Pokemon Sword Start New Game: A Comprehensive Guide

Pokemon Sword, the highly anticipated role-playing game developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo, takes players on an exhilarating journey through the Galar region. Whether you’re a seasoned Pokemon trainer or new to the franchise, starting a new game can be an exciting yet overwhelming experience. In this article, we will delve into various aspects of starting a new game in Pokemon Sword, uncovering interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions along the way. So, grab your Joy-Con and let’s dive into the world of Pokemon Sword!

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Galar Region: Pokemon Sword is set in the Galar region, a vast area inspired by the United Kingdom. From sprawling cities to picturesque countryside, this region offers diverse environments for players to explore and discover new Pokemon.

2. Starter Pokemon: At the beginning of the game, you’ll have the choice between three starter Pokemon: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble. Each possesses unique abilities and evolves into powerful forms. Consider your playstyle and team composition before making your decision.

3. Dynamaxing: One of the new mechanics introduced in Pokemon Sword is Dynamaxing. This feature allows your Pokemon to grow in size and strength during battles. Dynamaxing can turn the tide of a battle and is especially useful in Gym battles or Max Raid Battles.

4. Max Raid Battles: Max Raid Battles are cooperative multiplayer battles where you team up with other players or NPCs to take down Gigantamax Pokemon. These battles offer a great opportunity to earn rare items, XP, and catch powerful Pokemon, so be sure to participate whenever possible.

5. Wild Area: The Wild Area is a vast open-world section in the Galar region where Pokemon roam freely. Here, you can encounter a wide variety of Pokemon, some of which may be too high-level for your current team. However, it’s a great place to level up your Pokemon and catch rarer species.

6. Trading Pokemon: Pokemon Sword allows players to trade Pokemon with other trainers locally or online. Trading can help you complete your Pokedex, obtain version-exclusive Pokemon, or even trade with friends to evolve certain Pokemon that require trading.

7. Wonder Box Surprise: Utilize the Wonder Box feature in the Y-Comm to trade Pokemon with trainers from around the world. Simply deposit a Pokemon into the Wonder Box, and after some time, you will receive a Pokemon from another player. It’s an exciting way to connect with the global Pokemon community and potentially obtain rare species.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I have multiple save files in Pokemon Sword?

Unfortunately, you can only have one save file per game cartridge. However, if you own multiple copies of the game or have access to another Nintendo Switch console, you can start a new game on each one.

2. Can I transfer my Pokemon from previous games to Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can transfer Pokemon from previous games using the Pokemon Home app. However, not all Pokemon are currently available in Pokemon Sword, so some may need to remain in your Pokemon Home storage until future updates.

3. How do I evolve my starter Pokemon?

Each starter Pokemon evolves at different levels. Grookey evolves into Thwackey at level 16 and Rillaboom at level 35. Scorbunny evolves into Raboot at level 16 and Cinderace at level 35. Sobble evolves into Drizzile at level 16 and Inteleon at level 35.

4. How do I Dynamax my Pokemon?

During battles, you’ll notice a Dynamax button on the battle screen. Once per battle, you can select this button to Dynamax one of your Pokemon, increasing its size, stats, and granting access to powerful Max Moves.

5. How do I participate in Max Raid Battles?

To participate in Max Raid Battles, head to a Pokemon Den in the Wild Area and interact with it. If the den has a glowing beam of light, it means a Dynamax Pokemon is lurking inside. Interact with the den to start the battle, and invite other players or NPCs to join you.

6. Are there any version-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield have version-exclusive Pokemon. Some exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon Sword include Sirfetch’d, Turtonator, and Stonjourner. To obtain version-exclusive Pokemon from the other game, you can either trade with other players or use the Pokemon Home app.

7. How can I level up my Pokemon quickly?

To level up your Pokemon quickly, explore the Wild Area and battle high-level Pokemon or participate in Max Raid Battles. Additionally, utilize the Exp. Share item, which automatically distributes experience points to all Pokemon in your party.

8. Can I change my character’s appearance after starting the game?

Yes, you can change your character’s appearance, hairstyle, and clothing at any time by visiting a boutique or hair salon in the Galar region.

9. How do I evolve my Pokemon that require trading?

Some Pokemon, like Machoke and Haunter, evolve through trading. To evolve them, you can trade with friends, utilize the Surprise Trade feature, or trade with yourself using two Nintendo Switch consoles.

10. Are there any post-game activities in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, there are several post-game activities in Pokemon Sword. You can continue completing your Pokedex, participate in Battle Tower tournaments, challenge the Battle Tower’s Master Trainers, or even take on the formidable Battle Tower’s Battle Tower Challenge.

11. Can I breed Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

Yes, you can breed Pokemon in Pokemon Sword. By leaving two compatible Pokemon at a Pokemon Nursery, they may produce an Egg containing a Pokemon of the same species.

12. How do I obtain Gigantamax Pokemon?

Gigantamax Pokemon can be obtained through Max Raid Battles. Occasionally, you’ll encounter a Gigantamax Pokemon in a Max Raid Battle den. Defeating and catching them will grant you a chance to have a powerful Gigantamax Pokemon on your team.

13. Can I change my Pokemon’s nature or IVs?

In Pokemon Sword, you cannot directly change a Pokemon’s nature or IVs. However, you can influence these factors through breeding and using appropriate items like Nature Mints to alter a Pokemon’s nature.

14. How can I evolve my Applin into either Flapple or Appletun?

To evolve Applin, you will need to obtain a Tart Apple or a Sweet Apple. The Tart Apple will evolve Applin into Flapple, a Grass/Dragon type, while the Sweet Apple will evolve Applin into Appletun, a Grass/Dragon type. These items can be found in certain locations within the Galar region.

15. Can I obtain all the legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Sword?

No, not all legendary Pokemon are available in Pokemon Sword. The game features exclusive legendary Pokemon, such as Zacian, while others can only be obtained through trading with players who have Pokemon Shield.

16. How do I access the expansion pass content in Pokemon Sword?

If you have purchased the expansion pass for Pokemon Sword, you can access the additional content by updating your game to the latest version and progressing through the main story until you reach the Isle of Armor or the Crown Tundra.

Final Thoughts:

Starting a new game in Pokemon Sword is an exhilarating experience, full of adventures, new Pokemon, and exciting battles. With the Galar region’s vast landscapes, the introduction of Dynamaxing, and the ability to trade and battle with players worldwide, there is no shortage of content to explore. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive trainer, Pokemon Sword offers something for everyone, making it a must-play game for Nintendo Switch owners. So, grab your Poke Balls and embark on a journey to become the ultimate Pokemon Champion!

