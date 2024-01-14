

Pokemon Sun and Moon: Best Way to Level Up and 6 Interesting Facts

Pokemon Sun and Moon, the seventh generation of the beloved Pokemon franchise, introduced players to the vibrant Alola region, filled with new Pokemon, exciting challenges, and a captivating storyline. As trainers embark on their journey, leveling up their Pokemon becomes crucial to overcome tough battles and reach new heights. In this article, we will explore the best ways to level up your Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon, along with six interesting facts about the game.

Best Way to Level Up in Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Exp. Share: Utilize the Exp. Share item, which is given to you early in the game. This item allows all Pokemon in your party to gain experience points, even if they didn’t participate in the battle. It’s an excellent tool to level up your team evenly.

2. Battle Restaurants: Visit the various Battle Restaurants scattered throughout Alola. These restaurants allow you to engage in battles that yield massive amounts of experience points. Be prepared for challenging fights but enjoy the significant experience boost for your Pokemon.

3. SOS Battles: Engaging in SOS Battles is an effective way to level up your Pokemon quickly. When a wild Pokemon calls for help, defeating the reinforcements grants extra experience points. Use this feature strategically to maximize your Pokemon’s experience gains.

4. Elite Four Rematches: After becoming the Alola region’s champion, you can rematch the Elite Four and the champion with significantly higher-leveled Pokemon. Defeating them again grants substantial experience points, making it an excellent way to level up your team.

5. Festival Plaza: Participate in attractions and missions at the Festival Plaza. Completing these activities rewards you with Festival Coins, which can be exchanged for rare items, including rare candies that instantly level up your Pokemon.

6. Battle Tree: Once you have completed the main storyline, you can challenge the Battle Tree. This facility houses powerful trainers, including famous characters from previous Pokemon games. Defeating them grants significant experience points along with valuable Battle Points (BP).

Now, let’s delve into six interesting facts about Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Regional Variants: Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced the concept of regional variants, where familiar Pokemon have different forms and types based on the Alola region’s environment. For example, Alolan Vulpix evolves into the Ice/Fairy-type Pokemon, Ninetales.

2. Alola Forms: Along with regional variants, Alola introduced Alola Forms, which are unique forms of select Pokemon found only in the Alola region. These Alola Forms have different appearances, types, and movesets compared to their counterparts from other regions.

3. Z-Moves: Z-Moves are powerful attacks that can be used once per battle. By obtaining Z-Crystals corresponding to specific types, trainers can unleash devastating moves such as “Inferno Overdrive” or “Hydro Vortex.” Z-Moves add an extra layer of strategy to battles.

4. Ultra Beasts: Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced a mysterious group of ultra-dimensional beings known as Ultra Beasts. These Pokemon-like creatures have strange appearances and possess incredible power. Capturing them requires careful planning and battle prowess.

5. Island Challenges: Instead of traditional gym battles, Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced Island Challenges. These challenges involve completing various tasks, including battling Totem Pokemon, solving puzzles, and passing trials. It offers a refreshing twist to the gameplay formula.

6. Legendary Pokemon: Pokemon Sun and Moon feature two legendary Pokemon, Solgaleo (Sun) and Lunala (Moon). These majestic creatures embody the themes of the games and play a vital role in the story. Capturing them presents a thrilling adventure for trainers.

Now, let’s address some common questions trainers often have about Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Can I transfer my Pokemon from previous games into Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Yes, you can transfer your Pokemon through Pokemon Bank and the Pokemon Transporter app.

2. How do I evolve Pokemon that require trading?

Some Pokemon, like Machamp and Gengar, evolve upon being traded. However, you can use the GTS (Global Trade System) to trade with other players online.

3. What are EVs and IVs, and how do they affect my Pokemon’s stats?

EVs (Effort Values) and IVs (Individual Values) are hidden values that influence a Pokemon’s stats. EVs are gained through battles, while IVs are inherent to each Pokemon. Training EVs and breeding for desirable IVs can significantly enhance your Pokemon’s potential.

4. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Yes, there are plenty of post-game activities, including the Battle Tree, exploring the Battle Royal Dome, and completing the Pokedex.

5. Can I catch all Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

While you cannot catch every Pokemon in Sun and Moon alone, by utilizing trading and the Pokemon Bank, you can obtain a complete Pokedex.

6. How do I get rare candies to level up my Pokemon quickly?

Rare candies can be obtained through various methods, including the Festival Plaza, Battle Tree, and by finding them in certain locations throughout the game.

7. Can I change my Pokemon’s nature?

Unfortunately, changing a Pokemon’s nature is not possible in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Natures are determined when a Pokemon is caught or hatched.

8. Are there any shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Yes, shiny Pokemon exist in Sun and Moon. However, they are incredibly rare and require either luck or specific breeding methods to obtain.

9. Can I battle my friends online?

Yes, you can battle friends online using the Festival Plaza or the Quick Link feature.

10. Are there any version-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Yes, certain Pokemon are exclusive to either Pokemon Sun or Pokemon Moon. Trading with players who own the opposite version is necessary to complete the Pokedex.

11. How do I participate in official Pokemon tournaments?

Keep an eye on the Pokemon website and official social media channels for announcements about upcoming tournaments and events.

12. Can I change my character’s appearance?

Yes, you can change your character’s appearance by visiting certain locations in the game, such as hair salons and clothing stores.

13. Are there any special events or distributions for rare Pokemon?

Yes, throughout the year, special events and distributions are held to obtain rare and exclusive Pokemon. Stay tuned to official Pokemon news for updates on these events.

14. Can I play Pokemon Sun and Moon on the Nintendo Switch?

Pokemon Sun and Moon are designed for the Nintendo 3DS handheld console. However, the Nintendo Switch has its own Pokemon games, such as Pokemon Sword and Shield.

15. Is it possible to complete the Pokedex without trading with other players?

While some Pokemon are exclusive to the opposite version, it is still possible to complete the Pokedex by utilizing trading with other players or using the Pokemon Bank.

In conclusion, leveling up your Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon can be achieved through various methods such as Exp. Share, Battle Restaurants, SOS Battles, Elite Four rematches, Festival Plaza activities, and the Battle Tree. With these strategies, trainers can ensure their Pokemon are ready for any challenge that comes their way. Additionally, the game offers a plethora of interesting features, including regional variants, Island Challenges, Z-Moves, and legendary Pokemon, making Pokemon Sun and Moon an engaging and unforgettable experience.





