Pokemon Shield How To Start New Game

Pokemon Shield: How to Start a New Game

Pokemon Shield is a popular role-playing video game developed by Game Freak and published by The Pokemon Company. It is one of the mainline games in the Pokemon series and offers a thrilling adventure in the Galar region. Whether you’re a seasoned Pokemon Trainer or a newcomer to the franchise, starting a new game in Pokemon Shield can be an exciting journey. In this article, we will guide you through the process of starting a new game, share some interesting facts and tricks, and answer common questions to help you make the most out of your Pokemon Shield experience.

How to Start a New Game:

1. Launch the Game: Start by launching Pokemon Shield on your Nintendo Switch console.

2. Title Screen: After the game loads, you will be greeted with the title screen. Press any button to continue.

3. Main Menu: Once you’re in the main menu, select the “New Game” option.

4. Choose Your Language: Pokemon Shield offers various language options. Choose your preferred language and confirm your selection.

5. Choose Your Character: Next, you’ll be prompted to choose your character’s gender and appearance. Customize your character to your liking.

6. Name Your Character: After customizing your character, you’ll need to enter a name. Choose a name that represents your Trainer persona.

7. Begin Your Adventure: Once you’ve named your character, you’ll be ready to embark on your Pokemon Shield adventure. Enjoy the journey!

Now that you know how to start a new game, let’s delve into some interesting facts and tricks about Pokemon Shield:

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Galar Region: Pokemon Shield takes place in the Galar region, inspired by the United Kingdom. The various locations in the game, from idyllic countryside to bustling cities, showcase the diversity of this region.

2. New Pokemon: Pokemon Shield introduces a whole new generation of Pokemon, including the three starter Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Explore the Galar region to discover and catch over 400 unique Pokemon species.

3. Gigantamax Pokemon: In Pokemon Shield, certain Pokemon have the ability to Gigantamax, which enhances their size and grants them powerful G-Max moves. These unique forms add an exciting dynamic to battles.

4. Max Raid Battles: Engage in Max Raid Battles with other players or NPCs to take on powerful Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon. Team up to defeat these colossal creatures and have a chance to catch them.

5. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast open-world section of the Galar region where you can freely explore and encounter a wide variety of Pokemon. Different weather conditions and Pokemon appear depending on the time of day.

6. Dynamax and Max Moves: Dynamaxing allows your Pokemon to grow in size and power for a limited time during battles. Max Moves are powerful moves that can be used while Dynamaxed, adding strategic depth to battles.

7. Online Features: Pokemon Shield offers various online features, including trading Pokemon with other players, participating in battles, and engaging in Max Raid Battles. Connect with friends or join random players for a truly immersive experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions that players often have about starting a new game in Pokemon Shield:

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Shield?

Unfortunately, Pokemon Shield only allows for a single save file. If you want to start a new game, your previous progress will be overwritten.

2. Can I transfer Pokemon from other games into Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from various previous Pokemon games using the Pokemon Home app. However, not all Pokemon are available in Pokemon Shield, so some transfers may not be possible.

3. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting a new game?

No, once you’ve chosen your character’s appearance, you cannot change it. However, you can change your hairstyle and clothing throughout the game.

4. Can I change my character’s name after starting a new game?

Unfortunately, you cannot change your character’s name once you’ve entered it at the beginning of the game. Choose your name carefully.

5. Can I restart my Pokemon Shield game without losing my Pokemon?

If you want to restart your game but keep your Pokemon, you can use the Pokemon Home app to transfer them to another game or storage box before starting a new game.

6. Can I skip the tutorial in Pokemon Shield?

While you cannot entirely skip the tutorial, you can fast-forward through most of it by pressing the B button on your Nintendo Switch console.

7. Can I change the game difficulty in Pokemon Shield?

Pokemon Shield does not offer different difficulty levels. However, you can challenge yourself by using specific rules or restrictions during battles, such as using only a limited number of Pokemon or avoiding healing items.

8. How long does it take to complete Pokemon Shield?

The time it takes to complete Pokemon Shield varies depending on your playstyle and how much of the game’s content you want to explore. On average, it can take anywhere from 25 to 40 hours to complete the main storyline.

9. Can I catch all Pokemon in Pokemon Shield alone, or do I need to trade with others?

While you can catch a considerable number of Pokemon in Pokemon Shield, some Pokemon are exclusive to the opposite version (Pokemon Sword). To complete your Pokedex, you may need to trade with other players or use the Pokemon Home app.

10. Can I change my Pokemon’s nature or IVs in Pokemon Shield?

Changing a Pokemon’s nature or Individual Values (IVs) is not possible in the base game. However, you can use Hyper Training, available later in the game, to maximize a Pokemon’s IVs.

11. How do I evolve my Pokemon in Pokemon Shield?

Pokemon evolve through various methods, such as leveling up, using specific items, or trading. Check each Pokemon’s individual evolution requirements to ensure you’re meeting the necessary conditions.

12. Can I rematch Gym Leaders in Pokemon Shield?

After defeating a Gym Leader, you can rematch them in the Battle Tower, which becomes available after completing the main storyline.

13. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, Pokemon Shield offers several post-game activities, including the Battle Tower, completing the Pokedex, participating in Max Raid Battles, and challenging the Champion Cup.

14. Can I change my Pokemon’s moveset in Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can change your Pokemon’s moveset by visiting a Move Tutor or using TMs (Technical Machines). Additionally, some Pokemon can learn new moves by leveling up or evolving.

15. Can I play Pokemon Shield with friends online?

Yes, you can connect with friends online to trade Pokemon, battle, or participate in Max Raid Battles. The game also offers various online features to enhance your gaming experience.

16. Can I transfer my Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Shield?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Shield using the Pokemon Home app. This feature allows you to bring some of your favorite Pokemon from the mobile game to the mainline series.

Final Thoughts:

Starting a new game in Pokemon Shield opens up a world of adventure and countless possibilities. From exploring the beautiful Galar region to catching and battling new Pokemon, there’s always something exciting to discover. Remember to make strategic use of Dynamaxing and Max Moves, explore the Wild Area, and connect with other players for an enhanced experience. With the knowledge gained from this article, you’re now ready to embark on your Pokemon Shield journey. Good luck, Trainer!