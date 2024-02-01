Peyton Manning Stats Vs Chiefs



Title: Peyton Manning’s Stats vs Chiefs: A Legendary Showdown

Introduction:

Peyton Manning, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, had numerous memorable performances throughout his illustrious career. One such performance that stands out is his statistical dominance when facing the Kansas City Chiefs. In this article, we will delve into Manning’s remarkable achievements and explore five interesting facts and tricks related to his performances against the Chiefs. Additionally, we will provide answers to fifteen common questions, and finally, offer some final thoughts on this fascinating topic.

Peyton Manning vs Chiefs: 5 Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. Manning’s Record-Breaking Night:

On December 22, 2004, Manning put on an awe-inspiring performance against the Chiefs, setting an NFL single-season record for touchdown passes. Manning threw for four touchdowns, bringing his season total to a staggering 49, surpassing Dan Marino’s previous record of 48 touchdowns in a single season.

2. The 7-TD Extravaganza:

In the opening game of the 2013 NFL season, Peyton Manning had one of the most dominant games in his career. Facing the Chiefs’ defense, he threw for an astonishing seven touchdown passes, tying an NFL record. This accomplishment showcased Manning’s unparalleled ability to read defenses and exploit weaknesses, leaving an indelible mark on NFL history.

3. Manning’s Career Numbers:

Over the course of his career, Peyton Manning faced the Chiefs 24 times, including both regular-season and playoff games. He boasted a remarkable record of 17 wins and 7 losses against Kansas City, further solidifying his status as a nemesis for the Chiefs.

4. Manning’s Consistency:

One of Manning’s greatest strengths was his ability to consistently perform at a high level. Against the Chiefs, he maintained an impressive average completion percentage of 66.6%, completing 512 of his 768 pass attempts. This level of consistency was crucial in his team’s success against Kansas City.

5. Manning’s Dominance in Prime Time:

Another intriguing aspect of Manning’s performances against the Chiefs is his success in prime-time matchups. In four prime-time games against Kansas City, he threw for a total of 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. This impressive display highlights his ability to rise to the occasion when the lights shine brightest.

15 Common Questions about Peyton Manning’s Stats vs Chiefs

Q1. How many times did Peyton Manning face the Chiefs in his career?

A1. Manning faced the Chiefs 24 times in both regular-season and playoff games.

Q2. What was Manning’s record against the Chiefs?

A2. Manning had a record of 17 wins and 7 losses against Kansas City.

Q3. Did Manning hold any records against the Chiefs?

A3. Yes, Manning set an NFL single-season record for touchdown passes against the Chiefs, throwing for 49 touchdowns in 2004.

Q4. How many touchdowns did Manning throw in his 7-TD game against the Chiefs?

A4. In his seven-touchdown game against the Chiefs, Manning threw for a record-tying seven touchdowns.

Q5. How many pass attempts did Manning complete against the Chiefs?

A5. Manning completed 512 of his 768 pass attempts against Kansas City.

Q6. Did Manning perform well in prime-time games against the Chiefs?

A6. Yes, Manning excelled in prime-time matchups against the Chiefs, throwing for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns in four games.

Q7. What was Manning’s average completion percentage against the Chiefs?

A7. Manning maintained an average completion percentage of 66.6% against Kansas City.

Q8. Did Manning throw more touchdowns or interceptions against the Chiefs?

A8. Manning threw for 47 touchdowns and only 20 interceptions against the Chiefs.

Q9. What was Manning’s most memorable game against the Chiefs?

A9. Manning’s most memorable game against the Chiefs was his seven-touchdown performance in the 2013 season opener.

Q10. Did Manning ever face the Chiefs in the playoffs?

A10. Yes, Manning faced the Chiefs twice in the playoffs, winning both matchups.

Q11. Did Manning’s stats against the Chiefs decline towards the end of his career?

A11. In his final four games against the Chiefs, Manning threw for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns, indicating that his performance remained strong.

Q12. Did Manning ever have a perfect passer rating against the Chiefs?

A12. Yes, Manning achieved a perfect passer rating of 158.3 against the Chiefs in a game during the 2003 season.

Q13. How many times did Manning throw for 300+ yards against the Chiefs?

A13. Manning threw for 300+ yards against the Chiefs in 11 out of the 24 games he played against them.

Q14. Did Manning ever throw more than 4 touchdowns in a single game against the Chiefs?

A14. Yes, Manning threw for 4 or more touchdowns in five games against the Chiefs.

Q15. Did Manning’s performances against the Chiefs contribute to his overall legacy?

A15. Absolutely, Manning’s dominance against the Chiefs further solidified his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, showcasing his ability to perform at an elite level consistently.

Final Thoughts:

Peyton Manning’s statistical dominance against the Kansas City Chiefs is a testament to his exceptional skills and football IQ. His remarkable performances, record-breaking nights, and consistent success against the Chiefs have left an indelible mark on NFL history. Whether it was his ability to read defenses, his pinpoint accuracy, or his unrivaled football intelligence, Manning consistently found ways to exploit the Chiefs’ defense. As we reflect on Manning’s career, his performances against the Chiefs will forever remain a remarkable chapter in his legendary story.



