Players To Stash Fantasy Football



Players to Stash in Fantasy Football: Unlocking Hidden Gems

Fantasy football is a game of strategy, anticipation, and careful planning. As the season progresses, it becomes increasingly important to identify players who may not be immediate starters but have the potential to become valuable assets in the future. These players, often referred to as “stashes,” can provide a significant advantage when injuries strike or unexpected breakout performances occur. In this article, we will explore some intriguing players to stash in fantasy football, backed by facts and analysis.

Interesting Fact #1: Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison has been a reliable backup for the Vikings, but he possesses the talent to excel as a starting running back. With Dalvin Cook’s injury history, stashing Mattison on your roster is a wise move. In his limited opportunities, he has showcased his ability to produce, making him a valuable asset.

Interesting Fact #2: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie season and has the potential to become a standout wide receiver in the league. Despite his injury-plagued 2020 campaign, Samuel’s skill set and involvement in the 49ers’ offense make him an enticing stash option.

Interesting Fact #3: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard has played second fiddle to Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas, but his explosiveness and versatility cannot be ignored. If Zeke were to go down with an injury, Pollard would step into a starting role, making him an excellent stash candidate.

Interesting Fact #4: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. had a solid rookie season, showing glimpses of his potential as a reliable target for quarterback Carson Wentz. With Wentz’s arrival in Indianapolis, Pittman’s stock should rise, making him an intriguing stash for those in need of wide receiver depth.

Interesting Fact #5: Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Rashaad Penny has struggled with injuries throughout his NFL career, but when healthy, he has displayed explosive playmaking abilities. With Chris Carson’s injury history and Penny’s potential to take over the lead back role, he could be a valuable stash option for the latter part of the season.

Interesting Fact #6: Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Evan Engram has been inconsistent throughout his career, but his talent and potential for explosive performances cannot be overlooked. With a healthy Saquon Barkley and the addition of Kenny Golladay, Engram could become a significant red-zone threat, making him a stash-worthy tight end.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What does it mean to “stash” a player in fantasy football?

Stashing a player refers to adding them to your roster, even if they may not be an immediate starter, with the hope that they will provide value later in the season.

2. Why should I stash players instead of focusing on immediate starters?

Stashing players allows you to be proactive and prepared for potential injuries, breakout performances, or changes in depth charts. This strategy can give you a competitive edge when unexpected situations arise.

3. How do I determine which players are worth stashing?

Look for players with high potential, whether due to injuries to starters, their talent level, or an upcoming favorable schedule. Analyze their performance in previous seasons and their involvement in their respective offenses.

4. Should I stash players from my favorite team?

While it is tempting to stash players from your favorite team, it is essential to prioritize talent and opportunity over personal bias. Make decisions based on their potential to contribute to your fantasy team’s success.

5. How long should I stash a player before deciding to drop them?

The length of time to stash a player depends on various factors, such as their performance, injuries, and changes in depth charts. It is recommended to give them a few weeks to showcase their potential before making a decision.

6. Can stashed players be traded?

Yes, stashed players can be traded. If you no longer need a stashed player, you can explore trade opportunities to improve other positions on your roster or acquire players who could have an immediate impact.

7. Is it worth stashing a player on a bye week?

Stashing a player on a bye week can be beneficial, as it allows you to secure them before other managers have the chance to pick them up. However, consider your roster’s overall strength and depth before making this decision.

8. Should I stash players with the same bye week as my starters?

Stashing players with the same bye week as your starters is not ideal, as it leaves you vulnerable during that particular week. However, if the stashed player has high potential and can provide long-term value, it might be worth considering.

9. Can stashed players make a significant impact in fantasy playoffs?

Absolutely! Stashed players often emerge as valuable assets during fantasy playoffs due to injuries, changes in depth charts, or favorable matchups. Their impact can be game-changing when it matters most.

10. Are rookie players good stash options?

Rookie players can be excellent stash options, especially if they possess high potential and are in situations where they could earn significant playing time as the season progresses.

11. How many stashed players should I have on my roster?

The number of stashed players on your roster depends on your league settings, the depth of your bench, and the overall strength of your starting lineup. It is typically recommended to have at least one or two stashed players.

12. Should I prioritize stashing players over filling positions where I have immediate needs?

It is essential to strike a balance between immediate needs and long-term potential. If you have critical positions that need immediate attention, prioritize filling those spots first. However, don’t overlook the value of stashing players.

13. Can stashed players be dropped if they don’t perform?

If a stashed player fails to perform or showcase their potential after a few weeks, it might be time to consider dropping them. Monitor their performances closely and make decisions based on their contributions to your fantasy team.

In conclusion, stashing players in fantasy football is a strategic move that can yield significant rewards. By identifying undervalued players with high potential, you can gain an edge over your opponents when injuries strike or breakout performances occur. Remember to analyze each player’s situation carefully, monitor their performances, and make informed decisions. So, go ahead, unlock those hidden gems, and watch your fantasy team flourish in the long run.





