Path Of Exile How To Reset Skill Points



Path of Exile is an action role-playing game that offers players a vast and complex skill tree to customize their characters. However, it’s not uncommon for players to make mistakes or want to try different builds, which is where the skill point reset mechanic comes into play. In this article, we will explore how to reset skill points in Path of Exile, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this mechanic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Skill Point Reset Availability: In Path of Exile, skill point resets can be obtained by completing quests that grant respec points as rewards. Players can also find Orbs of Regret, a currency item that allows them to refund their skill points. These orbs can be obtained as drops from monsters or purchased from other players in the in-game economy.

2. Quest Rewards: Several quests in the game provide skill point resets as rewards. These quests include The Book of Regression, The Siren’s Cadence, and Death to Purity. It’s important to note that these quests are not repeatable, so make sure to use the skill point resets wisely.

3. Orbs of Regret: Orbs of Regret are valuable currency items that can be used to refund skill points. These orbs are tradable and can be purchased from other players. It’s worth noting that the price of Orbs of Regret can vary based on demand and market conditions.

4. Passive Skill Refund Points: In addition to using Orbs of Regret, players can also obtain Passive Skill Refund Points. These points are earned by completing certain quests or through specific in-game events. It’s important to plan your skill tree carefully to avoid wasting these limited refund points.

5. Ascendancy Class Resets: In addition to resetting regular skill points, players can also reset Ascendancy Class points. Ascendancy Classes are subclasses that offer significant bonuses and additional skill points. Players can reset these points by completing the Labyrinth trials and claiming the Eternal Labyrinth’s rewards.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many skill points can I reset at once?

You can reset one skill point at a time using an Orb of Regret or by completing certain quests. There is no limit to the number of skill points you can reset, but it’s important to note that resetting multiple points can be time-consuming and costly.

2. Can I reset my skill points multiple times?

Yes, you can reset your skill points as many times as you want. However, keep in mind that the availability of skill point resets is limited, and acquiring Orbs of Regret can be challenging or expensive.

3. Can I undo the choices made in my Ascendancy Class?

Yes, you can reset your Ascendancy Class points by completing the Labyrinth trials and claiming rewards from the Eternal Labyrinth. This allows you to choose a different path for your character’s subclass.

4. Will refunding skill points refund the associated attribute points as well?

No, refunding skill points does not refund attribute points. If you have allocated attribute points in your skill tree, they will remain allocated even after resetting your skill points.

5. What happens to the passive skills I’ve allocated if I reset my skill points?

When you reset your skill points, all the passive skills you’ve allocated will be unallocated, allowing you to choose a new path for your character. However, any quests or bonuses tied to those specific passive skills will be lost.

6. Can I refund skill points from Ascendancy Class nodes?

No, you cannot refund individual Ascendancy Class nodes. When resetting Ascendancy Class points, all allocated nodes will be refunded, allowing you to distribute them again.

7. Can I change my Ascendancy Class after I’ve chosen one?

No, once you have chosen an Ascendancy Class, you cannot change it. However, you can reset its associated skill points and allocate them differently.

8. Can I refund skill points without using Orbs of Regret or quest rewards?

No, the only way to refund skill points is by using Orbs of Regret or completing specific quests that grant respec points as rewards.

9. Are skill point resets available in the game’s microtransaction store?

No, skill point resets are not available for purchase in the game’s microtransaction store. However, Orbs of Regret can be traded between players, allowing you to obtain them through the in-game economy.

10. Can I refund skill points in the middle of a skill tree?

Yes, you can refund skill points anywhere in the skill tree. However, keep in mind that refunding points in the middle of the tree may require more refund points or Orbs of Regret to reach the desired path.

11. Will refunding skill points affect my character’s level or experience?

No, refunding skill points does not affect your character’s level or experience. It only allows you to reallocate your skill points within the skill tree.

12. Can I refund skill points in a temporary league or event?

Yes, skill point resets are available in temporary leagues and events just like in the standard game. However, the availability of Orbs of Regret and quest rewards may vary in these special game modes.

13. Can I refund skill points for my party members?

No, you cannot refund skill points for other players in your party. Skill point resets are only applicable to your character.

14. Can I use Orbs of Regret to refund skill points in the middle of a skill tree?

Yes, Orbs of Regret can be used to refund skill points anywhere in the skill tree. However, keep in mind that reaching the desired path may require more Orbs of Regret if it’s far from your current position.

15. Can I refund Ascendancy Class points without resetting my regular skill points?

No, resetting Ascendancy Class points automatically refunds all regular skill points allocated within the subclass. You cannot reset Ascendancy Class points separately.

Final Thoughts:

Resetting skill points in Path of Exile provides players with the flexibility to experiment with different builds and playstyles. Whether you made a mistake in your skill tree or simply want to try something new, the ability to reset skill points is a valuable mechanic in the game. However, it’s important to plan your character’s development carefully to avoid wasting limited refund points or valuable Orbs of Regret. Remember to consider your playstyle, desired build, and the availability of skill point resets before making any changes to your skill tree. With the right approach, skill point resets can enhance your gaming experience and help you reach new heights in Path of Exile.



