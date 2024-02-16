Pokemon Infinite Fusion Rare Candy Locations

Pokemon Infinite Fusion is a fan-made game that allows players to fuse different Pokemon together to create new and unique creatures. As with any Pokemon game, rare candies play a crucial role in leveling up your Pokemon and making them stronger. In this article, we will explore the various locations where you can find rare candies in Pokemon Infinite Fusion, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Rare Candy Locations in Pokemon Infinite Fusion:

1. Route 21: Head to the south-eastern part of Route 21, near the water. You will find a hidden rare candy on the ground.

2. Victory Road: As you progress through Victory Road, make sure to explore all the nooks and crannies. You will come across several rare candies scattered throughout the area.

3. Celadon City Department Store: Visit the Celadon City Department Store and head to the fifth floor. Talk to the girl near the counter, and she will give you a rare candy as a gift.

4. Safari Zone: Inside the Safari Zone, there is a secret house located in the northwest corner. Enter the house and talk to the scientist to receive a rare candy.

5. Seafoam Islands: Dive into the water near the entrance of the Seafoam Islands. Swim to the bottom-left corner, and you will find a rare candy hidden near the rocks.

6. Mt. Moon: As you explore Mt. Moon, keep an eye out for rocks that can be smashed by using the move Rock Smash. One of these rocks contains a rare candy.

7. Silph Co.: In Silph Co., head to the first floor and search for a scientist standing near a bookshelf. Talk to him, and he will reward you with a rare candy.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Infinite Fusion allows you to combine any two Pokemon, resulting in over 400 fusion possibilities. This opens up a world of creativity and experimentation for players.

2. The level of the fused Pokemon depends on the average level of the original two Pokemon. Using rare candies effectively can help you level up your fusion Pokemon quickly.

3. Rare candies can also be used to evolve certain Pokemon that require leveling up. Instead of grinding for experience points, you can simply use a rare candy to trigger the evolution.

4. In addition to finding rare candies, you can also obtain them by winning battles against certain trainers or as rewards for completing quests.

5. It’s important to use rare candies strategically and not waste them on low-level Pokemon. Save them for when your Pokemon are close to evolving or need a quick boost in strength.

6. Rare candies can be used on any Pokemon, whether it’s a fusion or a regular Pokemon. This makes them a valuable resource for trainers looking to level up their team.

7. If you are struggling to find rare candies, consider using the move Thief on wild Pokemon. Sometimes, they may be holding a rare candy that can be stolen.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can rare candies be used on legendary Pokemon fusions?

Yes, rare candies can be used on any Pokemon fusion, including legendary fusions.

2. Are there any limitations to using rare candies?

There are no limitations to using rare candies, but it’s recommended to use them strategically rather than on low-level Pokemon.

3. Can rare candies be sold for money?

No, rare candies cannot be sold for money in Pokemon Infinite Fusion.

4. Are there any cheats or hacks available to get unlimited rare candies?

Cheating or using hacks to get unlimited rare candies is not recommended, as it takes away from the gameplay experience.

5. Can you find rare candies by fishing?

No, rare candies cannot be found by fishing in Pokemon Infinite Fusion.

6. Can you buy rare candies from any in-game shops?

No, rare candies cannot be purchased from any in-game shops. They can only be found or obtained as rewards.

7. Can rare candies be used to increase a Pokemon’s stats permanently?

Rare candies only increase a Pokemon’s level and not its stats permanently.

8. Can rare candies be used during battles?

No, rare candies cannot be used during battles. They can only be used outside of battles to level up Pokemon.

9. How many rare candies are available in the game?

The exact number of rare candies available in the game varies, but there are multiple locations where you can find them.

10. Are there any other methods to level up Pokemon quickly besides using rare candies?

Yes, in addition to rare candies, battling trainers, participating in Gym battles, and defeating wild Pokemon can also help level up your Pokemon quickly.

11. Can rare candies be used on Pokemon that are traded from other players?

Yes, rare candies can be used on traded Pokemon just like any other Pokemon.

12. Can rare candies be used on eggs to level them up?

No, rare candies cannot be used on eggs. You need to hatch the egg and then level up the Pokemon using rare candies if desired.

13. Can rare candies be used to level up Pokemon beyond their evolution level?

Yes, rare candies can be used to level up a Pokemon beyond its evolution level, allowing you to evolve it immediately.

14. Are there any special events or trainers that reward rare candies?

Yes, some special events or trainers in the game may reward you with rare candies upon completion.

15. Can you trade rare candies with other players?

No, rare candies cannot be traded with other players in Pokemon Infinite Fusion.

16. Can rare candies be used on Pokemon that are already at a high level?

Yes, rare candies can be used on any Pokemon regardless of their current level.

Final Thoughts:

Rare candies are a valuable resource in Pokemon Infinite Fusion, allowing trainers to level up their Pokemon quickly and efficiently. By strategically using rare candies, trainers can strengthen their fusion Pokemon, trigger evolutions, and build a formidable team. Remember to explore various locations, battle trainers, and complete quests to find rare candies. Use them wisely, and enjoy the exciting fusion experience that Pokemon Infinite Fusion offers.