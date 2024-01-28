

Players to Avoid in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a phenomenon in recent years, with millions of fans around the world participating in leagues and drafting their dream teams. While it’s exciting to pick star players who can lead your team to victory, it’s equally important to identify players who may not live up to expectations. In this article, we will discuss six players to avoid in fantasy football, provide interesting facts about them, answer common questions, and offer some final thoughts on drafting a winning team.

1. Cam Newton (Quarterback, New England Patriots):

Cam Newton has had a rollercoaster career in the NFL, but his recent struggles and injury concerns make him a player to avoid in fantasy football this season. Interesting fact: Newton’s passing touchdown numbers have declined steadily over the past few years, from 35 in 2015 to just 8 in 2019.

2. Todd Gurley (Running Back, Atlanta Falcons):

Once considered one of the premier running backs in the league, Gurley’s production has significantly declined due to knee issues. Interesting fact: Gurley’s yards per carry average dropped from 4.9 in 2018 to a mere 3.8 in 2019.

3. Odell Beckham Jr. (Wide Receiver, Cleveland Browns):

Beckham Jr. is undeniably talented, but inconsistency and an underperforming offense make him a risky pick. Interesting fact: Beckham Jr. has seen a decline in both receiving yards and touchdowns since joining the Browns in 2019.

4. Zach Ertz (Tight End, Philadelphia Eagles):

Ertz has been a reliable fantasy option for several years, but the emergence of Dallas Goedert and a questionable Eagles’ offense lower his value. Interesting fact: In 2019, Ertz saw a significant drop in targets, receptions, and receiving yards compared to previous seasons.

5. Kerryon Johnson (Running Back, Detroit Lions):

Johnson has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, making him an unreliable option in fantasy football. Interesting fact: Johnson has missed a total of 14 games in the past two seasons due to various injuries.

6. A.J. Green (Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals):

Green was once considered one of the league’s elite wide receivers, but injuries have derailed his career in recent years. Interesting fact: Green hasn’t played a full season since 2017, missing a total of 23 games over the past three seasons.

Now let’s answer some common questions that fantasy football players often have:

1. Should I avoid players coming off a serious injury?

While it depends on the player, drafting players coming off significant injuries can be risky. It’s crucial to consider their recovery timeline, potential setbacks, and any lingering effects the injury may have on their performance.

2. What should I consider when evaluating a player’s performance decline?

Factors such as age, injuries, changes in team dynamics, and coaching staff can contribute to a player’s decline. Analyzing these aspects can help determine if a player’s drop in performance is temporary or a concerning trend.

3. How important is a player’s consistency in fantasy football?

Consistency is highly valuable in fantasy football. Players who consistently perform at a high level are more reliable and contribute to consistent point production, ultimately leading to a better chance of success.

4. Should I prioritize rookies in my draft?

While rookies can provide fresh talent and potential breakout performances, they also come with uncertainty. It’s essential to research their college performance, team situation, and projected role before considering them in your draft strategy.

5. Are there any players who are consistently overrated in fantasy football?

Yes, some players consistently receive more hype and attention than their actual production warrants. It’s important to differentiate between real performance and perception when evaluating players to avoid overrating them.

6. How significant are bye weeks when drafting players?

Bye weeks are crucial to consider when drafting players, as having multiple key players on a bye week can severely impact your team’s performance. Balancing bye weeks and ensuring depth in your roster can help mitigate this issue.

7. Can a player’s off-field behavior affect their fantasy value?

Yes, off-field behavior can impact a player’s fantasy value. Suspensions, legal issues, or distractions can lead to missed games or decreased performance, making it crucial to consider a player’s character and behavior when drafting.

8. Should I focus on drafting players from successful teams?

While players from successful teams often have better opportunities to score points, it’s not a guarantee of individual success. Analyzing a player’s role, talent, and team dynamics is more important than solely relying on their team’s performance.

9. How do I assess a player’s potential breakout season?

Evaluating a player’s past performance, opportunity for increased playing time, changes in coaching staff or offensive schemes, and improvements in their skills can help identify potential breakout candidates.

10. Should I prioritize drafting players based on positional scarcity?

Positional scarcity can be a factor to consider, especially in later rounds of the draft. However, it’s essential not to reach for a player solely because of their position if there are better overall options available.

11. Can preseason performances impact a player’s fantasy value?

Preseason performances can provide insights into a player’s form, fitness, and role within their team. However, it’s crucial not to overreact to preseason performances as they are often against weaker opponents and may not reflect regular-season performance accurately.

12. How important is strength of schedule when evaluating players?

Strength of schedule can be a useful tool for evaluating players, especially in determining favorable matchups. However, it should not be the sole factor in decision-making, as player talent and team dynamics also play a significant role.

13. Can a player’s contract situation affect their fantasy value?

Yes, a player’s contract situation can impact their fantasy value. Players in contract years often have added motivation to perform well, while players who have recently signed lucrative contracts may not demonstrate the same level of effort or production.

In conclusion, avoiding players who are prone to injury, inconsistency, or declining performance is crucial in fantasy football. Conducting thorough research, analyzing trends, and considering various factors can significantly improve your chances of building a winning team. Remember, it’s not just about picking star players but also avoiding potential pitfalls that can hinder your team’s success. Good luck with your fantasy football drafts!



