

Pokemon Sun and Moon Missing Mega Stones: Unlocking the Secrets

Pokemon Sun and Moon, the seventh generation of the beloved Pokemon games, brought with it several exciting new features and Pokemon. One of the most anticipated features was the introduction of Mega Evolution, a powerful transformation that enhances a Pokemon’s abilities and stats during battles. However, players were left puzzled and disappointed when they discovered that some of the Mega Stones were missing from the games. In this article, we will explore this intriguing aspect of Pokemon Sun and Moon, including five interesting facts and tricks, answer fifteen common questions, and share some final thoughts on this specific gaming topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Missing Mega Stones: It is true that several Mega Stones are missing from Pokemon Sun and Moon. This decision was made by the game developers to encourage players to participate in online competitions and events. By distributing these Mega Stones through special events, the developers aimed to create a sense of exclusivity and excitement among players.

2. Mega Stones Distribution: The missing Mega Stones were eventually made available through online competitions and events. Players had to participate in these events and earn a certain number of Battle Points to obtain these rare Mega Stones. Keep an eye out for announcements about these events and competitions to ensure you don’t miss out on the opportunity to obtain these powerful items.

3. The Battle Tree: The Battle Tree, a battle facility located on Poni Island, plays a crucial role in obtaining some of the missing Mega Stones. By challenging and defeating powerful trainers at the Battle Tree, players can earn Battle Points that can be exchanged for rare items, including Mega Stones. This makes the Battle Tree an essential location for those seeking to complete their Mega Stone collection.

4. Global Missions: Another way to obtain missing Mega Stones is through participating in Global Missions. These missions are worldwide challenges that require players to collectively achieve a certain goal, such as catching a specific number of Pokemon or trading a particular number of Pokemon. Successful completion of these missions rewards players with various rare items, including Mega Stones.

5. Trading: If you’re unable to participate in the online competitions, events, or Global Missions, trading with other players is another option to obtain missing Mega Stones. Utilize the GTS (Global Trade Station) or connect with friends who may have acquired these Mega Stones through events or competitions. Trading not only helps you complete your Mega Stone collection but also fosters a sense of community within the Pokemon Sun and Moon player base.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which Mega Stones are missing from Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Several Mega Stones, including the Mewtwonite X and Y, Blazikenite, Tyranitarite, and others, were initially missing from the games but were eventually made available through online competitions, events, or Global Missions.

2. How can I participate in online competitions and events?

Keep an eye on official announcements from Nintendo and Pokemon Company regarding upcoming online competitions and events. These are usually time-limited, so make sure to participate within the given period.

3. What are Battle Points, and how can I earn them?

Battle Points (BP) are a form of currency in Pokemon Sun and Moon that can be earned by challenging and defeating trainers at the Battle Tree. These points can be exchanged for rare items, including Mega Stones.

4. How do Global Missions work?

Global Missions are worldwide challenges that require players to collectively achieve a specific goal. To participate, access the Festival Plaza and register for the Global Mission. Make sure to contribute towards the goal by fulfilling the mission’s requirements. The rewards are distributed to all players who participate, even if the mission isn’t fully completed.

5. Can I obtain the missing Mega Stones through regular gameplay?

No, the missing Mega Stones cannot be obtained through regular gameplay. You need to participate in online competitions, events, Global Missions, or trade with other players to acquire them.

6. Can I transfer Mega Stones from previous Pokemon games?

Unfortunately, Mega Stones cannot be transferred from previous games. You need to obtain them within Pokemon Sun and Moon.

7. Are all Mega Stones available in Pokemon Sun and Moon?

Not all Mega Stones are missing in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Many Mega Stones are available through regular gameplay, but a select few were distributed exclusively through online competitions, events, and Global Missions.

8. Can I use Mega Evolution in battles without Mega Stones?

No, Mega Evolution requires the specific Mega Stone corresponding to the Pokemon species. Without the Mega Stone, you won’t be able to initiate Mega Evolution in battles.

9. Are there any other benefits to participating in online competitions and events?

Apart from the chance to obtain missing Mega Stones, participating in online competitions and events offers various rewards such as rare items, Pokemon with special moves or abilities, and even exclusive Pokemon.

10. What is the significance of Mega Evolution in battles?

Mega Evolution enhances a Pokemon’s stats, changes its ability, and grants access to a powerful new form during battles. It can turn the tide in difficult battles and provide a strategic advantage.

11. Can I use Mega Evolution in online battles?

Yes, Mega Evolution is allowed in online battles. It adds an extra layer of strategy and excitement to competitive battles.

12. Can I use Mega Stones in the Battle Royal mode?

No, Mega Stones cannot be used in Battle Royal mode. However, you can still use them in regular battles, both online and offline.

13. Are all the missing Mega Stones equally rare?

No, the rarity of missing Mega Stones can vary. Some may be available through multiple events or competitions, while others may have been distributed only once. Keep an eye out for announcements to ensure you don’t miss any chances to obtain them.

14. Can I obtain multiple copies of the missing Mega Stones?

Yes, you can obtain multiple copies of the missing Mega Stones. This allows you to have multiple Pokemon capable of Mega Evolution or trade them with friends who may have missed out on these events.

15. Will the missing Mega Stones ever be available through regular gameplay?

While it’s impossible to say for certain, there is a possibility that the missing Mega Stones may be made available through future updates or events. Keep an eye on official announcements to stay informed about any new developments.

Final Thoughts:

The missing Mega Stones in Pokemon Sun and Moon added an element of exclusivity and excitement to the games. While it initially disappointed players, the availability of these stones through online competitions, events, and Global Missions provided opportunities for players to complete their Mega Stone collection. The trade system also fostered a sense of community among players. Remember to stay updated with official announcements and events to ensure you don’t miss out on obtaining these rare and powerful items. So, get ready to embark on your journey to collect all the missing Mega Stones and unleash the full potential of your Pokemon in battles!



