

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – Uncharted 4 Limited Edition: The Perfect Gaming Companion

If you are a gaming enthusiast, you know the importance of having high-quality audio to fully immerse yourself in the virtual world. The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – Uncharted 4 Limited Edition is a gaming accessory that not only delivers exceptional audio but also adds a touch of style to your gaming setup. In this article, we will explore the features of this headset and discuss six interesting facts about it. Additionally, we will answer some commonly asked questions about this gaming headset.

The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – Uncharted 4 Limited Edition is specifically designed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, offering a seamless gaming experience. The headset features 7.1 virtual surround sound, allowing you to hear every detail and immerse yourself in the game’s audio landscape. With its noise-canceling microphone, you can communicate with your friends and teammates clearly and effectively during multiplayer sessions.

Now, let’s dive into six interesting facts about this gaming headset:

1. Limited Edition Design: The Uncharted 4 Limited Edition of the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset features artwork inspired by the popular game series. The headset is adorned with the iconic Uncharted logo and intricate details that capture the adventurous spirit of the game.

2. Customizable Audio Profiles: The headset comes with a companion app that allows you to download custom audio profiles for various games. These profiles are created by game developers to optimize the audio experience, ensuring you hear every sound effect, dialogue, and musical cue as intended.

3. Comfortable Design: The PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is designed with comfort in mind. The over-ear cushions are soft and plush, providing long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions. The adjustable headband ensures a secure fit for different head sizes.

4. Wireless Connectivity: With a wireless range of up to 30 feet, you can enjoy the freedom of movement without being tethered to your console. The headset connects effortlessly to your PlayStation console via a USB dongle, eliminating the need for messy cables.

5. Enhanced Chat Functionality: The built-in microphone of the headset is perfect for chatting with friends or coordinating strategies during online gaming sessions. The headset also features chat volume controls, allowing you to adjust the balance between game audio and chat audio on the fly.

6. Multiplatform Compatibility: While designed specifically for PlayStation consoles, the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset can also be used with other devices, such as PCs and mobile phones. Simply connect the headset using the included 3.5mm audio cable and enjoy high-quality audio on various platforms.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – Uncharted 4 Limited Edition:

1. Can I use this headset with my PlayStation 5 console?

Yes, this headset is compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

2. Does it support virtual surround sound?

Yes, the headset offers 7.1 virtual surround sound, enhancing your gaming experience.

3. How do I charge the headset?

The headset comes with a micro USB cable that can be connected to your console or a USB power source for charging.

4. Can I use the headset while it’s charging?

Yes, you can use the headset while it’s charging.

5. Is the microphone detachable?

No, the microphone is built-in and cannot be detached.

6. Can I use the headset with my PC or mobile phone?

Yes, you can connect the headset to other devices using the included 3.5mm audio cable.

7. Is the headset compatible with other gaming consoles?

The headset is primarily designed for PlayStation consoles, but it may work with other consoles that support USB or 3.5mm audio connectivity.

8. Are there any additional audio customization options?

Yes, the companion app allows you to download custom audio profiles for specific games.

9. Can I use the headset without the companion app?

Yes, the headset works perfectly fine without the companion app. However, the app enhances the audio experience by providing access to custom profiles.

10. Is the headset foldable for easy storage?

Yes, the headset features a foldable design, making it convenient to store and carry.

11. Can I use the headset wirelessly with my PC?

The wireless functionality of the headset is primarily optimized for PlayStation consoles. However, you can use it with a PC using a USB adapter or Bluetooth dongle, depending on your computer’s compatibility.

12. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

The battery life of the headset can vary depending on usage. On average, it can last for approximately 8-10 hours.

13. Can I use the headset with third-party chat applications like Discord?

Yes, you can use the headset with third-party chat applications on compatible devices.

14. Does the headset have an audio equalizer?

The headset does not have a built-in equalizer, but the audio profiles available through the companion app can enhance the audio output for specific games.

15. Does the headset support Bluetooth connectivity?

No, the headset does not support Bluetooth connectivity, but you can connect it to devices using the included USB dongle or 3.5mm audio cable.

In conclusion, the PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – Uncharted 4 Limited Edition is a must-have accessory for any PlayStation gamer. Its stunning design, exceptional audio quality, and comfortable fit make it the perfect companion for long gaming sessions. Whether you’re exploring ancient ruins in Uncharted or battling opponents in multiplayer games, this headset will enhance your gaming experience and immerse you in a world of sound.





