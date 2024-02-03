Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick 2014



The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most iconic franchises in the history of the National Football League (NFL), have had a rich tradition of success over the years. One key component of their continued success is their ability to draft talented players who can make an immediate impact on the team. In 2014, the Steelers made several noteworthy draft picks that would go on to shape the future of the franchise. In this article, we will dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft picks of 2014, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about their selections, answering common questions, and providing some final thoughts on the topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. First-Round Selection: The Steelers had the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and used it to select Ryan Shazier, a linebacker from Ohio State University. Shazier proved to be an excellent choice, demonstrating exceptional speed, athleticism, and playmaking ability. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to a spinal injury in 2017, but his impact on the Steelers’ defense during his tenure was significant.

2. The Martavis Bryant Steal: In the fourth round of the draft, the Steelers made a brilliant move by selecting wide receiver Martavis Bryant from Clemson University. Bryant proved to be a game-changer with his exceptional speed and ability to make big plays. He quickly became a reliable target for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and played a crucial role in the Steelers’ offense during his time with the team.

3. The Stephon Tuitt Gem: In the second round, the Steelers selected defensive end Stephon Tuitt from Notre Dame. Tuitt has been a consistent force on the Steelers’ defensive line, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses with his size and strength. His presence has helped solidify the Steelers’ defense and make them a formidable unit.

4. Dri Archer’s Speed: In the third round, the Steelers drafted Dri Archer, a running back from Kent State University. Archer’s standout attribute was his blazing speed, which made him a threat to score on any given play. However, despite his potential, Archer failed to make a significant impact on the team and was released after just one season.

5. The Daniel McCullers Project: In the sixth round, the Steelers took a chance on Daniel McCullers, a massive defensive tackle from the University of Tennessee. Standing at 6’7″ and weighing over 350 pounds, McCullers was an imposing figure on the field. However, he struggled to consistently produce and has had a limited role in the Steelers’ defense throughout his tenure.

Common Questions:

1. How did the Steelers fare in the 2014 NFL Draft?

The Steelers had a relatively successful draft in 2014, selecting impactful players like Ryan Shazier, Martavis Bryant, and Stephon Tuitt. However, some picks, such as Dri Archer and Daniel McCullers, did not pan out as expected.

2. Did Ryan Shazier’s injury affect the Steelers’ defense?

Yes, Ryan Shazier’s injury had a significant impact on the Steelers’ defense. Shazier was a key playmaker and leader on the field, and his absence created a void that the team struggled to fill. The Steelers’ defense had to adjust their strategies and game plans without Shazier’s presence.

3. How did Martavis Bryant contribute to the Steelers’ offense?

Martavis Bryant was a dynamic receiver who provided an explosive element to the Steelers’ offense. His speed and ability to stretch the field created opportunities for other receivers and helped open up the running game. Bryant’s contributions were vital to the team’s success during his time with the Steelers.

4. What went wrong with Dri Archer’s career?

Despite his incredible speed, Dri Archer struggled to find his place in the NFL. He lacked the size and durability to handle the physicality of the league and failed to make a significant impact on the field. Archer’s career with the Steelers was short-lived, and he was eventually released.

5. How has Stephon Tuitt impacted the Steelers’ defense?

Stephon Tuitt has been a consistent force on the Steelers’ defensive line. His size, strength, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses have made him a vital asset to the team. Tuitt’s presence helps create pressure on the quarterback and stops the run effectively, making the Steelers’ defense stronger.

6. Were there any late-round surprises in the 2014 draft for the Steelers?

Yes, the Steelers found some late-round gems in the 2014 draft. Players like wide receiver Martavis Bryant and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers were selected in later rounds and had varying degrees of success during their time with the team.

7. Did the Steelers address their needs in the draft?

The Steelers addressed some of their needs during the 2014 draft, particularly on defense. Selecting Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt, and Daniel McCullers helped strengthen their defense. However, they also took chances on players like Dri Archer, who did not fulfill their expectations.

8. Who was the most impactful player from the 2014 draft class?

Ryan Shazier was the most impactful player from the 2014 draft class. His speed, athleticism, and playmaking ability made him a standout performer on the Steelers’ defense. Unfortunately, his career was tragically cut short due to a spinal injury.

9. How did the Steelers’ draft picks contribute to the team’s success?

The Steelers’ draft picks from 2014 made significant contributions to the team’s success. Players like Ryan Shazier, Martavis Bryant, and Stephon Tuitt played vital roles in their respective positions and helped the team compete at a high level.

10. Did the Steelers win any championships with their 2014 draft class?

While the Steelers did not win a championship with their 2014 draft class, the players selected during that year played important roles in the team’s success. They helped the Steelers remain competitive and contend for playoff spots throughout their tenure.

11. How did the Steelers’ 2014 draft class compare to previous years?

The Steelers’ 2014 draft class was relatively successful, with several players making significant contributions to the team. However, it may not have been as impactful as some of their previous draft classes, such as the 1974 class that included players like Lynn Swann, Jack Lambert, and John Stallworth.

12. Were there any notable undrafted free agents from the Steelers’ 2014 class?

While the focus of this article is on the Steelers’ draft picks, it’s worth mentioning that they also signed some notable undrafted free agents in 2014. Players like wide receiver James Shaw and defensive tackle Josh Mauro had short stints with the team but did not make a lasting impact.

13. Did any of the 2014 draft picks become fan favorites?

Yes, several of the 2014 draft picks became fan favorites due to their on-field performances and personalities. Ryan Shazier’s tenacity and playmaking ability endeared him to fans, while Martavis Bryant’s ability to make spectacular catches made him a fan favorite as well.

14. Did any of the 2014 draft picks make it to the Pro Bowl?

Ryan Shazier was the only player from the Steelers’ 2014 draft class to make it to the Pro Bowl. Shazier’s exceptional play during his time with the team earned him recognition as one of the top linebackers in the league.

15. How did the 2014 draft class shape the Steelers’ future?

The 2014 draft class played a significant role in shaping the Steelers’ future. While some players did not pan out as expected, others, like Ryan Shazier and Stephon Tuitt, became key contributors to the team. Their impact helped keep the Steelers competitive and set the stage for future success.

Final Thoughts:

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2014 draft class was a mixed bag of success and disappointment. While some players like Ryan Shazier, Martavis Bryant, and Stephon Tuitt made significant contributions to the team, others failed to live up to expectations. Nonetheless, the draft class played an important role in shaping the Steelers’ future and their ability to remain competitive in the years that followed. The Steelers’ knack for finding talent in the draft has been a key factor in their sustained success, and the 2014 draft class is a testament to their ability to identify players who can make a difference on the field. As the Steelers continue to build their roster through the draft, the lessons learned from the 2014 class will undoubtedly guide their decision-making process and contribute to their future achievements.



