Pittsburgh Steelers Running Backs 2012



The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been known for their strong running game, and the 2012 season was no exception. With a talented group of running backs, the team showcased their ability to dominate on the ground. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs from the 2012 season, including some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dynamic Duo: The 2012 season saw the Steelers utilize a two-headed monster in the backfield with the combination of Rashard Mendenhall and Jonathan Dwyer. Mendenhall, a former first-round pick, brought speed and agility, while Dwyer, a sixth-round pick, showcased his power and ability to break tackles. This duo proved to be a formidable force for opposing defenses.

2. Historic Milestone: In a game against the Oakland Raiders on September 23, 2012, running back Jonathan Dwyer became the first Steelers player to rush for over 100 yards in a single game since 2010. Dwyer’s performance was crucial in securing a victory for the team.

3. Red Zone Dominance: The Steelers’ running backs were particularly effective in the red zone during the 2012 season. They combined for an impressive 14 rushing touchdowns inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. This ability to convert in crucial situations helped the team secure important victories.

4. Versatility Matters: The Steelers’ running backs in 2012 were not just limited to running the ball. They also contributed significantly in the passing game, providing an additional threat to opposing defenses. They combined for over 500 receiving yards, showcasing their versatility and ability to contribute in different aspects of the game.

5. Ball Security: The Steelers’ running backs in 2012 were known for their ability to protect the football. They fumbled the ball only five times throughout the entire season, demonstrating their discipline and attention to detail. This ball security was crucial in maintaining possession and minimizing turnovers.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Steelers in the 2012 season?

– Jonathan Dwyer led the team in rushing yards with 623 yards.

2. How many rushing touchdowns did Rashard Mendenhall score in 2012?

– Mendenhall scored four rushing touchdowns in the 2012 season.

3. Did any of the Steelers’ running backs receive Pro Bowl honors in 2012?

– No, none of the Steelers’ running backs received Pro Bowl honors in 2012.

4. How many games did the Steelers win in the 2012 season?

– The Steelers finished the 2012 season with a record of 8 wins and 8 losses.

5. Who was the primary backup running back behind Rashard Mendenhall and Jonathan Dwyer?

– Isaac Redman served as the primary backup running back in the 2012 season.

6. Did any of the Steelers’ running backs have a 100-yard rushing game in 2012?

– Yes, Jonathan Dwyer rushed for over 100 yards in a game against the Oakland Raiders.

7. How many total rushing yards did the Steelers’ running backs accumulate in 2012?

– The Steelers’ running backs combined for 1,537 rushing yards in the 2012 season.

8. Who scored the most rushing touchdowns for the Steelers in 2012?

– Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman both scored four rushing touchdowns each.

9. Did any of the Steelers’ running backs have any receiving touchdowns in 2012?

– No, none of the Steelers’ running backs scored a receiving touchdown in 2012.

10. How many fumbles did the running backs for the Steelers have in the 2012 season?

– The running backs for the Steelers fumbled the ball a total of five times in the 2012 season.

11. Who had the longest rushing play for the Steelers in 2012?

– Chris Rainey had the longest rushing play for the Steelers in 2012 with a 31-yard run.

12. How many yards did the Steelers’ running backs gain on average per game in 2012?

– The Steelers’ running backs averaged 99.3 rushing yards per game in the 2012 season.

13. Did any of the Steelers’ running backs make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– No, none of the Steelers’ running backs from the 2012 season have made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as of now.

14. How many total touchdowns did the Steelers’ running backs score in 2012?

– The Steelers’ running backs combined for 18 total touchdowns (14 rushing touchdowns and 4 receiving touchdowns) in the 2012 season.

15. Did the Steelers make it to the playoffs in the 2012 season?

– No, the Steelers did not make it to the playoffs in the 2012 season. They finished the season with an 8-8 record.

Final Thoughts:

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running backs in the 2012 season showcased their talent, versatility, and contribution to the team’s success. The dynamic duo of Rashard Mendenhall and Jonathan Dwyer provided a formidable rushing attack, while also proving to be threats in the passing game. Their ability to score touchdowns, especially in the red zone, was crucial in securing victories for the team. Additionally, their discipline in protecting the football and minimizing turnovers played a significant role in maintaining possession and controlling the game. While the season may not have resulted in a playoff appearance, the Steelers’ running backs left a lasting impact on the team’s success that year.



