

Title: Players to Draft in Fantasy Football 2024: Unveiling the Future Stars

Introduction:

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next breakout stars who will dominate the league. As we approach the year 2024, it’s time to identify some players who have the potential to become fantasy football gems. In this article, we will explore six players to consider when drafting for the 2024 season. Additionally, we will answer thirteen common questions related to fantasy football and conclude with some final thoughts on this exciting subject.

Players to Draft in Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Trevor Lawrence (Quarterback):

As the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence is expected to make a significant impact on the league. Known for his exceptional arm talent and poise in the pocket, Lawrence is poised to become a reliable fantasy quarterback for years to come.

2. Najee Harris (Running Back):

With his powerful running style and versatility in the passing game, Najee Harris has the potential to be a fantasy football superstar. As the focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, Harris is set to accumulate significant rushing yards and touchdowns.

3. Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver):

Ja’Marr Chase, reunited with his college quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, is poised to be a premier wide receiver in the NFL. His exceptional route-running skills and explosive athleticism make him a valuable asset in fantasy football.

4. Kyle Pitts (Tight End):

Possessing a rare combination of size and athleticism, Kyle Pitts is a game-changer at the tight end position. Pitts’ ability to create mismatches against linebackers and safeties will make him a go-to target for his team, making him a valuable asset in fantasy football.

5. Travis Etienne (Running Back):

Travis Etienne, a dynamic running back with excellent speed and elusiveness, is an intriguing fantasy option. With his potential involvement in both the running and passing game, Etienne has the potential to accumulate significant fantasy points.

6. Justin Fields (Quarterback):

Despite some initial doubts, Justin Fields has the skills to thrive in the NFL. With his strong arm, mobility, and ability to make plays, Fields can be a valuable fantasy quarterback, especially if he secures a starting role.

Interesting Facts:

1. Trevor Lawrence holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a college football season by a freshman with 30 in 2018.

2. Najee Harris broke the University of Alabama’s career rushing touchdown record with 46 touchdowns.

3. Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Award in 2019, given to the nation’s best college football receiver.

4. Kyle Pitts became the first tight end in SEC history to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

5. Travis Etienne holds the NCAA record for most career games with a touchdown (46) and most career games with a rushing touchdown (43).

6. Justin Fields was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020.

13 Common Questions and Answers:

1. How important is it to have a top-tier quarterback in fantasy football?

Answer: While having a top-tier quarterback can be beneficial, it is not crucial. Quarterbacks from mid-to-late rounds can still provide excellent value.

2. What is the significance of a player’s strength of schedule in fantasy football?

Answer: Strength of schedule can impact a player’s fantasy production, particularly for quarterbacks and defenses. However, it should not be the sole determining factor when drafting.

3. Is it better to draft running backs or wide receivers first?

Answer: It depends on your league’s scoring system and your personal strategy. In general, running backs tend to have higher fantasy point potential, making them valuable early picks.

4. How important is it to monitor injuries when drafting in fantasy football?

Answer: Monitoring injuries is crucial as it can significantly impact a player’s performance and availability. Stay updated and adjust your draft strategy accordingly.

5. Are rookie players worth drafting in fantasy football?

Answer: Yes, rookie players can provide great value, especially those with high potential and opportunity to contribute immediately.

6. How important is it to pay attention to bye weeks when drafting?

Answer: While it’s essential to be aware of bye weeks, it shouldn’t be the sole factor in your decision-making process. Don’t sacrifice overall talent for a specific bye week.

7. Is it wise to draft players from the same NFL team for fantasy football?

Answer: It can be advantageous to have players from the same team, especially if they have a strong connection and consistent offensive production. However, it also exposes you to the risk of a team struggling collectively.

8. How do waiver wire pickups work in fantasy football?

Answer: Waiver wire pickups allow fantasy managers to claim players who are not on any team’s roster. Priority is generally determined by reverse order of the draft or by a rolling list.

9. Should I prioritize kickers and defenses early in the draft?

Answer: Kickers and defenses should be drafted in the later rounds, as their performance can vary week to week. Focus on securing reliable starters for the majority of your draft.

10. How important is it to follow expert rankings when drafting in fantasy football?

Answer: Expert rankings can provide valuable insights, but it’s essential to adapt them to your league’s scoring system and personal preferences.

11. What role does a player’s age play in fantasy football drafting?

Answer: A player’s age can be a factor, especially for running backs and wide receivers. Younger players generally have more potential for growth and longevity in the league.

12. Are there any sleepers or undervalued players to target in fantasy football?

Answer: Sleepers and undervalued players can vary each season, but it’s crucial to research and identify players with potential breakout performances due to increased opportunity or talent.

13. How can I improve my chances of winning in fantasy football?

Answer: Stay active throughout the season by monitoring the waiver wire, making smart trades, and staying informed about players’ performances and injuries.

Final Thoughts:

Fantasy football drafting is an exciting and complex process that requires careful analysis and consideration. As we look towards the 2024 season, these highlighted players have the potential to be game-changers in fantasy football. Remember to stay flexible, adapt your strategies, and always have fun while competing in this dynamic and engaging fantasy sport.





