

Title: Analyzing the Green Bay Packers’ RB Depth Chart 2017: A Closer Look at the Backfield

Introduction:

As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the upcoming NFL season, one area of intrigue and competition is their running back depth chart. With a mix of established veterans and promising young talent, the Packers’ backfield is poised to make a significant impact on the team’s success this year. In this article, we will delve into the RB depth chart, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. A Balanced RB Corps: The Packers boast a balanced running back corps, consisting of both power backs and elusive runners. This diversity ensures the offense can adapt to various game situations and exploit opposing defenses effectively.

2. Ty Montgomery’s Transition: Ty Montgomery, a converted wide receiver, emerged as the Packers’ starting running back last season, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability. His transition from the wide receiver position to running back highlights his exceptional skills and football IQ.

3. Jamaal Williams’ Potential: Jamaal Williams, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017, possesses the potential to become a breakout star in the Packers’ backfield. With his powerful running style and ability to break tackles, Williams offers a complementary skill set to Montgomery.

4. Aaron Jones’ Explosiveness: Another rookie running back to watch out for is Aaron Jones. Known for his explosiveness and breakaway speed, Jones has the potential to make significant contributions to the Packers’ offense, especially in the passing game.

5. Depth and Competition: The Packers’ running back depth chart is characterized by healthy competition. The presence of multiple talented backs ensures that the team will have fresh legs throughout the game and helps create a competitive environment where players push each other to perform at their best.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who will be the Packers’ starting running back in 2017?

– While Ty Montgomery is currently the starting running back, his role may evolve based on the competition and performance of other backs during training camp and preseason games.

2. What is Ty Montgomery’s playing style?

– Montgomery brings a unique skill set to the position, combining his experience as a wide receiver with his elusiveness and vision. He excels in finding creases in the defense and exploiting them, both as a runner and receiver.

3. Can Jamaal Williams challenge for the starting role?

– Absolutely. Williams’ physicality and ability to grind out tough yards make him a viable contender for the starting role. His development will be closely monitored throughout the preseason.

4. How will Aaron Jones be utilized in the Packers’ offense?

– Jones’ quickness and agility make him an ideal candidate for screen passes and as a change-of-pace back. He could also be used in two-back sets, creating mismatches against linebackers in coverage.

5. Will the Packers rely heavily on their running game?

– The Packers have traditionally been a pass-heavy offense, but the emergence of a strong running game can provide balance and take pressure off quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A successful running game will open up more opportunities in the passing game.

6. How will the backs be used in pass protection?

– The Packers prioritize pass-blocking abilities in their running backs. Montgomery’s experience as a wide receiver gives him an advantage in recognizing blitzes and picking up pass rushers. Williams and Jones will need to demonstrate their proficiency in this area to earn more playing time.

7. Who will take on the short-yardage and goal-line responsibilities?

– Both Williams and Montgomery have shown the ability to convert short-yardage situations. However, Williams’ power and physicality make him the primary candidate for goal-line carries.

8. How will the Packers utilize their running backs in the passing game?

– The Packers’ running backs are expected to contribute significantly in the passing game, either as receivers out of the backfield or lining up in the slot. Their versatility provides additional options for Rodgers and helps keep opposing defenses off balance.

9. Will the Packers employ a running back by committee approach?

– It is possible, given the depth and talent at the position. Coach Matt LaFleur has shown willingness to rotate backs based on the game plan and situational football, ensuring fresh legs and exploiting favorable matchups.

10. What impact will the running game have on the Packers’ play-action passing attack?

– A potent running game will force defenses to respect the play-action passing attack, opening up more opportunities for Rodgers and the receivers downfield. The threat of the run will keep defenses guessing, which can lead to big plays.

11. How will injuries affect the Packers’ running back depth chart?

– Injuries are an unfortunate reality in football. However, the Packers have built solid depth at the running back position, allowing them to absorb injuries and maintain productivity. The team’s training staff will play a crucial role in keeping the backs healthy and ready to contribute.

12. Can the Packers’ running backs contribute on special teams?

– Yes, the Packers prioritize versatility in their players. The running backs may be called upon to contribute on special teams, particularly in return coverage or as blockers on kick returns.

13. How will the Packers’ RB depth chart impact the team’s offensive game plan?

– A strong running game will provide balance to the Packers’ offense, allowing for more creativity and flexibility in play-calling. It will also help control the clock and keep the defense off the field, reducing the workload on the Packers’ defense.

14. What role will the running backs play in the red zone?

– The Packers’ running backs will play a crucial role in the red zone, where their ability to convert short-yardage situations and score touchdowns will be critical. They will be utilized in both the running and passing game, exploiting mismatches and creating scoring opportunities.

15. Can the Packers’ RB depth chart be a key factor in the team’s success this season?

– Absolutely. A strong running game can take pressure off Aaron Rodgers and the passing attack, control the clock, and keep the defense rested. If the Packers’ running backs can consistently produce and stay healthy, it will undoubtedly contribute to the team’s success.

Final Thoughts:

The Packers’ running back depth chart is filled with intriguing talent and competition. The mix of established veterans like Ty Montgomery and promising rookies like Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones provides the team with depth, versatility, and multiple options in both the running and passing game. As the 2017 NFL season unfolds, it will be exciting to see how the Packers utilize their backs and how their contributions impact the team’s overall success. With a potent running game, the Packers have an opportunity to enhance their offensive firepower and contend for a deep playoff run.



