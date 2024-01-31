Plants Vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Secret Areas



Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is a popular third-person shooter game that brings the iconic characters from the Plants vs. Zombies franchise into an action-packed multiplayer battle. While the game primarily focuses on intense multiplayer matches, it also offers players the opportunity to explore and uncover secret areas within its vast and colorful world. In this article, we will delve into some of the secret areas in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, along with interesting facts, tricks, and common questions players may have.

Secret Areas: Unveiling the Hidden Gems

1. Time Park:

One of the most fascinating secret areas in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is Time Park. To access this hidden gem, you need to find all five secret gnomes hidden throughout the Backyard Battleground. Once collected, a secret gnome door will open, leading you to Time Park. This area is a time-travel themed playground, allowing players to explore different eras and interact with various unique elements.

2. Chamber of Gnomes:

The Chamber of Gnomes is another intriguing secret area for players to discover. To unlock it, you need to find the key hidden within the sewers of the Backyard Battleground. Once you have the key, head to the gnome statue near the plant base and unlock the door. Inside the Chamber of Gnomes, you will find a room filled with gnome statues, interactable elements, and even a gnome puzzle.

3. Infinity Time:

Infinity Time is a challenging game mode that can be accessed through the sewers in the Backyard Battleground. This secret area pits players against waves of enemies, with the goal of collecting time shards to unlock various rewards. Infinity Time offers a unique twist to the gameplay, providing a fresh and exciting experience for those seeking a different kind of challenge.

4. Zomboss Trials:

Zomboss Trials is a secret area where players can take on a series of challenging mini-games designed by Dr. Zomboss himself. Unlocking this area requires collecting 10 golden gnomes scattered throughout the Backyard Battleground. Once unlocked, players can put their skills to the test and earn rewards for completing each trial.

5. Secret Fish Fountain:

In the Backyard Battleground, there is a hidden fish fountain that can be activated by finding three secret fish within the game world. Once activated, the fountain will spew out coins, providing a quick and easy way to earn some extra in-game currency.

Tricks and Tips: Mastering the Secrets

1. Use the map to your advantage:

The Backyard Battleground serves as the central hub in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2. To uncover secret areas, make sure to explore every nook and cranny of the map. Look for hidden doors, interactable objects, or even environmental clues that may lead to secret areas.

2. Keep an eye out for collectibles:

Many secret areas require players to find collectibles, such as golden gnomes or hidden fish. Make it a habit to explore thoroughly and search for these collectibles, as they often serve as keys to unlocking secret areas.

3. Interact with objects:

In Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, interacting with various objects can lead to surprising discoveries. Try shooting or interacting with suspicious-looking objects, such as statues, doors, or switches, to uncover hidden areas or trigger secret events.

4. Experiment with character abilities:

Each character in the game has unique abilities that can be utilized to uncover secret areas. Try using different characters’ abilities on various objects or locations to see if they trigger any hidden paths or events.

5. Play with friends:

Exploring secret areas is more fun when done with friends. Coordinate your efforts and share any discoveries, as some secret areas may require teamwork or multiple players to unlock.

Common Questions and Answers: Shedding Light on Player’s Queries

1. How do I access the Backyard Battleground?

The Backyard Battleground can be accessed from the main menu. It serves as the central hub where players can access various game modes, interact with NPCs, and uncover secret areas.

2. Are secret areas only accessible in multiplayer?

No, secret areas can be accessed in both multiplayer and single-player modes. However, some secret areas may require specific objectives or events to be completed in multiplayer matches.

3. Can I access secret areas in split-screen mode?

Yes, split-screen mode allows players to explore secret areas together. Both players can work together to uncover hidden gems and enjoy the game’s secrets.

4. What rewards can I expect from secret areas?

Secret areas often contain valuable rewards, such as unique cosmetics, character upgrades, or in-game currency. Some secret areas may also offer exclusive challenges or mini-games.

5. Can I access secret areas after completing the main story?

Yes, secret areas remain accessible even after completing the main story. You can continue to explore and uncover hidden secrets at your leisure.

6. Are there any secret areas exclusive to specific factions?

No, secret areas can be accessed by both plant and zombie factions. The game encourages players from both sides to explore and uncover the secrets together.

7. Can secret areas be accessed in offline mode?

Yes, secret areas are accessible in offline mode. However, certain secret areas may require an internet connection or specific events to be completed in online multiplayer matches.

8. How many secret areas are there in total?

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 features several secret areas, including Time Park, Chamber of Gnomes, Infinity Time, Zomboss Trials, and the Secret Fish Fountain. In addition to these, there may be smaller hidden areas or easter eggs waiting to be discovered.

9. Are secret areas necessary for progressing in the game?

No, secret areas are not necessary for the main progression of the game. However, they provide additional content, rewards, and a sense of exploration for players who enjoy uncovering hidden secrets.

10. Can I access secret areas on all platforms?

Yes, secret areas are accessible on all platforms where Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is available, including PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

11. Are there any achievements or trophies related to secret areas?

Yes, discovering and completing secret areas may unlock achievements or trophies, adding to the overall completion of the game.

12. Can I replay secret areas once completed?

Yes, completed secret areas can be replayed at any time. This allows players to revisit their favorite areas, earn additional rewards, or challenge themselves further.

13. Are secret areas randomized?

No, secret areas are not randomized. Once discovered, they remain in the same location and can be revisited as many times as desired.

14. Can I access secret areas in multiplayer matches?

No, secret areas are exclusive to the Backyard Battleground and cannot be accessed during multiplayer matches. They serve as hidden content for players to explore outside the intense battles.

15. Are there any secret areas in the DLC expansions?

Yes, DLC expansions for Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 introduce new secret areas, adding to the overall content and giving players fresh locations to discover.

Final Thoughts: The Joy of Uncovering Secrets

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 offers players not only thrilling multiplayer battles but also the joy of uncovering secret areas hidden within its vibrant world. Exploring Time Park, solving puzzles in the Chamber of Gnomes, or challenging Zomboss Trials adds a layer of excitement and discovery to the game. By following the tips and tricks provided, players can fully immerse themselves in the game’s hidden secrets, enhancing their overall experience. So, grab your favorite plant or zombie character, rally your friends, and embark on an adventure to uncover the many secrets that Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 has to offer.



