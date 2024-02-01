Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Picks 2014



The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, have consistently made shrewd draft picks over the years. In 2014, they continued this trend by selecting a group of talented players who would go on to contribute significantly to the team’s success. In this article, we will delve into the Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks of 2014, exploring some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about these players.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2014 was linebacker Ryan Shazier, selected 15th overall. Shazier quickly made an impact on the field, displaying exceptional speed and playmaking ability. Unfortunately, injuries cut his career short, but he left a lasting impression on Steelers fans with his incredible athleticism.

2. In the second round, the Steelers chose defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Tuitt became a force on the defensive line, showcasing his strength and versatility. He played a crucial role in the team’s success, helping them reach the playoffs multiple times during his tenure.

3. Wide receiver Martavis Bryant, selected in the fourth round, was another standout pick from the 2014 draft. Bryant possessed exceptional size and speed, making him a deep threat on the field. He had several impressive seasons with the Steelers, recording numerous touchdown receptions and electrifying plays.

4. The Steelers also selected running back Dri Archer in the third round. Archer’s blazing speed made him an intriguing prospect, but unfortunately, he never quite lived up to expectations. Despite his limited impact in Pittsburgh, the team took a chance on his potential, showcasing their willingness to take risks in the draft.

5. In the sixth round, the Steelers drafted wide receiver, Justin Brown. Although Brown didn’t make a significant impact with the team, he displayed flashes of potential during his time with the Steelers. This pick exemplifies the Steelers’ commitment to developing talent, even in the later rounds of the draft.

Tricks:

1. One of the tricks the Steelers employ during the draft is their emphasis on player character. The team places a high value on players with good character and work ethic, believing that these traits contribute to success both on and off the field.

2. Another trick the Steelers utilize is their ability to identify underrated players. They have a knack for finding hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft, players who may not receive much attention but possess the potential to become impactful contributors.

3. The Steelers also prioritize selecting players who fit their system and playstyle. They look for prospects who possess the skills and attributes required to succeed in their specific schemes, ensuring a seamless transition to the team.

4. The team often looks for versatile players who can excel in multiple positions. This allows them to maximize the potential of their draft picks, utilizing them in various roles based on the team’s needs.

5. Lastly, the Steelers place great importance on conducting thorough research and interviews with prospects. They strive to gather as much information as possible to make informed decisions, minimizing the risks associated with drafting players.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. How did Ryan Shazier’s career end?

Ryan Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury during a game in 2017, which left him temporarily paralyzed. Although he has made remarkable progress in his recovery, he was unable to return to professional football.

2. What were Martavis Bryant’s struggles with the Steelers?

Bryant faced multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy during his time with the Steelers. These suspensions affected his availability and ultimately led to his departure from the team.

3. Did Stephon Tuitt continue to perform well after being drafted?

Yes, Tuitt had a successful career with the Steelers. He became a key component of their defense, consistently providing a strong presence on the defensive line.

4. What were the expectations for Dri Archer, and why did he not meet them?

Dri Archer was expected to be a dynamic playmaker due to his incredible speed. However, he struggled to find his footing in the NFL and was ultimately released by the Steelers after two seasons.

5. Did Justin Brown make a significant impact with the Steelers?

While Justin Brown didn’t become a star player, he did contribute in a limited capacity. He provided depth at the wide receiver position and occasionally made important catches during his time with the team.

6. How do the Steelers consistently find underrated players in the draft?

The Steelers have a renowned scouting department that puts in extensive research and analysis. They have a keen eye for identifying overlooked talents, often finding players who possess the skills to succeed in their system.

7. What other positions did the Steelers address in the 2014 draft?

Apart from the players mentioned earlier, the Steelers also drafted offensive tackle Wesley Johnson, tight end Rob Blanchflower, and inside linebacker Jordan Zumwalt.

8. Did any of the late-round picks from the 2014 draft make significant contributions?

Among the late-round picks, only Wesley Johnson had a notable NFL career. After leaving the Steelers, he played for multiple teams and became a reliable offensive lineman.

9. Did the Steelers have any notable undrafted free agent signings in 2014?

While the undrafted free agent signings in 2014 did not make a significant impact with the Steelers, they did add depth to the roster during training camp and the preseason.

10. How did the Steelers’ 2014 draft class contribute to the team’s success?

The 2014 draft class played a significant role in the Steelers’ success during their tenure. Players like Ryan Shazier, Stephon Tuitt, and Martavis Bryant provided valuable contributions and helped the team reach the playoffs multiple times.

11. Why do the Pittsburgh Steelers value player character so highly?

The Steelers believe that a player’s character and work ethic are essential for building a successful team. They prioritize individuals who are committed to their craft and are willing to put in the necessary effort to improve both on and off the field.

12. How do the Steelers’ draft strategies differ from other teams?

The Steelers’ draft strategies differ from other teams in their emphasis on player character, their ability to identify underrated talent, and their commitment to developing players in their system.

13. Have the Steelers continued to have success in the draft since 2014?

Yes, the Steelers have continued to have success in the draft since 2014. They have consistently found impactful players in various rounds, maintaining their status as one of the NFL’s top franchises.

14. How do the Steelers’ draft picks reflect their team philosophy?

The Steelers’ draft picks reflect their team philosophy of building through the draft, emphasizing player development, and valuing character and work ethic.

15. What can other teams learn from the Steelers’ draft approach?

Other teams can learn from the Steelers’ emphasis on character, their ability to identify underrated talent, and their commitment to player development. These aspects have contributed to the Steelers’ sustained success over the years.

Final Thoughts:

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft picks of 2014 demonstrated their ability to select talented players who would go on to contribute significantly to the team’s success. Despite unfortunate circumstances and occasional struggles, the 2014 draft class left a lasting impact on the organization. The team’s commitment to character, their ability to find underrated talent, and their focus on player development have been key factors in their consistent success. As the Steelers continue to build for the future, it will be fascinating to see how their draft strategies evolve and how they continue to find players who embody the storied tradition of the franchise.



