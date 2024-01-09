Pokemon Sun And Moon How To Get To Kanto



Pokemon Sun and Moon is a highly popular video game series developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo. With its immersive gameplay and captivating storyline, the game has taken the world by storm. In this article, we will explore how players can unlock the exciting region of Kanto in Pokemon Sun and Moon, along with six interesting facts about the game.

Unlocking Kanto:

To access the Kanto region in Pokemon Sun and Moon, players must first complete the main story and become the Alola region’s Champion. After achieving this feat, players will receive a special ticket that grants them passage to Kanto. With this ticket in hand, players can board a ship in the Vermilion City harbor that will transport them to this nostalgic region.

Exploring Kanto:

Once players arrive in Kanto, they will have the opportunity to revisit familiar places, such as Pallet Town, Cerulean City, and the infamous Viridian Forest. Additionally, they can challenge Gym Leaders and even compete in the Pokemon League once again. Kanto offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for long-time fans of the series.

6 Interesting Facts about Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. Alola Forms: Pokemon Sun and Moon introduced a unique feature called Alola Forms, where certain Pokemon adapted to the Alolan environment. For example, the classic Vulpix evolves into the Ice/Fairy-type Ninetales in Alola.

2. Ultra Beasts: Sun and Moon introduced a new type of Pokemon known as Ultra Beasts. These mysterious creatures are often found in alternate dimensions and possess incredible power. Capturing them poses a significant challenge, requiring players to employ strategic tactics.

3. Z-Moves: The game introduced a powerful move known as Z-Moves, which can be used once per battle. Each Pokemon has a corresponding Z-Crystal that unleashes a devastating move, making battles even more exciting.

4. Island Trials: Instead of conventional Gym Battles, Pokemon Sun and Moon feature Island Trials. These trials involve various tasks such as solving puzzles, battling Totem Pokemon, or finding hidden items. Completing these trials rewards players with Z-Crystals and advances the storyline.

5. Rotom Dex: In Pokemon Sun and Moon, players are accompanied by a special Pokedex called Rotom Dex. This unique Pokedex can talk and provide valuable information about Pokemon, offer hints, and even assist in capturing rare Pokemon.

6. Battle Royal: The Battle Royal is a new battle format introduced in Sun and Moon. Four Trainers compete against each other simultaneously, and the winner is determined based on the total number of Pokemon defeated. This mode adds a fresh twist to multiplayer battles.

15 Common Questions about Pokemon Sun and Moon:

1. How many Pokemon are there in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– There are a total of 802 Pokemon available in Pokemon Sun and Moon, including new Alolan forms and Ultra Beasts.

2. Can I transfer my Pokemon from previous games to Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, players can transfer Pokemon from previous games using the Pokemon Bank app.

3. How do I evolve Eevee into Sylveon?

– To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, players need to level up Eevee with high friendship while it knows a Fairy-type move.

4. Where can I find the Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– The Legendary Pokemon can be found at various locations throughout the game. Each Legendary has its own unique encounter requirements.

5. How can I obtain a shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Shiny Pokemon have a rare chance of appearing in the wild. Players can increase their chances by using the Masuda Method or the Shiny Charm item.

6. Are there any exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, each game has its own set of exclusive Pokemon. Players can trade with others to obtain the exclusives from the opposite version.

7. Can I customize my character’s appearance in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, players can customize their character’s appearance by visiting various boutiques and salons throughout the game.

8. What are the benefits of using Z-Moves in battles?

– Z-Moves deal massive damage and can turn the tide of a battle. They are especially useful against tough opponents.

9. Can I battle against my friends in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, players can battle against their friends using local wireless or online connectivity.

10. How do I obtain Mega Stones in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Players can obtain Mega Stones by participating in special events, completing certain tasks, or receiving them as gifts from in-game characters.

11. Can I catch all the Pokemon in Pokemon Sun and Moon without trading?

– While it is possible to catch most Pokemon in the game, some can only be obtained through trading with others or participating in special events.

12. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– Yes, there are various post-game activities such as the Battle Tree, where players can battle against tough opponents to earn rare items and Pokemon.

13. Can I still encounter Legendary Pokemon after becoming the Champion?

– Yes, players can encounter Legendary Pokemon even after becoming the Champion. Some of these encounters involve solving puzzles or meeting specific conditions.

14. What is the purpose of the Festival Plaza in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– The Festival Plaza allows players to connect with others around the world, trade Pokemon, participate in missions, and earn Festival Coins to purchase rare items.

15. Will there be any future updates or expansions for Pokemon Sun and Moon?

– While Game Freak has released updates and expansions in the past, there are no official announcements regarding future updates for Pokemon Sun and Moon at the moment.

Conclusion:

Pokemon Sun and Moon have captivated players worldwide with their immersive gameplay and exciting new features. Unlocking the Kanto region adds an extra layer of nostalgia, allowing players to revisit familiar places and engage in thrilling battles. With the inclusion of Alola Forms, Ultra Beasts, and Z-Moves, the game offers a fresh experience while still paying homage to the beloved Pokemon franchise.





