On Which Channel Can I Watch BYU vs Portland State Aug 26 2017?

The much-awaited college football game between Brigham Young University (BYU) and Portland State University is set to take place on August 26, 2017. Fans of both teams are eagerly waiting to witness this exciting clash. However, one question that arises is: on which channel can I watch BYU vs Portland State?

The broadcasting rights for college football games are typically shared between various networks and streaming platforms. In the case of the BYU vs Portland State game, the rights have been acquired by ESPN. Therefore, the game will be aired on one of the ESPN channels. It is advised to check your local cable or satellite provider for the specific channel number.

For cord-cutters and those without access to cable or satellite TV, there are alternative options to watch the game. ESPN offers an online streaming service called ESPN+, which allows viewers to stream live sports events, including college football games, on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. To access ESPN+, you will need to subscribe to the service for a monthly fee.

Another popular streaming option is Sling TV, which provides access to a wide range of channels, including ESPN. By subscribing to Sling TV’s Orange package, viewers can enjoy the BYU vs Portland State game live on their preferred device.

Furthermore, if you are a student or an alumnus of either BYU or Portland State, you may have access to additional streaming options through your university. Many colleges and universities have their own online platforms or partnerships with streaming services, allowing their students and alumni to watch their sports games online.

Now that you know where to watch the game, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the teams and the upcoming match:

1. BYU Cougars: Brigham Young University’s football team, known as the Cougars, has a rich history and has produced several NFL players, including Steve Young and Jim McMahon.

2. Portland State Vikings: Portland State University’s football team, known as the Vikings, competes in the Big Sky Conference and has had notable success in the past, including reaching the NCAA Division II National Championship game in 1995.

3. This will be the first-ever meeting between BYU and Portland State. As non-conference opponents, the teams will have a chance to showcase their skills against each other for the first time.

4. BYU is known for its strong defense, which has been a cornerstone of their success over the years. Portland State’s offense, on the other hand, boasts an explosive passing attack, making for an intriguing matchup.

5. The game will be held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, which has a seating capacity of over 63,000. The stadium is named after the legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards, who led the Cougars to numerous conference championships and a national championship in 1984.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans might have about the BYU vs Portland State game:

1. What time does the game kick off?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (Mountain Time).

2. Can I watch the game for free?

Unfortunately, ESPN’s streaming services, including ESPN+ and Sling TV, require a subscription fee to access the game.

3. Will there be any pre-game shows or analysis?

ESPN often provides pre-game shows and analysis for college football games. Tune in to the channel or check their website for any pre-game coverage.

4. Can I record the game to watch later?

If you have a DVR service through your cable or satellite provider, you can record the game and watch it at your convenience.

5. Will there be any radio coverage of the game?

Yes, many local radio stations provide live coverage of college football games. Check your local sports radio stations for coverage of the BYU vs Portland State game.

6. Are there any watch parties or events for fans?

Some sports bars and restaurants may host watch parties for college football games. Check with local establishments to see if they are hosting any events for the BYU vs Portland State game.

7. Can I stream the game on my mobile device?

Yes, both ESPN+ and Sling TV offer mobile streaming options, allowing you to watch the game on your smartphone or tablet.

8. Will the game be available for international viewers?

ESPN’s streaming services may vary depending on the region. Check with your local ESPN affiliate or streaming provider to see if they offer the game in your country.

9. Are there any restrictions for streaming the game online?

Some streaming services may have blackout restrictions depending on your location. Make sure to check the terms and conditions of the streaming service you choose.

10. Can I watch the game on my smart TV?

Yes, both ESPN+ and Sling TV offer apps for smart TVs, allowing you to stream the game directly on your television.

11. Will there be any halftime entertainment?

Halftime entertainment varies from game to game. Tune in to the broadcast to see if there will be any special performances or shows.

12. Can I watch the game on a gaming console?

ESPN+ and Sling TV offer apps for popular gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, allowing you to stream the game on your console.

13. Are there any live updates or highlights available online?

ESPN’s website and social media channels often provide live updates, highlights, and post-game analysis for college football games. Check their platforms for the latest updates.

14. Can I watch the game on-demand after it has ended?

ESPN+ usually offers game replays for a limited time after the live broadcast. Check their platform to see if the BYU vs Portland State game will be available for on-demand viewing.

With these answers to common questions, you should now have a clear understanding of where and how to watch the BYU vs Portland State game on August 26, 2017. Enjoy the match and cheer on your favorite team!

