Philadelphia Eagles Draft Picks 2014



The Philadelphia Eagles had an eventful 2014 NFL Draft, making several key selections that would go on to shape the team’s future. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Eagles’ draft picks from that year, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks along the way. Additionally, we will address some common questions about the draft and conclude with some final thoughts on the Eagles’ choices.

1. Marcus Smith: The Eagles surprised many by selecting Marcus Smith, a relatively unknown outside linebacker from the University of Louisville, with their first-round pick. Smith was projected to be a second or third-round pick, making this selection a bit of a reach. However, the Eagles saw potential in Smith’s athleticism and pass-rushing skills, hoping he would develop into a disruptive force on defense.

2. Jordan Matthews: In the second round, the Eagles addressed their need for a wide receiver by selecting Jordan Matthews from Vanderbilt University. Matthews had an impressive college career, becoming the SEC’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. His size, speed, and route-running ability made him an exciting addition to the Eagles’ offense.

3. Josh Huff: Another wide receiver was added to the Eagles’ roster in the third round with the selection of Josh Huff from the University of Oregon. Huff had a successful collegiate career under then-Oregon head coach Chip Kelly, which likely played a role in the Eagles’ decision to draft him. Known for his versatility and playmaking ability, Huff was expected to contribute as a receiver and a return specialist.

4. Jaylen Watkins: The Eagles’ fourth-round pick, Jaylen Watkins, was a cornerback out of the University of Florida. Watkins had the versatility to play both cornerback and safety, providing much-needed depth in the secondary. Though he didn’t have an immediate impact, Watkins would later develop into a reliable rotational player for the Eagles.

5. Taylor Hart: With their final pick in the 2014 draft, the Eagles selected Taylor Hart, a defensive end from the University of Oregon. Hart had played under Chip Kelly at Oregon, making him a familiar face for the Eagles’ coaching staff. While he didn’t have a standout career in Philadelphia, Hart provided depth and contributed as a situational pass rusher.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Eagles’ draft picks in 2014:

1. Why did the Eagles select Marcus Smith in the first round?

The Eagles believed in Smith’s potential as a pass rusher and were willing to take a chance on him, despite the general consensus that he would have been available in later rounds. Unfortunately, Smith didn’t live up to expectations and struggled to make an impact during his time with the team.

2. How did Jordan Matthews perform in his rookie season?

Matthews had an outstanding rookie season, finishing with 67 receptions for 872 yards and 8 touchdowns. He quickly established himself as a reliable target for quarterback Nick Foles and showcased his ability to make tough catches in traffic.

3. Did Josh Huff contribute as a return specialist?

Huff had some success as a return specialist, recording a 107-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in his rookie season. However, his overall impact on offense was limited, and he struggled to establish himself as a consistent receiving threat.

4. What role did Jaylen Watkins play in the Eagles’ defense?

Watkins initially struggled to find playing time in the Eagles’ crowded secondary. However, as injuries piled up, he became a valuable rotational player, providing depth at both cornerback and safety positions. His versatility was an asset to the team’s defensive scheme.

5. How did Taylor Hart’s career pan out in Philadelphia?

Hart never became a significant contributor for the Eagles and was eventually released in 2016. He had brief stints with other teams but failed to make a lasting impact in the NFL.

6. Were there any notable undrafted free agents signed by the Eagles after the draft?

Yes, the Eagles signed several undrafted free agents who went on to have successful careers with the team. One notable example is wide receiver and return specialist, Darren Sproles, who joined the Eagles in 2014 and became a key player on special teams and in the passing game.

7. Did the Eagles address any other pressing needs in the 2014 draft?

While the Eagles focused on wide receivers and defensive players in the draft, they also selected offensive lineman Beau Allen in the seventh round. Allen provided depth on the offensive line and became a reliable rotational player during his time in Philadelphia.

8. How did Marcus Smith’s career with the Eagles unfold?

Unfortunately, Smith’s career with the Eagles did not live up to expectations. He struggled to adapt to the NFL and didn’t make a significant impact on the field. After three underwhelming seasons, the Eagles released him in 2017.

9. Did the Eagles miss out on any notable players they could have drafted instead?

Hindsight is always 20/20, but there were a few players selected after Marcus Smith who went on to have more successful careers. Notable examples include defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

10. How did the Eagles’ draft class of 2014 contribute to the team’s overall success?

While some players, like Jordan Matthews, had immediate impacts, the overall contribution of the 2014 draft class to the Eagles’ success was limited. The lack of long-term impact from this class contributed to the team’s need to rebuild and make subsequent draft picks in the following years.

11. Did the Eagles’ draft picks from 2014 have any lingering effects on subsequent drafts?

The Eagles’ choices in the 2014 draft did not have a significant impact on subsequent drafts. However, the team’s struggles to find impact players in the draft during this period highlighted the importance of better player evaluation and selection in future drafts.

12. How did the Eagles’ drafting strategy change in the years following 2014?

The Eagles shifted their focus towards building a strong offensive line and bolstering their defensive front after the 2014 draft. They also prioritized skill positions, such as running back and cornerback, in subsequent drafts to address specific needs.

13. Were there any other notable players from the 2014 draft class?

While the Eagles’ draft class of 2014 did not produce many standout players, other teams found success with their selections. Notable players from that draft include Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, and Odell Beckham Jr.

14. Did the Eagles make any trades during the 2014 draft?

The Eagles did not make any trades during the 2014 draft. They used all of their original picks and did not move up or down in the selection order.

15. What can we learn from the Eagles’ draft picks in 2014?

The 2014 draft class serves as a reminder that drafting players is an imperfect science. While some selections may seem questionable at the time, it is essential to give players time to develop and adjust to the NFL. Additionally, the draft is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to team-building, and success ultimately relies on a combination of drafting, coaching, and player development.

In conclusion, the Philadelphia Eagles’ draft picks in 2014 were a mix of hits and misses. While some players, like Jordan Matthews, had successful rookie seasons, others failed to make a lasting impact. The team’s choices in this draft highlighted the importance of thorough player evaluation and the unpredictable nature of the draft. As the Eagles moved forward, they adjusted their strategies to address pressing needs and build a competitive team. The 2014 draft serves as a reminder that success in the NFL requires a combination of luck, skill, and the ability to adapt.



