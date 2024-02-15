

Pokemon Sword: How to Start a New Game

Pokemon Sword is one of the most highly anticipated games for Nintendo Switch, allowing players to embark on an exciting journey in the Galar region. Whether you’re a seasoned Pokemon trainer or a newcomer to the franchise, starting a new game can be both thrilling and daunting. In this article, we will guide you through the process of starting a new game in Pokemon Sword, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Galar Region: Pokemon Sword takes place in the Galar region, which is heavily inspired by the United Kingdom. From picturesque countryside to bustling cities, Galar is a diverse region filled with unique Pokemon, characters, and landmarks.

2. Three Starter Pokemon: At the beginning of the game, you’ll be given a choice between three starter Pokemon – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, so choose wisely based on your preferred playstyle.

3. Dynamaxing: One of the most exciting new features in Pokemon Sword is Dynamaxing. During battles, you can unleash your Pokemon’s hidden power, causing them to grow in size and become incredibly powerful for a limited time. Strategically using Dynamaxing can turn the tide of any battle.

4. Max Raids: Max Raids are cooperative battles against powerful Dynamax Pokemon. You can team up with friends or other players online to take down these formidable opponents and have a chance to catch them. Max Raids also offer valuable rewards, making them an excellent way to strengthen your team.

5. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast open-world environment in the Galar region, where you can encounter a wide variety of Pokemon. The Pokemon you encounter in the Wild Area will vary depending on the weather, time of day, and even the location within the area. Exploring the Wild Area is a great way to catch rare Pokemon and level up your team.

6. Version Exclusive Pokemon: Just like previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword has version exclusive Pokemon that cannot be found in Pokemon Shield. This encourages trading and cooperation between players to complete their Pokedex. So, if you’re missing a specific Pokemon, reach out to friends or join online communities to trade and complete your collection.

7. Post-Game Content: Even after completing the main story, Pokemon Sword offers plenty of post-game content to keep you engaged. This includes battling tougher opponents in the Battle Tower, participating in online competitions, and exploring more of Galar’s secrets. The adventure doesn’t end with the credits, so be prepared for more exciting challenges.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sword? Unfortunately, Pokemon Sword only allows for one save file per game. If you want to start a new game, you will need to overwrite your existing save data.

2. Can I change my character’s appearance? Yes, you can change your character’s appearance at any time by visiting a boutique in one of the cities. You’ll have the option to change your hairstyle, eye color, clothing, and more.

3. Can I transfer Pokemon from previous games to Pokemon Sword? Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous games using the Pokemon Home app. However, not all Pokemon are currently available in Pokemon Sword, so make sure to check the compatibility list before transferring.

4. How do I evolve my Pokemon? Most Pokemon evolve by leveling up, but some require specific conditions such as friendship, trading, or using special items. Pay attention to your Pokemon’s level and their specific evolution requirements to ensure they reach their full potential.

5. Can I play Pokemon Sword without an internet connection? Yes, you can play Pokemon Sword offline. However, connecting to the internet opens up additional features such as Max Raids, trading with other players, and participating in online battles.

6. How do I access the Wild Area? After completing the opening segment of the game, you’ll be able to access the Wild Area. It serves as a central hub for exploration, trading, and connecting with other players online.

7. Can I catch legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword? Yes, Pokemon Sword features its own set of legendary Pokemon that you can catch throughout your journey. These powerful creatures often have unique abilities and play a significant role in the game’s story.

8. What are the best strategies for battles? Pokemon battles require careful planning and strategy. Consider building a team with a balanced mix of different types, exploiting your opponent’s weaknesses, and utilizing status moves to gain an advantage. Experiment with different strategies to find what works best for you.

9. How can I level up my Pokemon quickly? To level up your Pokemon quickly, engage in battles against stronger opponents, use experience-enhancing items, and participate in Max Raids. You can also utilize the Exp. Share feature, which allows all Pokemon in your party to gain experience points from battles.

10. Can I change my team’s moves and abilities? Yes, you can teach your Pokemon new moves by using Technical Records (TRs) or Technical Machines (TMs). Some Pokemon can also learn new moves through leveling up or by using special items. Abilities, on the other hand, cannot be changed.

11. Are shiny Pokemon available in Pokemon Sword? Yes, shiny Pokemon are available in Pokemon Sword. However, they are incredibly rare and have different color variations compared to their normal counterparts. Shiny Pokemon are highly sought after by collectors and trainers.

12. How do I evolve my Galarian Pokemon? Some Pokemon in Pokemon Sword have unique Galarian forms, which often have different evolutionary paths. Pay attention to the specific requirements mentioned in-game or consult online guides to ensure you evolve your Galarian Pokemon correctly.

13. Can I play Pokemon Sword with friends? Yes, you can connect with friends locally or online to trade Pokemon, battle, or participate in Max Raids together. Utilize the Y-Comm feature to connect with other players and enjoy a cooperative Pokemon experience.

14. How do I participate in Max Raids? To participate in Max Raids, you need to visit a Pokemon Den in the Wild Area. Interact with the Den and choose to invite others or join someone else’s raid. Be prepared for a challenging battle as Max Raids can be quite tough.

15. Are there any secrets or hidden items in Pokemon Sword? Yes, Pokemon Sword is filled with secrets and hidden items. Explore every nook and cranny of the Galar region, interact with NPCs, and be on the lookout for hidden paths or items to discover rare treasures and helpful items.

16. Can I restart my game without losing my progress? Unfortunately, there is no way to restart your game without losing your progress. If you want to start a new game, you will have to overwrite your existing save file, erasing all your current progress.

Final Thoughts:

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword is an exciting adventure that allows you to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Galar. With a diverse range of Pokemon, exciting battles, and engaging features like Dynamaxing and Max Raids, there’s no shortage of fun and challenges awaiting you. Remember to choose your starter Pokemon wisely, explore the Wild Area, and embrace the cooperative aspects of the game. With these tips and tricks, you’ll be well-prepared to embark on your Pokemon journey in Pokemon Sword.



