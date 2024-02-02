[ad_1]

Title: Packers vs Cowboys 2017 Time: A Classic Showdown in the NFL

Introduction:

The Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys have a longstanding rivalry in the NFL, and their clash in 2017 was no exception. With a history of thrilling encounters, this game promised to be yet another intense battle between two of the league’s most storied franchises. In this article, we will delve into the specifics of the Packers vs Cowboys 2017 game, including the time, key facts, tricks, commonly asked questions, and some final thoughts on this classic showdown.

Packers vs Cowboys 2017 Time:

The Packers vs Cowboys game in 2017 was scheduled for Sunday, October 8th at 4:25 PM ET. It took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which serves as the home turf for the Dallas Cowboys.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Packers vs Cowboys 2017:

1. Aaron Rodgers’ Heroics: Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ star quarterback, delivered an exceptional performance late in the game. With just 1:13 remaining on the clock, he threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, leading the Packers to a dramatic 35-31 victory.

2. Back-and-Forth Battle: The game was a see-saw affair, with both teams exchanging leads throughout. It showcased the competitiveness and resilience of both the Packers and the Cowboys.

3. Controversial Call: One of the most talked-about moments of the game was a controversial catch by Packers’ wide receiver, Dez Bryant. Initially ruled a catch, it was overturned after a replay review, sparking a heated debate among fans and analysts.

4. Running Game Dominance: Both teams emphasized their running game in this matchup. The Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, while the Packers’ Aaron Jones had an impressive 125 yards and a score.

5. Critical Defensive Plays: The game also witnessed some key defensive plays that impacted the outcome. Packers’ safety, Damarious Randall, intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning drive for his team.

15 Commonly Asked Questions about Packers vs Cowboys 2017:

1. Who won the Packers vs Cowboys 2017 game?

– The Green Bay Packers emerged victorious with a 35-31 win.

2. How many touchdowns did Aaron Rodgers throw in this game?

– Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns in the game.

3. Did Dez Bryant’s controversial catch impact the final result?

– The overturned catch by Dez Bryant had a significant impact on the game, as it resulted in a turnover on downs for the Cowboys.

4. Who had more rushing yards, Ezekiel Elliott or Aaron Jones?

– Aaron Jones of the Packers had more rushing yards, accumulating 125 yards compared to Ezekiel Elliott’s 116 yards.

5. Were there any injuries during the game?

– Both teams faced injuries during the game. Packers’ wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a concussion after a brutal hit, while Cowboys’ linebacker Sean Lee suffered a hamstring injury.

6. How many total passing yards did Aaron Rodgers achieve?

– Aaron Rodgers threw for 221 yards in the game.

7. Did the game go into overtime?

– No, the game was settled in regulation time with the Packers winning 35-31.

8. Which team had the better defense during the game?

– Both teams had their moments defensively, but the Packers’ defense made a crucial interception that ultimately sealed their victory.

9. Did the Packers have any turnovers?

– The Packers had one turnover during the game, an interception thrown by Aaron Rodgers.

10. How many points did the Packers score in the fourth quarter?

– The Packers scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

11. Who had the most receiving yards in this game?

– Cowboys’ wide receiver Dez Bryant led the game in receiving yards with 98.

12. Were there any controversial penalties called during the game?

– There were no significant controversial penalties that directly impacted the game’s outcome.

13. How many touchdowns did Ezekiel Elliott score?

– Ezekiel Elliott scored one touchdown in the game.

14. Did either team attempt a field goal in the game?

– Yes, both teams attempted field goals during the game. Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby made all five of his attempts, while Cowboys’ kicker Dan Bailey made his only attempt.

15. How many total yards did the Cowboys and Packers achieve in this game?

– The Cowboys amassed a total of 408 yards, while the Packers totaled 342 yards.

Final Thoughts:

The Packers vs Cowboys 2017 game was a memorable clash between two historic NFL franchises. The thrilling back-and-forth battle, controversial plays, and the heroics of Aaron Rodgers created an unforgettable contest. Both teams displayed their offensive prowess and resilience, making it a must-watch game for football enthusiasts. The Packers’ victory showcased their ability to thrive under pressure, while the Cowboys’ valiant efforts added to the intensity of the encounter. Packers vs Cowboys games always provide fans with an exciting spectacle, and this 2017 showdown was no exception.

