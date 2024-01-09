

On Which Channel Can I Watch Bellator: A Comprehensive Guide

Bellator MMA has gained significant popularity in recent years, captivating fans around the world with its thrilling fights and talented roster of fighters. If you are an MMA enthusiast or simply looking to explore a new combat sport, you may be wondering on which channel you can catch all the Bellator action. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide to finding the right channel to watch Bellator, along with some interesting facts about the organization.

1. Paramount Network: Formerly known as Spike TV, Paramount Network is the primary broadcaster of Bellator events in the United States. You can tune in to Paramount Network to watch live Bellator events, including the highly anticipated Bellator MMA World Grand Prix tournaments.

2. DAZN: The sports streaming platform DAZN has secured the rights to broadcast Bellator events in various countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Japan. Subscribing to DAZN enables you to watch Bellator events live and access a vast library of past fights.

3. Channel 5: In the United Kingdom, Bellator events are broadcast on Channel 5, providing MMA fans with the opportunity to watch thrilling fights featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars.

4. ESPN+: As part of their partnership, ESPN and Bellator have teamed up to bring exciting matchups to fans in the United States. ESPN+ offers live coverage of Bellator events, allowing subscribers to witness the action unfold in real-time.

5. Bellator App: For those who prefer the convenience of streaming on their smartphones or tablets, the Bellator App is an excellent option. Available for iOS and Android devices, the app provides access to live events, fight replays, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Now that you know where to catch all the Bellator action, here are five interesting facts about the organization:

1. Origins: Bellator MMA was founded in 2008 by Bjorn Rebney, with the goal of creating a tournament-based promotion that would showcase the best fighters in various weight classes.

2. Unique Format: Unlike other MMA promotions, Bellator utilizes a tournament format, where fighters compete in brackets to determine the division’s champion. This format adds an element of unpredictability and excitement to the fights.

3. Rise of Female Fighters: Bellator has been at the forefront of promoting women’s MMA, featuring talented female fighters such as Cris Cyborg, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, and Julia Budd. The organization actively supports and showcases the skills of female athletes, contributing to the growth of women’s MMA.

4. International Expansion: Bellator has made significant efforts to expand its reach globally, hosting events in various countries, including Ireland, Italy, Israel, and Japan. This international expansion has allowed the organization to attract a diverse range of fighters and fans.

5. Cross-Promotion: Bellator has collaborated with other combat sports organizations, such as Rizin Fighting Federation in Japan, to create special events featuring matchups between fighters from different promotions. These cross-promotion events have generated considerable buzz and excitement within the MMA community.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans often have about Bellator:

1. Is Bellator free to watch?

– Certain Bellator events are broadcast on free-to-air channels, such as Paramount Network and Channel 5. However, subscribing to streaming platforms like DAZN or ESPN+ may be required to access all events.

2. Can I watch Bellator events on pay-per-view?

– Bellator occasionally hosts pay-per-view events, but the majority of their fights are available through their broadcasting partners like Paramount Network, DAZN, or ESPN+.

3. Can I watch Bellator outside the United States?

– Yes, Bellator has expanded its reach globally, making events accessible in various countries through platforms like DAZN or local broadcasting partners.

4. Does Bellator have weight classes?

– Yes, Bellator, like other MMA promotions, has weight classes to ensure fair competition. Fighters are divided into various divisions based on their weight, ranging from flyweight to heavyweight.

5. How often are Bellator events held?

– Bellator hosts events regularly, with several fight cards taking place each month. The frequency may vary, but fans can typically expect exciting fights throughout the year.

6. Are there any notable Bellator fighters?

– Bellator has a roster filled with highly skilled fighters, including champions like Patricio Freire, Vadim Nemkov, and Gegard Mousasi. Notable female fighters include Cris Cyborg and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

7. Can I watch Bellator events on-demand?

– Yes, platforms like DAZN and the Bellator App offer on-demand access to past events, allowing you to catch up on fights you may have missed.

8. Are there any age restrictions for watching Bellator?

– Age restrictions may vary depending on the country and the platform through which you access Bellator events. Check the guidelines and ratings provided by the broadcaster or streaming platform for specific information.

9. Do Bellator events include undercard fights?

– Yes, Bellator events typically include undercard fights featuring up-and-coming fighters or established athletes aiming to climb the ranks within the organization.

10. Can I watch Bellator events in bars or restaurants?

– Many bars and restaurants may choose to broadcast Bellator events. However, it’s best to check with the establishment beforehand to ensure they will be showing the event.

11. Is Bellator only for hardcore MMA fans?

– Not at all! Bellator’s exciting fights and engaging fighters make it suitable for both hardcore MMA enthusiasts and casual sports fans looking for thrilling entertainment.

12. Can I attend Bellator events in person?

– Yes, Bellator hosts live events in various cities around the world. Check their official website or social media platforms for information on upcoming events and ticket sales.

13. Are there any behind-the-scenes shows or documentaries about Bellator?

– Yes, Bellator produces behind-the-scenes content and documentaries that provide a deeper look into the lives of fighters and the organization itself. These can be found on platforms like DAZN or the Bellator App.

14. Does Bellator have a ranking system for fighters?

– Yes, Bellator utilizes a ranking system to determine the top fighters in each weight class. These rankings help determine match-ups and title contenders.

With this comprehensive guide, you can now enjoy watching Bellator events on the right channel and stay updated with the organization’s exciting fights and talented roster of fighters. Whether you choose to watch on Paramount Network, DAZN, Channel 5, ESPN+, or through the Bellator App, you’ll be in for a thrilling experience in the world of Bellator MMA.





