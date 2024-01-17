[ad_1]

On What Channel Can We Watch Prince Harryʼs Wedding to Meghan Markle plus 5 Interesting Facts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding has been one of the most anticipated events of the year. The couple, who got engaged in November 2017, are set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018. As the world eagerly awaits this historic event, many people are wondering on what channel they can watch the grand affair. Additionally, we will delve into five interesting facts about the royal couple.

First and foremost, for those who want to witness the royal wedding, there are several channels that will be broadcasting the event. In the United States, major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will be covering the wedding live. Additionally, cable news networks such as CNN and Fox News will have their correspondents reporting from the scene. In the United Kingdom, BBC One, ITV, and Sky News will be broadcasting the wedding ceremony live. The coverage is expected to start in the early morning hours, as the wedding is scheduled to take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. BST.

Now that we know where to watch the royal wedding, let’s explore five interesting facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

1. Meghan Markle is an accomplished actress: Before her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the hit TV show “Suits.” She has also appeared in several films and TV shows, showcasing her talent and versatility as an actress.

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story began on a blind date: The couple was set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016. They hit it off immediately and soon began dating. They managed to keep their relationship under wraps for a few months before going public in November 2016.

3. Meghan Markle is a humanitarian: Markle has been actively involved in various humanitarian causes for many years. She has worked with organizations like World Vision and the United Nations, advocating for gender equality and women’s rights.

4. Prince Harry served in the British military: Like his older brother Prince William, Harry served in the British military. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters. His service and dedication to his country have earned him respect and admiration from many.

5. The wedding will have a mix of traditional and modern elements: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their desire to have a wedding that combines both traditional and modern elements. While the ceremony will take place in a historic venue, they have also invited members of the public to witness the event outside the chapel.

Now, let’s address some common questions people might have about the royal wedding:

1. What time will the wedding take place?

The wedding is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. BST.

2. Where will the wedding ceremony be held?

The wedding ceremony will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

3. Will the wedding be televised?

Yes, several major networks in the United States and the United Kingdom will be broadcasting the wedding live.

4. Can we watch the wedding online?

Yes, many news websites and streaming platforms will be providing live coverage of the wedding.

5. Will the ceremony be open to the public?

While the ceremony itself is not open to the public, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited members of the public to watch the arrival and departure of the wedding party outside the chapel.

6. Who will be attending the wedding?

The wedding will be attended by close friends and family members of the couple, as well as various dignitaries and members of the royal family.

7. Will Meghan Markle’s father walk her down the aisle?

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will not be attending the wedding due to health issues. It is unclear who will walk her down the aisle.

8. Who will be performing at the wedding?

The couple has chosen a gospel choir, a teenage cellist, and an orchestra to perform at the wedding.

9. What will Meghan Markle’s wedding dress look like?

The details of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress have been kept under wraps. Speculations suggest that it will be a modern and elegant design.

10. Will there be a reception after the wedding?

Yes, there will be a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Hall, followed by an evening reception for close friends and family hosted by Prince Charles.

11. Will Prince Harry wear a military uniform?

As Prince Harry is no longer serving in the military, it is unlikely that he will wear a military uniform. However, he may choose to wear a formal suit.

12. Will there be a public holiday in the UK for the wedding?

No, the wedding day will not be a public holiday in the UK.

13. Will Prince George and Princess Charlotte have roles in the wedding?

Yes, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be part of the wedding party as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

14. Will the wedding be a lavish affair?

The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, but the couple has also made efforts to include elements of simplicity and inclusivity.

As the world eagerly awaits the royal wedding, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow. With several channels broadcasting the event, viewers from all around the world will have the opportunity to witness this historic occasion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story and their commitment to various causes have captured the hearts of many, making their wedding a truly special event.

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.