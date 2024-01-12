

Order Of The New Moon First Trial ESO Plus: 6 Interesting Facts

The Order of the New Moon is a faction in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) that has gained popularity among players due to its unique quests and rewards. One of the most challenging trials for this faction is the First Trial, which is exclusively available for ESO Plus members. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about the Order of the New Moon First Trial and provide answers to fifteen common questions players may have.

1. Exclusive Access for ESO Plus Members:

The First Trial is an exclusive questline available only to those who have an active ESO Plus membership. ESO Plus is a premium subscription service that offers various benefits, including access to all DLC content. This trial provides an exciting challenge for players looking to test their skills and earn unique rewards.

2. Unique Storyline:

The First Trial introduces players to an intriguing storyline that revolves around the Order of the New Moon. As a member of the order, players are tasked with uncovering a dark secret that threatens Tamriel. The narrative unfolds through a series of quests, each revealing more about the ancient order and its hidden agenda.

3. Challenging Gameplay:

The First Trial features challenging gameplay mechanics, including complex puzzles and intense combat encounters. Players must strategize and coordinate with their team members to overcome various obstacles and defeat powerful enemies. The trial offers a thrilling and immersive experience for those seeking a formidable challenge.

4. Exclusive Rewards:

Completing the First Trial offers players the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards. These rewards include unique weapons, armor sets, and cosmetic items that showcase the player’s dedication and skill. The exclusive nature of these rewards makes them highly desirable among ESO Plus members, adding an extra layer of prestige to their collection.

5. Teamwork and Coordination:

The First Trial emphasizes teamwork and coordination among players. It requires a well-balanced team with different roles, such as tanks, healers, and damage dealers, to successfully navigate the trial’s challenges. This aspect of the trial fosters a sense of camaraderie and encourages players to work together towards a common goal.

6. Regular Updates:

The Order of the New Moon First Trial receives regular updates, ensuring that players always have new content to explore. These updates may include additional quests, challenges, and rewards, keeping the trial fresh and engaging for ESO Plus members. The developers’ commitment to providing ongoing content ensures that players can continue to enjoy the First Trial for years to come.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How do I access the Order of the New Moon First Trial?

To access the trial, you must have an active ESO Plus membership. Once you have the membership, you can find the trial within the game’s DLC content.

2. Can I play the First Trial without an ESO Plus membership?

No, the First Trial is exclusive to ESO Plus members. You will need an active subscription to access this content.

3. What level should I be before attempting the First Trial?

It is recommended to be at least level 50 and have a well-equipped character before attempting the trial. The First Trial is designed for experienced players who are familiar with the game’s mechanics.

4. How long does it take to complete the First Trial?

The duration of the trial can vary depending on several factors, such as the skill level of the group and their familiarity with the content. On average, it may take several hours to complete.

5. Can I complete the First Trial solo?

No, the First Trial requires a team of players to complete successfully. It is designed to be a group challenge that promotes teamwork and coordination.

6. Are there any prerequisites for starting the First Trial?

There are no specific prerequisites for starting the First Trial. However, it is recommended to have completed other quests and content related to the Order of the New Moon to fully appreciate the storyline.

7. Are there difficulty options for the First Trial?

The difficulty of the First Trial is fixed and does not have adjustable options. It is designed to provide a challenging experience for seasoned players.

8. Can I repeat the First Trial multiple times?

Yes, you can repeat the First Trial as many times as you like to earn additional rewards or help other players complete it.

9. Can I join a group for the First Trial if I don’t have an ESO Plus membership?

While you can join a group attempting the First Trial, you won’t be able to access the trial’s content or earn any rewards without an active ESO Plus membership.

10. Can I invite non-ESO Plus members to my group for the First Trial?

Yes, you can invite non-ESO Plus members to your group for the First Trial. However, they won’t be able to access the trial’s content or earn rewards exclusive to ESO Plus members.

11. Can I cancel my ESO Plus membership after completing the First Trial?

Yes, you can cancel your ESO Plus membership at any time. However, you will lose access to all DLC content, including the First Trial.

12. Can I share the rewards earned from the First Trial with other players?

Yes, you can share the rewards earned from the First Trial with other players in your group. However, these rewards are exclusive to ESO Plus members, so non-members won’t be able to use them.

13. Is the First Trial available on all platforms?

Yes, the First Trial is available on all platforms where The Elder Scrolls Online is playable, including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

14. Can I transfer my progress in the First Trial between platforms?

No, progress in the First Trial is not transferrable between platforms. Each platform has its own separate progress and achievements.

15. Are there any in-game achievements related to the First Trial?

Yes, there are several in-game achievements associated with completing different aspects of the First Trial. These achievements can be displayed on your character’s profile, showcasing your accomplishments to other players.

In conclusion, the Order of the New Moon First Trial in ESO Plus offers an exclusive and challenging experience for players. With its unique storyline, teamwork-oriented gameplay, and exclusive rewards, it has become a sought-after content for ESO Plus members. Whether you are a seasoned player looking for a new challenge or a new ESO Plus member eager to explore exclusive content, the First Trial is a must-try questline that promises hours of excitement and camaraderie.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.