Pittsburgh Steeler Draft Picks 2014



The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long and storied history when it comes to drafting talented players, and the 2014 NFL Draft was no exception. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Pittsburgh Steeler draft picks from 2014, discussing their impact, interesting facts, and answering common questions about the team’s selections.

Drafted in the first round, the Steelers selected linebacker Ryan Shazier from Ohio State University. Shazier quickly made an impact on the Steelers’ defense, showcasing his exceptional speed and athleticism. Unfortunately, injuries hindered his career, but during his time on the field, he was a force to be reckoned with. Shazier was known for his ability to cover sideline to sideline and his knack for making game-changing plays.

Now, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the Steelers’ 2014 draft class:

1. Martavis Bryant’s Explosive Playmaking Ability: In the fourth round, the Steelers selected wide receiver Martavis Bryant from Clemson University. Bryant had a knack for making big plays with his incredible speed and athleticism. During his rookie season, he averaged an impressive 21.1 yards per reception, making him one of the most dangerous deep threats in the league.

2. Stephon Tuitt’s Impact on the Defensive Line: In the second round, the Steelers picked defensive end Stephon Tuitt from Notre Dame. Tuitt quickly established himself as a key contributor on the Steelers’ defensive line, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. He became a reliable starter and played a crucial role in the team’s defensive success.

3. Dri Archer’s Blazing Speed: In the third round, the Steelers selected running back Dri Archer from Kent State. Archer was known for his blazing speed, running a 4.26-second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. Although Archer’s NFL career didn’t pan out as expected, his speed was always a threat to opposing teams.

4. The Late-Round Gem: The Steelers struck gold in the sixth round with the selection of wide receiver Antonio Brown from Central Michigan University. Brown would go on to become one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in receiving yards for two consecutive seasons.

5. The Steelers’ Overall Success: The 2014 draft class proved to be a successful one for the Steelers. Several players from this draft played significant roles in the team’s success over the years, contributing to multiple playoff appearances and a strong defense.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2014 draft class:

1. Did the Steelers have a successful draft in 2014?

Overall, the Steelers had a successful draft in 2014, with several players making significant contributions to the team.

2. Who was the most impactful player from the 2014 draft class?

Antonio Brown was undoubtedly the most impactful player from the 2014 draft class. His exceptional skills and work ethic made him one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

3. Did any of the draft picks become Pro Bowl players?

Yes, both Ryan Shazier and Martavis Bryant earned Pro Bowl selections during their careers. Antonio Brown, of course, made multiple Pro Bowl appearances as well.

4. What happened to Ryan Shazier’s career?

Unfortunately, Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury during a game in 2017, which ended his playing career. However, he remains an inspiration to many and continues to be involved with the Steelers’ organization.

5. Did the Steelers win any championships with the 2014 draft class?

While the Steelers did not win a Super Bowl with the 2014 draft class, they enjoyed multiple playoff runs and were consistently competitive during this period.

6. How did Martavis Bryant’s career pan out?

Despite showing tremendous potential, Bryant’s career was plagued by off-field issues, including multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. These issues ultimately derailed his NFL journey.

7. Were there any other notable players from the 2014 draft class?

In addition to the aforementioned players, other notable selections from the 2014 draft class include defensive tackle Daniel McCullers and tight end Rob Blanchflower. However, they did not have the same impact as the previously mentioned players.

8. Did any players from the 2014 draft class remain with the Steelers long-term?

Yes, Stephon Tuitt, Ryan Shazier (before his injury), and Martavis Bryant (before his off-field issues) were all expected to be long-term contributors to the team. However, circumstances prevented this from happening.

9. How did the Steelers’ defense perform with Ryan Shazier on the field?

With Shazier on the field, the Steelers’ defense was significantly stronger. His speed and playmaking ability allowed the defense to make big plays and create turnovers.

10. What was Dri Archer’s impact on the Steelers’ offense?

Unfortunately, Dri Archer did not have a significant impact on the Steelers’ offense. Despite his incredible speed, he struggled to find his place in the team’s scheme and was eventually released.

11. How did the Steelers’ offense change with the addition of Antonio Brown?

Antonio Brown’s addition to the Steelers’ offense revolutionized the passing game. His precise route running, exceptional hands, and ability to create yards after the catch made him a favorite target for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

12. Did any undrafted free agents from 2014 make the Steelers’ roster?

Yes, the Steelers signed several undrafted free agents in 2014, including wide receiver James Shaw and linebacker Howard Jones. While they didn’t have the same impact as the drafted players, they contributed in various ways.

13. Did any of the 2014 draft picks leave the Steelers and find success elsewhere?

While some players, like Martavis Bryant, found success with other teams after leaving the Steelers, the majority of the 2014 draft picks either remained with the Steelers or saw their careers cut short due to various circumstances.

14. How did the Steelers’ defense perform overall during the 2014 season?

The Steelers’ defense had its ups and downs during the 2014 season. While they were able to generate turnovers and make big plays, they also struggled at times, particularly against the run.

15. What legacy did the 2014 draft class leave behind in Pittsburgh?

The 2014 draft class left a lasting legacy in Pittsburgh. Antonio Brown, in particular, will always be remembered as one of the greatest wide receivers in Steelers’ history. Despite injuries and off-field issues affecting some players, the class as a whole contributed to the team’s success during their tenure.

In conclusion, the 2014 NFL Draft was a significant one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team made several impactful selections, including Antonio Brown, Ryan Shazier, and Martavis Bryant. While injuries and off-field issues affected some players’ careers, the 2014 draft class left a lasting legacy in Pittsburgh. Their contributions on the field helped the team remain competitive and continue the Steelers’ tradition of excellence.



