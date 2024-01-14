

On What Channel Can I Watch The 100 Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Are you a fan of post-apocalyptic science fiction dramas? If so, you’ve probably heard of “The 100,” a popular TV series that captivated audiences with its thrilling plot and engaging characters. But if you’re wondering where you can watch this exciting show, fear not! In this article, we will explore the channels where you can catch “The 100,” along with five interesting facts about the series.

“The 100” is available for streaming on The CW network. The CW is a popular American television network that primarily caters to a young adult audience. It is known for its diverse range of shows, including superhero dramas, romantic comedies, and science fiction series like “The 100.” You can watch the show on The CW’s official website or app, provided you have a valid cable or satellite TV subscription.

If you prefer to watch “The 100” on a streaming platform, you’re in luck! The entire series is available on Netflix. Netflix is a global streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV shows and movies, including many popular series from different networks. With a Netflix subscription, you can binge-watch all seven seasons of “The 100” at your convenience.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about “The 100” that fans might find intriguing:

1. The series is based on a book: “The 100” is actually based on a book of the same name by Kass Morgan. While the TV show deviates from the original story in several ways, it still maintains the core premise of a group of juvenile delinquents sent to Earth after a nuclear apocalypse.

2. It premiered in 2014: “The 100” made its debut on The CW in March 2014. Since then, it has gained a dedicated fan base for its intense storytelling and complex characters.

3. Clarke Griffin’s leadership: The show’s protagonist, Clarke Griffin, played by Eliza Taylor, emerges as a strong and capable leader throughout the series. Her character growth and resilience have made her a fan favorite.

4. A diverse cast: “The 100” boasts a diverse cast, with characters from various ethnic backgrounds. The series has been praised for its representation and inclusivity.

5. A dedicated fan base: Over the years, “The 100” has garnered a passionate following. Fans have embraced the show’s themes of survival, loyalty, and morality, making it a beloved series in the science fiction genre.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans and potential viewers often have about “The 100”:

1. How many seasons of “The 100” are there?

– “The 100” has a total of seven seasons.

2. Is “The 100” available on Hulu?

– No, “The 100” is not available on Hulu. However, you can watch it on The CW’s official website or app if you have a cable or satellite subscription.

3. Can I watch “The 100” on Amazon Prime Video?

– No, “The 100” is not included in Amazon Prime Video’s catalog. However, you can stream it on Netflix.

4. Is “The 100” suitable for all ages?

– “The 100” is rated TV-14, which means it may not be suitable for younger audiences due to its violent and intense scenes.

5. How long is each episode of “The 100”?

– Most episodes of “The 100” have a runtime of approximately 40-45 minutes.

6. Are all the seasons of “The 100” available on Netflix?

– Yes, you can find all seven seasons of “The 100” on Netflix.

7. Can I watch “The 100” outside of the United States?

– Yes, “The 100” is available for streaming internationally on Netflix.

8. Does “The 100” have a spin-off series?

– Yes, “The 100” has a prequel spin-off series called “The 100: Second Dawn.” It explores the events leading up to the nuclear apocalypse.

9. How many episodes are there in each season of “The 100”?

– The number of episodes varies per season, ranging from 13 to 16 episodes.

10. Has “The 100” won any awards?

– Yes, “The 100” has received several awards and nominations, including the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Show: Sci-Fi/Fantasy.

11. Can I watch “The 100” on mobile devices?

– Yes, you can watch “The 100” on The CW app or Netflix app on your mobile devices.

12. Is “The 100” available in languages other than English?

– Yes, “The 100” is available with subtitles and dubbed versions in multiple languages on Netflix.

13. Are all the seasons of “The 100” equally popular among fans?

– Opinions may vary, but many fans consider the earlier seasons of “The 100” to be the strongest.

14. Is “The 100” a completed series?

– Yes, “The 100” concluded with its seventh season, which aired its final episode in September 2020.

“The 100” has undoubtedly left its mark on the science fiction genre, captivating viewers with its thrilling storyline and diverse characters. Whether you choose to watch it on The CW or binge it on Netflix, this series is sure to provide hours of entertainment. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be immersed in the post-apocalyptic world of “The 100.”





