

On What Channel Can One Watch Extreme Rules: A Must-See WWE Event

Extreme Rules is one of the most anticipated annual pay-per-view events in the world of professional wrestling. As fans eagerly await the thrill and excitement this event brings, a common question arises: on what channel can one watch Extreme Rules? In this article, we will not only answer this query but also provide you with five interesting facts about this electrifying WWE extravaganza.

Extreme Rules is broadcasted exclusively on the WWE Network. This streaming service, operated by World Wrestling Entertainment, allows fans to access a vast library of wrestling content, including live events, original series, and documentaries. To watch Extreme Rules, you need to subscribe to the WWE Network, which is available on various platforms such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. The network offers a free trial period, making it even easier for wrestling enthusiasts to tune into this thrilling event.

Now, let’s dive into five fascinating facts about Extreme Rules that will make you even more excited for this incredible spectacle:

1. Extreme Rules is known for its unique match stipulations: As the name suggests, this event showcases intense, dangerous, and adrenaline-pumping matches. From Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) to Last Man Standing matches, the stipulations add an element of unpredictability and raise the stakes for the competitors.

2. Extreme Rules often marks a turning point in storylines: This event is notorious for its shock value and unexpected twists, making it a pivotal moment in ongoing storylines. Wrestlers often take their rivalries to the extreme, leading to unforgettable moments that shape the future of WWE.

3. Extreme Rules has seen some of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history: From Jeff Hardy’s breathtaking Swanton Bomb off a ladder to Edge spearing Mick Foley through a flaming table, Extreme Rules has provided fans with countless jaw-dropping moments that are etched in wrestling lore.

4. Extreme Rules showcases the talents of both male and female superstars: This event is not limited to male competitors only. The women of WWE also step into the Extreme Rules ring, proving their resilience and determination in matches that are as intense as their male counterparts. It is a testament to the evolution and equality within the wrestling industry.

5. Extreme Rules often sets the stage for future events: The outcome of matches at Extreme Rules often lays the groundwork for upcoming pay-per-view events. From championship changes to grudge match resolutions, this event sets the wheels in motion for the next chapter in the WWE universe.

Now, let’s address some of the common questions fans have about Extreme Rules:

1. When is Extreme Rules 2021?

Extreme Rules 2021 is scheduled to take place on September 26th.

2. Where is Extreme Rules 2021 being held?

The location for Extreme Rules 2021 has not been announced yet.

3. How can I watch Extreme Rules 2021 on the WWE Network?

You can access the WWE Network on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Simply subscribe to the network and enjoy the event live.

4. Can I watch Extreme Rules on cable TV?

No, Extreme Rules is exclusively available on the WWE Network and not on cable TV.

5. Is the WWE Network available in my country?

The WWE Network is available in over 180 countries, so there’s a good chance it is available in your country. Check the WWE website for availability details.

6. How much does the WWE Network subscription cost?

The WWE Network offers various subscription plans, starting as low as $9.99 per month.

7. Can I cancel my WWE Network subscription after watching Extreme Rules?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription anytime you want, even after watching Extreme Rules.

8. Can I watch Extreme Rules without a subscription?

No, a subscription to the WWE Network is required to watch Extreme Rules.

9. Is Extreme Rules suitable for all ages?

Extreme Rules is rated TV-14 by the WWE, so parental discretion is advised for younger viewers.

10. How long does Extreme Rules usually last?

The event typically lasts for three to four hours, including pre-show matches.

11. Can I watch Extreme Rules on demand?

Yes, the WWE Network allows you to watch Extreme Rules on demand shortly after the live broadcast.

12. How many matches are there in an Extreme Rules event?

The number of matches varies, but typically there are around eight to ten matches on the card.

13. Can I watch Extreme Rules with friends and family?

Yes, you can gather your friends and family to enjoy Extreme Rules together, as long as they have access to the WWE Network.

14. Can I watch past Extreme Rules events on the WWE Network?

Absolutely! The WWE Network offers an extensive library of past events, including previous editions of Extreme Rules.

With these answers, you are now fully equipped to enjoy the exhilarating experience that is Extreme Rules. Subscribe to the WWE Network, mark your calendars, and get ready to witness the electrifying action that only this event can deliver.





