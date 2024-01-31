Patriots Qb Depth Chart 2016



The New England Patriots have been known for their quarterback depth chart over the years. With star quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge, the Patriots have consistently had a strong backup quarterback to step in when needed. In 2016, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart was no exception, with some interesting facts and tricks along the way. Let’s take a closer look at the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2016.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Tom Brady’s Suspension:

In 2016, Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the regular season due to the infamous “Deflategate” scandal. This led to an opportunity for the backup quarterbacks to showcase their skills and led to one of the most interesting quarterback depth charts in recent Patriots’ history.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo’s Impressive Start:

With Tom Brady serving his suspension, Jimmy Garoppolo got his chance to shine as the starting quarterback for the first four games. Garoppolo had an impressive start, completing 70% of his passes for 496 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. His performance drew attention from around the league and solidified his status as a capable starting quarterback.

3. Jacoby Brissett’s Emergence:

When Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury in the second game of the season, rookie Jacoby Brissett stepped in as the starting quarterback. Brissett impressed the Patriots’ coaching staff and fans alike with his poise and athleticism. He led the Patriots to a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans in his first NFL start, becoming the first rookie quarterback in Patriots’ history to win his first two starts.

4. Tom Brady’s Dominance upon Return:

After serving his suspension, Tom Brady returned to the field in Week 5 and immediately showcased his greatness. Despite missing the first four games, Brady threw for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions in 12 games. He led the Patriots to another Super Bowl victory, solidifying his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

5. Quarterback Depth Chart Stability:

The Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2016 demonstrated the team’s ability to have a strong backup quarterback ready to step in when needed. Both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett proved their worth during Brady’s suspension, providing reassurance to the team and fans that the Patriots were in good hands regardless of who was under center.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the starting quarterback for the Patriots in 2016?

Jimmy Garoppolo started the first two games, and Jacoby Brissett started the next two games due to Garoppolo’s injury. Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback from Week 5 onwards.

2. How did Jimmy Garoppolo perform in his first four starts?

Garoppolo performed exceptionally well, completing 70% of his passes for 496 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

3. When did Tom Brady return from his suspension?

Tom Brady returned in Week 5 after serving his four-game suspension.

4. What are some of Tom Brady’s stats in 2016?

Brady threw for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 2 interceptions in 12 games during the 2016 season.

5. How did Jacoby Brissett perform as a rookie quarterback?

Brissett performed admirably as a rookie, leading the Patriots to a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans in his first NFL start and becoming the first rookie quarterback in Patriots’ history to win his first two starts.

6. Did the Patriots have any other quarterbacks on their roster in 2016?

The Patriots had three quarterbacks on their roster in 2016: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jacoby Brissett.

7. How did the Patriots manage without Tom Brady for the first four games?

Despite Brady’s absence, the Patriots went 3-1 in the first four games, with both Garoppolo and Brissett stepping up and performing well.

8. Did Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance generate trade interest from other teams?

Yes, Garoppolo’s impressive start generated significant trade interest from other teams, but the Patriots held onto him for the 2016 season.

9. Why did the Patriots decide to keep Jimmy Garoppolo instead of trading him?

The Patriots deemed Garoppolo too valuable to trade, as he proved himself as a capable starting quarterback and provided insurance in case of a Brady injury.

10. Did the Patriots win the Super Bowl in 2016?

Yes, the Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, with Tom Brady leading the team to a historic comeback victory.

11. How did Tom Brady perform in the Super Bowl?

Tom Brady had a remarkable performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 466 yards and 2 touchdowns, ultimately leading the Patriots to victory in overtime.

12. Did Jacoby Brissett see any playing time after Tom Brady returned?

After Brady’s return, Brissett primarily served as the backup quarterback and did not see much playing time.

13. What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo after the 2016 season?

After the 2016 season, the Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became their starting quarterback.

14. What impact did the 2016 quarterback depth chart have on the Patriots’ future?

The success of both Garoppolo and Brissett in 2016 showcased the Patriots’ ability to develop talented quarterbacks. It also provided a glimpse into the post-Brady era, as Garoppolo’s performance generated confidence in his ability to be a starting quarterback in the future.

15. How did the 2016 quarterback depth chart set the stage for future seasons?

The 2016 quarterback depth chart set the stage for future seasons by highlighting the importance of having a reliable backup quarterback and preparing for the eventual transition from Tom Brady to a new starting quarterback.

Final Thoughts:

The Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2016 was a fascinating journey that showcased the team’s ability to develop and maintain a strong quarterback roster. From Garoppolo’s impressive start to Brissett’s emergence as a rookie, and finally, Brady’s dominance upon his return, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2016 left a lasting impact on the team’s future. It demonstrated the importance of having a reliable backup quarterback and highlighted the potential of the Patriots’ post-Brady era. Overall, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart in 2016 was a testament to the team’s ability to excel at the most critical position in football.



