in the game by visiting shrines scattered throughout the world. This allows you to mix and match abilities and experiment with different party compositions.

9. Are there any character-specific side quests?

Yes, each character has their own unique side quests that delve deeper into their personal stories. Completing these side quests can unlock additional abilities and equipment for the respective character.

10. Can I complete the game with a single character?

While it’s technically possible to complete the game with a single character, it’s not recommended. Octopath Traveler is designed to be played with a party, and utilizing the strengths and abilities of multiple characters enhances the gameplay experience.

11. Can I recruit characters from other players?

No, Octopath Traveler does not have a multiplayer component, and you cannot recruit characters from other players’ games.

12. Can I change a character’s appearance?

No, you cannot change a character’s appearance in Octopath Traveler. Each character has a predetermined appearance that reflects their unique personality and background.

13. Can I romance other characters in Octopath Traveler?

While there are no romantic relationships between characters in Octopath Traveler, the game focuses on the individual storylines and character development of each protagonist.

14. Can I replay specific character story chapters?

Yes, you can replay any previous story chapter of a character by accessing the tavern in their respective town. This allows you to revisit and experience their storylines at any time.

15. Are there any secret endings for completing all character storylines?

No, there are no secret endings for completing all character storylines in Octopath Traveler. However, each character’s story concludes with a satisfying resolution, providing closure to their individual journeys.

16. Can I continue playing after completing all character storylines?

Yes, you can continue playing after completing all character storylines in Octopath Traveler. There are still plenty of side quests, hidden bosses, and optional content to explore, providing additional challenges and rewards.

In conclusion, Octopath Traveler offers players a diverse roster of characters, each with their own unique abilities and storylines. By strategically utilizing their skills, players can create powerful synergies and overcome challenging encounters. Remember to explore thoroughly, experiment with different party compositions, and enjoy the rich world and character-driven narratives that Octopath Traveler has to offer.